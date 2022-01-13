2022 BHSS Premier: Amy (Sutton) Muller awarded 2021 Ag Woman of the Year

Amy (Sutton) Muller, one of the driving forces behind Sutton Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City.

Amy Sutton Muller was named 2021 Ag Woman of the Year by the South Dakota Women in Agriculture.

“Amy exemplifies SD Women in Agriculture in all she does every day. She is a sixth generation rancher, a partner with husband Steven in Midwest Sonatech, as well as a partner in Sutton Rodeo Inc. Amy and Steven have two children, son Shaden (8) and daughter Shally (4). Amy also raises Hereford cattle, supporting youth by providing excellent bloodlines and success in the show ring. Outstanding bucking horses are another thing Amy raises successfully,” said Amy Pravecek, SDWIA past-president.

Kim Sutton, Amy’s mom and partner in many of her activities said, “Steve and I are so honored to see Amy chosen as SD Ag Woman of the Year! Women are the backbone of agriculture at home and in business and Amy definitely is that for our family.”

Amy’s grandpa, Jim Sutton, says, “Her skills on social media have boosted not only Sutton Rodeo, but all the elements of agriculture from her posts on the production work, hard work, showing the love and care for our animals. It is a true showcase of western family lifestyle on a ranch.”

She was named the 2018 Friend of Rodeo by the Sully County Fair board for all she does and contributes. She ultrasounds livestock, keeps all the books, runs production meetings and marketing for Sutton Rodeo Inc as a full partner with her grandfather, father and two brothers. At these rodeo events she has also implemented events for youth involvement, such as the 20X Rodeo and FFA Day held at Rodeo Rapid City. She has worked with legislators and testified at the State Capitol last fall to pass new livestock laws to help producers in the industry. Amy is also a professional rodeo timer at the highest level, including being selected numerous times to time at the National Finals Rodeo.

Not only does Amy work hard to educate and expose the public to agriculture through rodeos, she also serves on the Miss Rodeo South Dakota board, leading young women to be ambassadors for the western way of life and promotion of South Dakota.

“Amy is a smart, innovative, and hard-working woman in ag, who is always aware and promoting agriculture to all those who are increasingly disconnected to agriculture and where their food comes from,” Pravecek said.

Amy does all of this while raising two great kids with her husband Steven. She also serves as a valued member of her church and community, helping in various ways.

Kim says, “We all depend on Amy and she delivers with a reliable, smart, fun attitude that gets things done. I am incredibly proud of her and so grateful for her to be recognized as one of the amazing South Dakota Women in Agriculture!”

“On behalf of the SDWIA board, we couldn’t be more pleased to present Amy with this honor,” Pravecek said. “Thank you for exemplifying all it is to be a woman in agriculture, wearing many different hats, and living ag life to the fullest.”

–South Dakota Women in Agriculture