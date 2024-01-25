South Dakota’s Prager Honored by Sheep Industry

The American sheep industry came together to honor its own during the Awards Luncheon at the 2024 American Sheep Industry Association Annual Convention in Denver on Jan. 12, recognizing sheep producers, researchers and wool warehousemen who have left – or continue to leave – their marks on the industry.

The Peter Orwick Camptender Award – named in honor of longtime ASI Executive Director Peter Orwick, who grew up on a sheep ranch in Western South Dakota – was split between two individuals in 2024. Larry Prager of Center of the Nation Wool in Belle Fourche, S.D., shared the award with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Dr. Ron Lewis. The award recognizes industry contributions from professionals in a field related to sheep production.

Prager thanked his wife, adding that the couple will have been married for 60 years this fall. He was appreciative of the producers who oversaw Center of the Nation Wool when he was hired so many years ago.

“They took a chance on me, and it turned out well,” he said. “For all of us sitting in this room, the wool business is truly a business of families. The mission has always been to serve the families that are the backbone of our industry. And that’s been my privilege.”

Prager has been instrumental in his own way in the area of educating sheep producers. Given his position as a wool warehouse manager, it comes as no surprise that he would constantly work with producers, shearers and wool classers on their wool clips. He’s also provided space and resources for collegiate wool judging competitions in an effort to educate the next generation on the qualities of wool.

American Sheep Industry Association Vice President Ben Lehfeldt of Montana presents Center of the Nation’s Larry Prager with ASI’s Peter Orwick Camptender Award. image-17