Southwest Broke Select Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: May 12, 2019

Location: Bowman Livestock Market

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Saddle Horse – $5,898

A great set of saddle horses were offered to a packed house of buyers. The horses were received with strong demand .

Lot 19 at $15,000, Corona N Squirt, 2014 Paint Mare, Sprint to Talent x Rockin T CJS Dream, Sold to Elm Creek Ranch Hebron, N.D.

Lot 10 at $10,500, Miss Playgun Kachina 2013 Bay Mare, Chics playgun x Docs Oak Kachina, sold to Doug Lawrence, Whitehorse, S.D.

Lot 23 at $9,750, Moose, 2006 Grade Red Dun Gelding, sold to Shad Swanke, Marmarth, N.D.