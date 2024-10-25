South Dakota’s POET supports Newsom E15 call to action

“POET applauds Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for action on E15, a clean, cost-effective fuel choice that will help Californians save at the pump and cut greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions across the state. California has a unique opportunity to deliver an affordable solution that will reduce the environmental impact of internal combustion vehicles on the road for decades to come. Governor Newsom’s support for E15 reinforces his commitment to a cleaner future and the state’s ongoing efforts to improve air quality and public health for all Californians.”

POET ‘s vision is to create a world in sync with nature. As the world’s largest producer of biofuel and a global leader in sustainable bioproducts, POET creates plant-based alternatives to fossil fuels that unleash the regenerative power of agriculture and cultivate opportunities for America’s farm families. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, POET operates 34 bioprocessing facilities across eight states and employs more than 2,400 team members. With a suite of bioproducts that includes high-quality animal feed, corn oil, green asphalt rejuvenator, purified alcohol, and renewable CO2, POET nurtures an unceasing commitment to innovation and advances powerful, practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Today, POET holds more than 100 patents worldwide and continues to break new ground in biotechnology, yielding lower-carbon, more efficient renewable energy and bioproducts.

