2024 Black Hills Stock Show | 2023 BHSS Supreme Champion Bull

The 2023 Black Hills Stock Show Supreme Champion Bull was won by a Limousin bull owned by Wulf Cattle, Morris, Minnesota.

The black bull was champion Limousin at the Minnesota State Fair earlier in the year, said Casey Fanta, seedstock manager for Wulf Cattle.

Fanta thought the bull, Wulfs Joint Venture GF79J, son of Wulfs Fifty T804F, had what it would take to win. “We thought pretty highly of the bull,” he said. “When he got (to Rapid City) and won the Limousin show, he sold to Fillmore Limousin, a longtime customer of ours.”

Fillmore Limousin, Boone, Colorado, paid $15,000 for the bull, making him the top selling bull of the Stock Show. Wulf Cattle retained fifty percent semen interest, and after the bull was sold, 27 semen packages were sold. “It ended up being a good deal,” Fanta said. Fillmore Limousin “got him mostly paid for within a couple weeks of the Stock Show.”

The bull is “very complete, very sound, and good to work with,” Fanta said. “He’s very heavy-muscled, deep bodied, and good on his feet and legs.” The bull also has an even disposition, Fanta said. “My wife (Kelly) and my son (Wiley) help with the cattle that we show, so it’s always been very important that the cattle are quiet.”

Wulf Cattle has been showing at the BHSS for the past decade, Fanta said, with five champion bulls in the past ten years; this bull was their first supreme win. They don’t exhibit at many other shows, except for Denver, where they take a carload, and the Minnesota State Fair. “We don’t do a lot of showing.”

Wulf Cattle is “based on adding value to our customers’ businesses,” Fanta said. “We are very unique in that.” The company sells approximately 600 bulls each year and buys back calves from their bull customers. “We feed over 100,000 head annually that are sired by our genetics.”

Wulf Cattle began in Morris, Minn., but outgrew its pasture ground and facility and moved a portion of the herd to a ranch they purchased near Atkinson, Nebraska in 2014. The Atkinson location has 2,000 cows and a feedlot, with a second feedlot located in McLaughlin, South Dakota.

The company began with Limousin cattle soon after the breed came to North America in the late 1960s. “We’ve taken cattle to different places to show and promote the breed,” Fanta said, “just to get the word out about the breed and visit with customers.”

They raise Limousin, Lim-Flex, and Angus cattle.

The Wulf Cattle sale is April 4, 2024 and will be held on Superior Livestock Auction Video Sales.

Fanta enjoys showing in Rapid City at the BHSS. “It’s a nice place to go,’ he said. “It’s generally warmer there than in Morris, and we always enjoy a trip out in early February to get a break from the winter. We enjoy the stock show. There are a lot of things going on and it’s a nice place for our customers to come to, because there is entertainment and vendors for them to visit. We’re members of the South Dakota Limousin Association and they always have a meeting and banquet (at the stock show), so we take that in.

“There’s a lot going on at the stock show.”