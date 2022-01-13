2022 Rodeo Rapid City Personnel

Wayne Brooks, Announcer

As a PRCA announcer, Wayne Brooks brings a fresh enthusiasm to the sport enjoyed by thousands across the nation. Like many announcers, his rodeo career began in the arena as a contestant. While competing in the roughstock events, he gained an insight into the sport, which he presents to the audience to make them truly a part of each performance. His broadcasting background has proven invaluable in rodeo promotion and sponsor recognition. Combining these experiences, Wayne creates an announcing style that is both informative and entertaining. Whether it’s wild and western or polished and professional, it’s excitement at its best!

A PRCA member since 1994, Wayne had the honor of being chosen as the 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 & 2016 PRCA Announcer of the Year, with ten additional nominations in this category. Wayne was selected as one of the announcers at the Wrangler National Finals in 2005, 2013-2019, 2021 after making his NFSR debut in 2000 with the legendary Clem McSpadden. He has announced the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Pocatello, Idaho, three times and the Pace Picante ProRodeo Chute-Out five times. Wayne has been the voice at the Canadian Finals Rodeo for the past eight years, as well as the Indian Nationals Finals five times. His resume also includes finals in the Mountain States, Turquoise, Columbia River, and Wilderness Circuits. He announces other such respected rodeos as the Calgary Stampede, Reno Rodeo, Pendleton Roundup, California Rodeo Salinas, Rodeo Austin, Red Bluff Roundup, Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo, and the Clovis Rodeo.

Though he was born in Prescott, Arizona, he was reared on the ranchlands of Wyoming and Colorado. He believes it was this raising that instilled in him the importance of preserving the heritage of the West. He continues to give credence to the mystique of being Western at each performance he announces. He believes “”being involved in rodeo has provided me the opportunity to do what I enjoy. It’s the people that make a difference-and rodeo has the best”.

When he’s not announcing rodeos, Wayne serves as a commercial voice talent. He and his wife, Melanie, have two daughters, Taylor and Sheridan, and a son, Ace. Although they travel across the United States and Canada, they make their home in Lampasas, Texas.

Will Rasmussen announces some of the biggest and best professional rodeos in the United States. He has been chosen to announce the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo four times, the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo nineteen times and announced the first ever Wrangler Champions Challenge in Redding, CA. He was chosen to host the Cowboy Corral show at the Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo by Las Vegas Events. Will has been nominated for PRCA Announcer of the Year in 2018, 2019,2020, 2021 and was selected 2021 WPRA Announcer of the Year. A smooth, easy-listening voice, solid knowledge of rodeo and a style that is both entertaining and informative are the mix of elements that make him one of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s most popular rodeo announcers.

The Choteau, Montana native’s love of rodeo stems from his experience as the oldest child of the “Rodeoing Rasmussens,” a family in which just about everyone was involved in the sport of rodeo and recently inducted into Montana’s Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. His mother was a timer and his father an announcer. One brother is a competitor, while his youngest Flint is an eight-time PRCA Clown of the Year.

Rasmussen says the thrill of announcing rodeos never gets old. “It’s a great reward to have thousands of people to respond positively to something that’s happened and to know you helped that along,” Rasmussen says.

Rasmussen’s trademark is his enthusiasm for the sport and his ability to involve the entire audience in each of the rodeo events. His commentary is down-to-earth, sprinkled with rodeo facts and trivia that make the show understandable and enjoyable for veteran fans and first-time enthusiasts. “My job is to educate the folks that want to learn about the sport and to inform the folks that are already educated…and to entertain everyone!!”.

While it is the bull fighters’ job to protect the cowboys, the barrelman’s primary job is to entertain the crowd. It’s a job that J.J. Harrison takes very seriously . . . for a clown.

His dedication has not gone unnoticed: he has entertained on rodeo’s largest stages, including the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo for the last 6 years. He has also been nominated nearly every year in the last decade as one of the top 5 clowns in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

J.J. grew up in the Okanogan, Washington, where his love for the rodeo began. It wasn’t until high school when he decided to actually get involved in the events at the rodeo.

He took his passion to college with him and joined the rodeo team as a bull and bronc rider at Washington State University. “I gradually realized that I was a wimp and I migrated to team roping.” Harrison said. “I had a lot of fun and success roping over the years, but it wasn’t a career I could have.”

Harrison established himself in Walla Walla,Washington but didn’t expect his move to further his career in rodeo. Pat Beard of the Beard Rodeo Company was the first to recognize Harrison’s talents in Walla Walla, and hired him for a bull riding competition.

Harrison taught school for eight years. “I think I enjoyed that middle school humor almost more than the kids.” After a few years of balancing teaching and rodeo, Harrison was forced to choose between the two. “I think I’m the only clown with a Master’s degree.” He uses his abilities as an entertainer to bridge fans to contestants and rodeo in general.

JJ is the father of 5 and totes the whole family along the rodeo trail whenever possible. This is a way of life for the Harrison Family and they enjoy everything this rodeo world has to offer. In JJ’s off time, he is a pilot and spends as much time as possible in the mountains.

Though his love for the rodeo surpassed his passion for teaching, Harrison believes that his time in the classroom has influenced his witty and energetic act as a rodeo clown. “I’m a ball of energy that is quick witted and eager to find humor in every situation. I think it stems from natural ability and my experience in the classroom.”

What makes Harrison a good rodeo clown isn’t that scripted humor or set jokes most clowns use. It’s the off-the-cuff stuff and spur of the moment quick wit that are his best attributes.

PRCA Bullfighters

Rider Kiesner grew up as a 5th generation Cowboy. He was given a Will Rogers trick roping kit at the age of nine and began performing a Wild West act in Professional rodeo with his family shortly after. Kiesner went on to become a 4X World Champion Trick Roper, 2X World Champion Gun Spinner, and a 2X World Champion All Around Performer. He got his own PRCA act card when he was 18. Rider has many accomplishments including:7X NFR performer, 9X Cheyenne Frontier Days, Ram National Circuit Finals, 2X Prairie Circuit Finals, California Circuit Finals and Mountain State Circuit Finals. Bethany Iles did not grow up in a horse or rodeo family but came to love horses when she took lessons at 9 years old. She saw a trick rider shortly after sitting on a horse for the first time and knew that’s what she wanted to do! She and her twin and little sister would go on to perform an act together for the rest of their childhood. Bethany’s dream was to trick ride at a professional level. She achieved that dream by getting her PRCA card at age 19. Rider and Bethany joined forces 3 years ago and have gone on to work the Mountain State Circuit finals and the Oklahoma State Circuit Finals. The couple’s biggest accomplishment has been winning PRCA 2020 Dress Act of the Year.

“Jersey” Jake Ostrum, PRCA Music Director

Growing up on the East Coast in Woodstown, New Jersey, professional rodeo music director Jake Ostrum’s love of America’s original sport of rodeo began at a young age. One would think rodeo would be hard to find in New Jersey, but Jake lived only 1 mile from the longest running weekly PRCA Rodeo in the country, the legendary Cowtown Pro Rodeo. It was at Cowtown where he spent his Saturday nights, every summer, for as long as he can remember. Jake has been a part of pretty much every aspect of rodeo from announcing to actually producing his own rodeo events. However, his heart kept bringing him back to his true passion of music. Jake’s talent with musical instruments took him across the country, and even to LA for two years, but he realized his true calling was a different kind of music on a different kind of stage, an arena. He began his professional rodeo career in 2010 as a music director and has since built a library of music of every genre that is second to none. He spends countless hours refining his playlist and cutting the perfect songs so that he can set the tone before, during, and after a rodeo. His songs and his ability to know just when to play them provides a level of entertainment that has been enjoyed around the Pro Rodeo world at events like The New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo, Kansas Largest Night Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City just to name a few. He has even been selected the last four years as the music director for the PRCA First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo. Sit back, relax, and be prepared to be taken on a musical journey from Hello to Happy Trails.

Brent Sutton & Donnie Moore, PRCA Pickup Men

In the sport of rodeo, a pickup man carries a huge responsibility. Some of their duties include: Ensuring that the cowboys dismount safely from the livestock; Maintaining the safety and well-being of the livestock in the arena; Loosening or removing the flank strap from the animals so that when the animal enters the stripping chute (where the animals go after a ride), they don’t get hurt in any way; Keeping the arena clear of livestock.

To be a pickup man, you must have great horsemanship skills. In one rodeo, a pickup man can ride up to six different horses! They rotate the horses out during the performance so the horses can get breaks to rest. Depending on the size of a rodeo, they might ride two horses during the bareback competition, two horses during saddle bronc, and one or two for bull riding. In terms of horsemanship, being a pickup man requires good balance, good judgement, and quick reactions. A career as a pickup man certainly doesn’t come without bumps, bruises, or broken bones; these men risk a lot to save the contestants and the livestock. It can take a toll on the body.

Aside from making sure the cowboys get back on their feet safely, the pickup men also keep an eye on the livestock and their safety. Stock contractors pay close attention to this since the animals that participate are like family to them. It is never just guaranteed that you will get selected to be a pickup man for PRCA rodeos. You have to be the best to work the best rodeos and Rodeo Rapid has two of the best with Donnie Moore of Lower Brule and Brent Sutton of Onida, SD, 2020 NFR Pickupman and 2021 Top Five Nominee for Pickupman of the Year.

PRCA Rodeo Photographer Clay Guardipee Biography

Clay Guardipee, a Montana native who now hangs his hat in Mitchell, South Dakota, is a three-time NFR Photographer and was a top five nominee for 2021 Photographer of the Year. He joined the PRCA in 2019. When he is not photographing rodeos, he can be found doing family, senior, engagement and wedding sessions. Clay also enjoys biking, grilling, beading, and eating desserts. Clay is the owner of RodeoReady which features Native American beading, photography, vintage and custom clothing, accessories, and more. Visit http://www.rodeoreadyshop.com for more information.