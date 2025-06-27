Sow and Grow with Sara: Controlling Leafy Spurge

Mid-summer is always a good time to watch out for crop pests. As you gear up for the fourth, take a quick pass around the farm to look for one of the most obnoxious weeds around, leafy spurge. My co-worker, Graig Reicks (SDSU Extension Weed Ecology Field Specialist), wrote this article focusing on leafy spurge that I want share with you!

In June, leafy spurge, one of our most problematic rangeland, pasture, and roadside weeds, displays its yellow bracts. This is also one of South Dakota’s noxious weeds that landowners are required by law to control. Leafy spurge spreads through underground rhizomes and by seeds that are often viable by mid-July. Short-term control of leafy spurge is often achieved with a combination of 2,4-D and picloram (Tordon®), both synthetic auxins (group 4 herbicides). As we’ve learned over the years, repeated use of herbicides that target the same site of action can cause the weed to become resistant to those herbicides.

Even though there’s been no reports of group 4 herbicide resistance to leafy spurge, we should still consider incorporating other herbicide modes of action into our leafy spurge management strategies. Two underutilized modes of action include imazapic (Plateau®), which belongs to the ALS inhibitors (group 2) and saflufenacil (Sharpen®, Detail®), which belongs to the PPO inhibitors (group 14). Saflufenacil kills above-ground foliage on contact but has little to no impact on the roots. Since killing the roots is essential for controlling perennial weeds, saflufenacil should be mixed with systemic herbicides, such as Plateau®, Tordon®, and/or 2,4-D that are translocated throughout the plant.

Research from Nebraska (Datta et al., 2013) has shown that when Plateau® is tank-mixed with and applied during flowering, it can provide three years of control from a single application, as opposed to only two years of control from a fall application of Plateau®. SDSU research has also shown that adding saflufenacil to herbicide tank mixes can increase the performance of both Tordon® and Plateau® at one year after application (Figure 1).

image-25

Figure 1. Weed control percentages of herbicide treatments applied to leafy spurge.

However, when Tordon® was tank-mixed with 2,4-D ester, there was no benefit to the saflufenacil addition. If herbicides have already been purchased, it’s best to apply them soon, if they haven’t already been applied. If they haven’t been purchased, consider diversifying herbicide modes of action by applying Plateau® + saflufenacil.

As a downside, Plateau® applications made after green-up can suppress growth of desirable grasses, especially the cool-season species of smooth brome and Kentucky bluegrass. For this reason, it’s often applied by transportation departments to reduce mowing costs in right-of-ways. The Nebraska study reported a 30% reduction in cool season grass production for up to six weeks after application after a 9 fl oz/acre Plateau® application. To reduce the chances for temporary grass production decline, apply Plateau® at 6 fl oz/acre instead. Refer to the label to determine whether the grass species present on your land may be susceptible to growth suppression.

Since leafy spurge may exhibit regrowth from underground rhizomes, continue to monitor regrowth and expect to make more than one application to fully-control this weed. Since weeds can quickly become resistant to ALS inhibitors, do not repeatedly apply Plateau®. Mowing, hand weeding, and releasing Leafy Spurge beetles can have utility as well.

When you’re not controlling summer crop pests or tending to livestock, come visit us at one of our summer events happening in your area! We look forward to seeing our clientele each year and hope we can provide you with useful information and networking opportunities.

Upcoming Agronomy-related Events:

*Please see extension.sdstate.edu/events for more info/registration on all events.

Southeast Research Farm Summer Field Day and Family Evening – July 8; 1:30-8:00pm with family fun beginning at 4:30pm @ 29974 University Rd., Beresford (Dinner (food truck meal) will be provided and registration is preferred.

– July 8; 1:30-8:00pm with family fun beginning at 4:30pm @ 29974 University Rd., Beresford (Dinner (food truck meal) will be provided and registration is preferred. Eastern South Dakota Soil and Water Research Farm Field Day – July 9; 9:30am-noon at the USDA Eastern SD Soil and Water Research Farm Please contact Dr. Shannon Osborne, USDA-ARS Research Agronomist for more information at 605-693-5201.

– July 9; 9:30am-noon at the USDA Eastern SD Soil and Water Research Farm Please contact Dr. Shannon Osborne, USDA-ARS Research Agronomist for more information at 605-693-5201. Northeast Research Farm Field Day – July 10; 4pm-dusk @ 15710 455 th Ave., South Shore. Supper provided.

– July 10; 4pm-dusk @ 15710 455 Ave., South Shore. Supper provided. Oak Lake Field Station Field Day – July 10; 9am-4pm @ 19862 483 rd Ave., Astoria. Lunch will be provided. Registration is preferred. For more information or to register please visit extension.sdstate.edu/events.

– July 10; 9am-4pm @ 19862 483 Ave., Astoria. Lunch will be provided. Registration is preferred. For more information or to register please visit extension.sdstate.edu/events. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Field School – July 22; 9am-4pm @ the SDSU Volga Research Farm, 21200 464 th Ave. Volga. Lunch is provided- no registration cost.

– July 22; 9am-4pm @ the SDSU Volga Research Farm, 21200 464 Ave. Volga. Lunch is provided- no registration cost. Cover Crop and Organic Vegetable Production Field Day @ Haroldson Farms – July 22; 10am-1pm @ 20044 464 th Ave., Bruce. This co-hosted event with SDSU Extension, the SDSPA, and Haroldson Farms. A light farm-to-table lunch will be provided.

– July 22; 10am-1pm @ 20044 464 Ave., Bruce. This co-hosted event with SDSU Extension, the SDSPA, and Haroldson Farms. A light farm-to-table lunch will be provided. Cut Flower and Pumpkin Field Day – July 25; 9am-3pm beginning at Eden Acres near Alpena Lunch will be provided, and registration is preferred.

– July 25; 9am-3pm beginning at Eden Acres near Alpena Lunch will be provided, and registration is preferred. Cottonwood Field Station Field Day– Aug. 13; 9am-12pm @ 23738 Fairview Rd., Philip.

