 South Devon Show

South Devon Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Kirk Stierwalt Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk

Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: EGR BREEZY 126E

Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13Cusk

Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

Reserve Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: JVM EVE 702

Sire: KNN COUNTRY BOY 15A

Exhibitor: Emma Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Male

Animal: HMG FIREMAN 15F

Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13C

Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

Reserve Jr. South Devon Grand Male

Animal: DLCC Mr. Brightside

Sire: DLCC Dodge City 78Y

Exhibitor: Kyle Stanberg

Hometown: Maynard, MN

Grand Champion Jr. South Devon Steer

Animal: Duke

Sire: DLCC DJ

Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal

Hometown: Valier, MT

Open South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: JVM EVE 702

Sire: KNN COUNTRY BOY 15A

Exhibitor: Emma Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: Fraser Black Betty

Sire: DLCC DJ 95D

Exhibitor: Fraser Ranch

Hometown: Paxico, KS

Grand Champion Open South Devon Male

Animal: DLCC Derby 64D

Sire: DLCC Dodge City 78Y

Exhibitor: DLCC Ranch

Hometown: Pierz, MN

Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Male

Animal: DLCC DJ 95D

Sire: DLCC Dodge City 78Y

Exhibitor: Fraser Ranch

Hometown: Paxico, KS

Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Female

Animal:JVM Eclipse 710E

Sire: SSS MR ICEBERG

Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Female

Animal: EGR BREEZY 126E

Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13C

Exhibitor: Emma Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Male

Animal: Fraser Turn It Up

Sire: DLCC DJ 95D

Exhibitor: Fraser Ranch

Hometown: Paxico, KS

Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Male

Animal: HMG FIREMAN 15F

Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13C

Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech

Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR

–The NILE