Southeast S.D. Experiment Farm annual meeting Jan. 30

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Southeast South Dakota Experiment Farm Corporation will hold its Annual Meeting from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Freeman Prairie Arboretum which is located near the Freeman Academy on South Main Street, Freeman, South Dakota.

The farm is owned and operated by the Southeast South Dakota Experiment Farm Corporation in collaboration with, and in support of South Dakota State University activities including teaching, research and extension.

This meeting is free of charge and open to the public.

The afternoon program will feature four speakers presenting information on topics of interest to producers in the 10-county area represented by the Southeast South Dakota Experiment Farm.

New Oat Lines & Oat Variety Development; will be presented by Melanie Caffe, Assistant Professor from SDSU Department of Agronomy, Horticulture & Plant Science.

Small Grain Markets; will be the topic addressed by Jessie VanderPoel, Grain Procurement, Grain Millers, Inc.

Recommended Stories For You

Profitable Nutrient Management; information will be presented by Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist

To till or Not to till – 25 years of data from the Southeast Farm; Peter Sexton, Southeast Farm Supervisor / Associate Professor & SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist will report on data from SDSU Southeast Research Station research trials

The Southeast South Dakota Experiment Farm comprises part of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU research infrastructure.

Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting. For more information call 605-563-2989 or visit http://iGrow.org.

–SDSU Extension