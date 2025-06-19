Southeast Research Farm to host family event

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce the Southeast Research Farm Family Evening for farming enthusiasts of all ages.

This new fun, family evening will include food trucks, hands-on educational activities for children, SDSU ice cream and field tours. It is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 8, 2025, at the Southeast Research Farm by Beresford; field tours start at 6:30 p.m.

It is free to attend, but registration is requested. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “southeast.”

Activities will include:

• Hands-on sand table with Ali Nafchi, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Precision Agriculture Specialist.

• Soil health demonstration activity, interactive ecosystem Jenga set, water cycle craft activity, weather program using special equipment like anemometers and a soil aggregate activity with Christine Wood, SDSU Extension 4-H Science Technology and Math Engineering Field Specialist, and Kyle Beach, SDSU Extension 4-H Program Manager, Regional Youth Educator.

• Shooting Sports demonstration with John Keimig, SDSU Extension Youth Safety Specialist.

• Food preservation demonstration with Jessica Meuleners, SDSU Extension Nutrition Field Specialist.

• Agritourism display with Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Director, and Kara Harders, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist.

• Rainfall simulator demonstration with Shane Jordan and Eric Barsness with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

• A farm safety trailer from Farmer’s Union.

Earlier that day, there will be a field day from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. that will include expert presentations, informational booths and field tours.

Southeast Research Farm is part of the Agriculture Experiment Station at SDSU and includes 500 acres of cropland, including roughly 70 acres of fenced cropland for studies integrating grazing cattle with grain crop production and 12 acres of certified organic land.

For more information about the event, contact Sandy Smart, Interim SDSU Extension Director, at Alexander.Smart@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4940.

-South Dakota State University