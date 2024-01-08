2024 Black Hills Stock Show | SDQHA Equine Promoter of the Year, John E. Johnson

John’s granddaughter Hadlee enjoys roping and gives him a reason to continue to train some good rope horses.

John E. Johnson was raised on a cow/calf ranch in northwestern South Dakota. The family had no ATVs of four wheelers; all the cow work was done horseback.

“We didn’t consider ourselves cowboys or great horsemen, but we sure did spend a lot of time in the saddle,” Johnson recalled.

"I always say that my favorite horse is the one I am riding, and I hope that I can be remembered as riding good ones."

His first horse was a Shetland/Thoroughbred cross that Johnson thought “the best pony in the whole world.”

His days were full of that pony for both work and play.

“I always had an interest in the Quarter Horse, and in my grade school years the walls of my bedroom were covered with pictures of horses cut from magazines,” he said. “I even made my own books with pictures of Quarter Horses glued to pages with their registered names written under each one.”

When Johnson was 15, he had the opportunity to buy two older Quarter Horse mares.

“My goal was to raise some foals of my own,” he said. “The mares were Hard Twist and Oklahoma Star genetics and crossed well with several different neighbors’ stallions.”

Johnson was active in the 4-H horse program for many years and showed annually at the Horse Achievement Days. He had reasonably good success, with little coaching, and was able to qualify for the State 4-H Horse Show. The trips to Huron were a summer highlight. He recalls that one of his first attempts at learning real horsemanship was attending a Monte Foreman clinic in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

“During my high school years, I finally had the opportunity to compete in rodeo,” he said. “Bat Ridley was a good horseman and cowboy and he gave me a chance to practice on his cattle and rope on his horses at the high school rodeos. Bat taught me a lot about rope horse conformation, training and genetics.”

Johnson’s college years were spent at South Dakota State University, where he competed in college rodeo as well as on the collegiate livestock judging team. He was successful as a horse judge in college and placed at Ft. Worth, AkSarBen and Chicago. This provided an opportunity to learn more about Quarter Horse genetics and form.

“My judging experience in college qualified me to judge many 4-H and open horse shows in future years,” he said. “I also had the experience of managing the Jackrabbit Stampede.”

After college, Johnson entered the banking industry, continuing to rodeo and study Quarter Horse genetics. He started colts and trained some calf roping horses in the evenings and on weekends as an added source of income.

“I rode in a barn owned by Dr. Ron Ford, VET Quarter Horses, and had many discussions with Dr. Ford about performance horse genetics, conformation and soundness,” Johnson said. “Dr. Ford had me announce the preview to his sale in 1972 and in 1973 he made the decision to hire me to announce the preview and sale in support of Col. Lynn Weishaar. That was the beginning of a long and lasting relationship with Lynn in the horse marketing business.”

In over 50 years of announcing sales and thousands of miles of travel, Johnson has had the satisfaction of seeing “an awful lot of good horses.” He has worked over 1000 sales and sold over 100,000 head of horses in his career. Over ninety percent of his work was with Lynn Weishaar, but he has worked with 21 different auctioneers in 15 different states.

Johnson’s wife, Marilyn, was also a big part of his involvement in the horse industry.

“For several years we operated a sale management business under the name J & J and Associates. Marilyn and I would spend hours with a set of American Quarter Horse Stud Books, extending pedigrees and putting together catalogs,” he said. “In the years when Lynn and I were doing over 40 sales annually, Marilyn would often do the catalog research necessary for me to look intelligent as an announcer.”

Both John and Marilyn had other careers.

“In addition to being one of the best horse sale announcers and Quarter Horse genetics experts in the US, he also excelled as a business man in the banking business,” said their daughter Sammi. “He was a major player in the growth and success of the First Western Bank Corporation before they sold to First Interstate Banks. Before he retired, he was President of First Interstate Banks of South Dakota. He served as President of the South Dakota Bankers Assn and is still on the SD banking advisory board. Most horse people think he announced at horse sales for his real job…that’s not the case. They were his side gig for 50 years.”

Eventually Johnsons’ hours involved with sale management had to come to an end. The couple travelled extensively over the years to look at the great AQHA stallions of the time. Marilyn is also an active team roper and ran barrels for many years.

Daughter Sammi is a good hand and had success in 4-H, high school and college rodeo. During this time, Johnson served both the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association and as the national director to high school rode from South Dakota. Sammi now operates a photography and video horse marketing business under the name SJ Equine.

“I now get to travel with Sammi as a photography assistant and continue to see some amazing Quarter Horses,” he said. “My granddaughter, Hadlee, now loves to rope and gives me a reason to continue to make some good rope horses and stay involved.”

Johnson feels lucky to have owned a lot of good horses over the years, first calf roping horses and later to continue his “addiction” to team roping.

“I always say that my favorite horse is the one I am riding, and I hope that I can be remembered as riding good ones,” he said. “I would have to say that my favorite horse in the last 50 years was Kita Smoke, a palomino gelding of Mr. Gunsmoke and Oklahoma Star breeding. His barn name was ‘Rodman.’ He was a tremendous athlete and didn’t have a very pretty face. He liked team roping so much that he would have gone to the ropings without me.”

Johnson has been involved with the American Quarter Horse in many different ways throughout his lifetime.

“I have raised good ones, trained good ones competed on good ones, and sold good ones,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to have some of the great horsemen of our time as my friends and have sold for some of the greatest performance Quarter Horse programs in America.”

In the business of marketing Quarter Horses, Johnson hopes that he will be remembered as always putting forth the effort to get sellers the best return possible for their Quarter Horses.