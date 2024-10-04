South Dakota’s Lord heading to WNFR in top slot, Mayfield captures victories at Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup

Lord

Known for producing saddle bronc riders, steer wrestlers, barrel racers and breakaway ropers, it’s not often the Mt. Rushmore state sends a team roper to the WNFR. Even more rare is claiming the top team roping heeler in the world.

But as a fourth time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Sturgis, South Dakota’s Levi Lord is setting a new standard.

Lord landed at the top of the PRCA leaderboard when the dust settled on the season Sept. 30, 2024. The roper he had a good year from start to finish.

“It’s been a pretty good year, we started out having a good winter, we won Odessa, we won Denver, and that carried on through the winter,” he said. “We had a little trouble here and there but didn’t have any long spell where we weren’t winning. We roped pretty well all year and stayed together really well,” he said.

Lord also credits a great partnership with his header, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Florida, for the success this year. “We’re really good friends, and that makes it great to rope together. We work well together and know what works best for us as a team,” said Lord.

Lord catches two feet in Pendleton for the win. Jackie Jensen photo Pendleton-Short-RD-4214-team-Roping-Lord

Egusquiza and Lord celebrate a victory in Pendleton this year. Jackie Jensen photo Pendleton-Short-RD-4396-team-Roping-lord

While it seems inconvenient for teammates from different parts of the country to compete together, Lord said the two men live much of the year in Mineral Wells, Texas.

Lord and Egusquiza met about eight years ago, roped at the same jackpots on and off, and in 2022 decided to try a partnership.

“We both needed a partner that year,” said Lord. “We had roped enough at ropings together that we knew it would work. It was an easy transition,” he said.

Lord’s bought his main mount, a gelding named Birdie in 2022. Coming from Idaho, the horse was trained and proven, said Lord. He’s not really into papers, and he doesn’t know Birdie’s bloodlines without looking them up, but he knows they make a good fit.

“He doesn’t go anything wrong. He stays out of your way, gives you the same look every time and is always trying to help you,” he said, of the horse he’s ridden for the past two WNFRs, and plans to ride for the 2024 event.

Lord said the game plan for the next couple months is to hit some big ropings, and come November to really hone in on the WNFR. “We will try to be as prepared as we can,” he said.

While the WNFR can be a challenging setup for team ropers, he said it will come down to “who is having a good week.”

The arena is small and the steers tend to be really strong and fresh, said Lord. “They are on hot feed and they run really hard. They are steers we haven’t seen all year long. It’s challenging and it’s a different feel than we are used to,” he said.

The ropers with more experience in the WNFR may have an advantage because they can mentally prepare for the unique setup, he said.

And the caliber of competitors is top notch.

“Everyone ropes so well, anyone can do well in the finals. It just depends on whether it’s going your way,” he said.

Governor’s Cup, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (last rodeo of the season)

With pressure at a paramount he lived up to his nickname.



Tie-down roper Shad “Money” Mayfield, Clovis, New Mexico, clocked an electric 6.9-second time Saturday night to win the Final Four sudden-death round at the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup for the second year in a row at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



“There was a lot on my mind right there, Hunter (Herrin) went 7.1 seconds, which was awesome, and the rest of the field was wide open,” said Mayfield, 23. “I kind of got stuck going for second for the ($22,500) or going for (the win). I know I rope better going for it and I didn’t back off. My horse (Lollipop) makes up for a lot of it. She makes a lot of stuff happen. I have ridden Lollipop all year long and she’s pretty special.”



Mayfield won the eight-man semifinal round with a 7.1-second run earlier Saturday to put himself in position to go back-to-back.



Mayfield earned $39,625 at the rodeo – $30,000 for winning the finals – and $9,625 for claiming the second round title Friday.



With his huge payday in Sioux Falls, Mayfield also set the single-season PRCA earnings record in tie-down roping – before the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge – with $287,722. He eclipsed the previous record of $280,405 established by Riley Webb last year.



“I said at Fort Worth I had the record two years ago and Riley took it last year and I said at Fort Worth that my goal this year, I held off (hip surgery) and everything to get that record. I had a slow end to the summer kind of and breaking that record looked like it might be in jeopardy, but I knew I could do it with the money won here. It is crazy because I was looking at everyone else who could have won some money and pass me, so I said ‘Shoot, I might as well win it.’



“I set goals for myself and that helps a lot, and I set out to achieve those goals.”



Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan , who finished second in the Final Four Round, won the RAM Top Gun Award given to the contestant who won the most money at the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup by earning $41,750. The Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup had a $1.3 million purse.



The top eight finishers in the average from each event from Rounds 1 and 2 moved on to Saturday’s semifinals.



The top four finishers in the semis advanced to the sudden-death Final Four Saturday night. The event winners took home $30,000. Second received ($22,500); third ($15,000); and fourth ($7,500) place finishers also got paid while the fifth through eight-place finishers collected $3,611 checks each.



Other winners at South Dakota’s richest rodeo were bareback rider Jess Pope (88.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Heaven); steer wrestler Dalton Massey (4.0 seconds); team ropers Andrew Ward /Kollin VonAhn (3.9 seconds); saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright (88 points on Sutton Rodeo’s South Point); breakaway roper Shelby Boisjoli-Meged (1.6 seconds); barrel racer Hailey Kinsel (13.52 seconds); and bull rider Clayton Sellars (88 points on Burch Rodeo’s Cookies n Cream).



*Massey and Stetson Jorgensen tied with 4.0 second runs in the finals but Massey was awarded the win as a result of his 4.1-second run in the eight-man semifinals compared to Jorgensen’s 4.3-second effort.

See p. for the PRCA standings. The top 15 in each event qualified for the WNFR in Las Vegas in December.

–PRCA and staff reporting