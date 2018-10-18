South Devon Show
October 18, 2018
Judge for Jr. Division: Kirk Stierwalt Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk
Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: EGR BREEZY 126E
Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13Cusk
Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
Recommended Stories For You
Reserve Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: JVM EVE 702
Sire: KNN COUNTRY BOY 15A
Exhibitor: Emma Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Male
Animal: HMG FIREMAN 15F
Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13C
Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
Reserve Jr. South Devon Grand Male
Animal: DLCC Mr. Brightside
Sire: DLCC Dodge City 78Y
Exhibitor: Kyle Stanberg
Hometown: Maynard, MN
Grand Champion Jr. South Devon Steer
Animal: Duke
Sire: DLCC DJ
Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal
Hometown: Valier, MT
Open South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: JVM EVE 702
Sire: KNN COUNTRY BOY 15A
Exhibitor: Emma Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: Fraser Black Betty
Sire: DLCC DJ 95D
Exhibitor: Fraser Ranch
Hometown: Paxico, KS
Grand Champion Open South Devon Male
Animal: DLCC Derby 64D
Sire: DLCC Dodge City 78Y
Exhibitor: DLCC Ranch
Hometown: Pierz, MN
Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Male
Animal: DLCC DJ 95D
Sire: DLCC Dodge City 78Y
Exhibitor: Fraser Ranch
Hometown: Paxico, KS
Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Female
Animal:JVM Eclipse 710E
Sire: SSS MR ICEBERG
Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Female
Animal: EGR BREEZY 126E
Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13C
Exhibitor: Emma Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Male
Animal: Fraser Turn It Up
Sire: DLCC DJ 95D
Exhibitor: Fraser Ranch
Hometown: Paxico, KS
Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Poundmaker Male
Animal: HMG FIREMAN 15F
Sire: DLCC HOO DOO 13C
Exhibitor: Hanna Gnech
Hometown: Klamath Falls, OR
–The NILE