2024 Black Hills Stock Show | 2024 Supreme Champion Heifer

DEBUTANTE AT THE BALL

First time to BHSS for Wisconsin producer garners a supreme heifer win

On his debut trip to the Black Hills Stock Show, Kip Wallace made a splash.

The Emerald, Wisconsin cattle producer’s Red Angus heifer won Supreme Row Champion Heifer and her class and breed show. The heifer was purchased by Aces Wild Ranch, Weatherford, Texas.

The 26-year-old, with his parents, Ennis and Karen, has shown across the country but it was his first time at the Rapid City show.

Wallace acknowledged that it can be tough for a less popular breed to win against the bigger breeds that have more numbers.

“It’s not always the easiest for a Red Angus to compete against some of the more popular, bigger breeds out there, but she represented our breed well,” he said.

He knew the heifer had what it took.

“From the time she was young, she had ‘the look.’ The way she balanced up from the side, her eye appeal, and her profile were all desirable. The way she blended her look and balance with the extra body and extra power she has is something that’s hard to do.”

The heifer, whose registered name is L1G/KIP Ms Star F225 J68, combined traits for her “star power” look.

“Anytime you can take traits that are negatively correlated like muscle and structure,” Wallace said, “but (the heifer) is still able to handle her feet and skeleton, those things are hard to do. She took parts that are hard to work with and put them all together in one package, and had an elegance about her at the same time. I guess we call that female unique, putting hard to make things together in one package.”

That’s what a supreme animal should do, Wallace said.

“If you’re going to give (an animal) that kind of a crown, they’d better check all the boxes, and not only do all the fundamental things right, but throw in some extras on top of that.

“At the Stock Show, you’ll see a lot of cattle that check all the boxes and are fundamentally sound. You’ll find a lot of really good ones, and you’d better have something that ups the ante. That’s why we chose to bring her out there.”

As any exhibitor knows, there are challenges with hauling animals a long distance for shows.

The Star heifer made the twelve-hour trip from her home in northwest Wisconsin well, Wallace said.

“You want cattle to fill back up, acclimate to a new environment, and stay healthy. She filled up, she took the trip well, everybody stayed healthy, and things went according to plan. A lot of times, you set back and draw up a plan in your mind, and this time it came to fruition.”

Wallace and his dad Ennis farm fulltime. They run 100 head of purebred Red Angus cows, a handful of commercial recipient cows and a handful of purebred and percentage Simmental cows.

They hold two to three annual sales, with a fall-born female sale in April and a second female sale in November. Some years they’ll hold a third sale, either in January or the spring, where “we’ll highlight a few other females and some bulls,” Wallace said. “We also offer semen and embryos.”

Their cattle sales are held in Archie, Missouri, at the home of Wallace’s girlfriend, Makenzie Mawson.

The icing on the cake for the Supreme Row win was the Supreme Drive, held during the rodeo. “That was pretty cool,” Wallace said. “When you’re out there, and have a breed champion, and you’re showing for the supreme title, with all those people cheering you on, that’s a pretty special experience. We led the heifer out of the walkway, and hit the ring, and it was like, ‘whoa, this is the real deal.’ There’s not a bigger stage than that. You try to soak it all up, and when you win, you’re like, did we just accomplish that? It’s a surreal experience.”

After the win, there was no time to celebrate. “We didn’t celebrate a ton, because we had to take care of cattle and get ready to leave the next morning.

“Sometimes you want to take a deep breath and soak it all in, then you snap back to reality with ‘we have a lot of work to do.'”

The BHSS Supreme Row win validates, for Wallace, what he and his dad are doing with their cattle program.

“It doesn’t matter what industry you’re in, it can be really hard to climb the totem pole. Sometimes when you do a lot of work, and there’s so much investment of money, time, and effort, and then when it comes to fruition, it makes you feel good.”