Sow and Grow with Sara: The Interaction Between Agriculture and Water Quality in South Dakota

Over the past three decades, water quality in South Dakota has played a pivotal role in shaping agricultural practices, crop production, and environmental sustainability. The complex relationship between land-use changes, water management, and water quality continues to influence the state’s agricultural landscape and its long-term ecological balance.

Since the early 1990s, cropland in South Dakota has expanded by approximately 14 percent, driven largely by the conversion of grasslands to agricultural fields. This trend, fueled by rising commodity prices and the demand for biofuels, has intensified agricultural practices. However, this shift has raised concerns about the sustainability of water resources. Increased runoff and nutrient loading into water bodies threaten water quality and ecosystems, particularly in the Prairie Pothole Region. This area, with its extensive wetlands, serves as a natural filter and supports biodiversity, making it especially vulnerable to these changes.

The rising use of fertilizers to achieve higher crop yields has potentially resulted in nitrate leaching into groundwater and surface waters. Improved land-use practices, such as strip cropping and conservation tillage, offer promising solutions. These methods not only mitigate nitrate losses but also enhance soil health and water retention, increasing crop resilience to extreme weather events. Conservation tillage, in particular, has shown measurable benefits in both soil and water conservation efforts.

The adoption of subsurface drainage systems in agricultural fields has altered local hydrology by managing excess water. While these systems improve crop yields, they also increase the risk of transporting nutrients and contaminants to nearby water bodies. This points out the ongoing challenge of balancing agricultural productivity with the preservation of water quality.

The increasing variability in precipitation and extreme weather events due to changes in the climate adds another layer of complexity to water management. Heavy rainfall can result in runoff that carries pollutants into waterways, harming both agricultural productivity and ecological health. Farmers are thus tasked with adapting to a changing climate while implementing practices to safeguard water quality.

Regulatory Oversight and Water Quality Standards

Water quality in South Dakota is governed by federal and state regulations designed to ensure safe drinking water and protect aquatic ecosystems. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SD DANR) plays a critical role in monitoring and enforcing these standards, which align with federal guidelines under the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Key Challenges: Contaminants and Bacteria

Groundwater contamination remains a pressing issue. For example, arsenic levels exceeding federal standards have been detected in approximately 25% of private wells in tribal communities, compared to the national average of 7%. This highlights the importance of continued monitoring and intervention strategies to protect public health.

Surface water quality also faces challenges, particularly from bacteria such as E. coli and fecal coliform. For instance, Rapid Creek in Rapid City has been identified as impaired due to bacteria levels exceeding designated standards. SD DANR has established thresholds for total suspended solids (TSS) to address similar issues, with the goal of reducing pollutants from agricultural and urban runoff.

The relationship between water quality and aquatic ecosystems is significant. Research shows that phosphorus levels in water can influence mercury concentrations in fish, posing risks to human health. Alkaline conditions in South Dakota lakes may exacerbate mercury uptake in fish, further emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring and sustainable practices.

Land-use changes, particularly the conversion of grasslands into agricultural fields, have amplified water quality challenges. Increased runoff during heavy rainfall events can lead to elevated TSS levels, often surpassing state standards. Adopting sustainable land management practices, such as preserving grasslands and implementing conservation measures, is essential to mitigate these effects and ensure the health of South Dakota’s water resources for future generations.

In conclusion, the interaction between agriculture and water quality in South Dakota is both intricate and dynamic. As the state grapples with evolving challenges, a balanced approach that prioritizes both agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability is key to securing a resilient future for its communities and ecosystems.

By Sushant Mehan, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Water Resource Engineer Specialist