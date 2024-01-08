2024 Black Hills Stock Show | South Dakota Leads the Charge

Five national and international agricultural organizations are currently led by South Dakotans. The willingness of farmers and ranchers to get involved, coming from the sixth least-populated state in the nation, may stem from their roots on the farm and ranch where hard work and public-spiritedness are highly valued.

Jim Hunt, President of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA)

“South Dakota and our environment have prepared these leaders to step up and be the voice. I’m proud of that.” – Jim Hunt, AQHA President JimHunt

Hunt was raised knowing nothing but horses and cattle, and raised his children the same. He, his wife, Joni, and their five sons and two daughters produce 100 American Quarter Horses each year alongside their Angus cow/calf operation near Faith, South Dakota.

Over a decade ago, Hunt was approached by leaders in the AQHA seeking to bring original, ranching bloodlines back to prominence in the association. This was when he began leadership involvement at the state and national levels.

“Years back, most people involved in agriculture would rather ‘stay home on the creek,’ if you will, to raise their cattle, horses, etc. […] The concerns that affect our way of life and production got squelched because we had people in those [positions] that didn’t understand what our needs were,” said Hunt.”

“South Dakota, by definition, is an agricultural state. Our Governor and Lieutenant Governor are both farmers and ranchers from that background, who grew up that way,” he said.

Hunt recognized his peers in leadership roles for other organizations.

“South Dakota – our way of life, our food that we grow and animals that we produce – all of these leaders thankfully recognized that they were the voice that was needed to represent that agricultural industry. South Dakota and our environment have prepared those leaders to step up and be the voice. I’m proud of that.”

In 2019, Hunt was elected to the AQHA executive committee. “It’s a revolving team of five people. Each serves for five years and on their fifth year, they serve as president. I accepted that nomination and was voted in by the members of the AQHA at that convention. I’ve been serving for four years now and am currently the vice president. In March, I’ll be elevated to the President of the AQHA.”

“There is a lot of common ground and common interest that needs to be addressed between producers that we can unite on and work together on to protect our way of life and our markets and our laws,” Hunt said.

Brett Kenzy, President of Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund (R-CALF)

Brett Kenzy, R-CALF USA President, Gregory, SD. Courtesy image Brett Kenzy, R-CALF USA President, Gregory, SD. Courtesy image

Kenzy, of Gregory, South Dakota, does everything in the process of raising cattle from selecting sires to finishing cattle, and everything in between. Cattle production was ingrained from an early age. “Like so many other farm kids, we just grew up working. When I was little, you got home from school, had a snack, changed clothes, and went to work. I guess we’ve been at this our whole lives,” he said.

Besides being cattle producers, his family was also politically minded. “My parents always paid attention to the issues, so those were the conversations at the dinner table and I took an interest in it.”

R-CALF was founded in 1998, and Kenzy joined soon after. The issues central to the organization are problems he is passionate about solving. “I could see we have some real structural problems in this industry, from a lack of competition to a lack of proper labeling to the Beef Checkoff lobbying with our money,” he said.

“R-CALF, for me, is not just about the cattle industry, it’s about rural America. This is where I want to live, and the cattle industry helps keep rural America solvent. Probably the last 10 years of my life, I’ve taken a historical look at it. What made America great? And how can we go back? We just want to return to the fundamentals that made the country great.”

“We can’t rely on a government that is over $30 trillion in debt to become our employer or manage our future. This country is ours to lose. We really need the silent majority in America to stand up, do some learning, thinking, and take action,” said Kenzy.

Regarding the push for “unity” in the industry, Kenzy said, “Unity starts by coming together and having the hard conversations. All of us leaders should be excited to talk about our policies, organizations that affect them and put them out there to be challenged. I do think that’s the way forward.”

Justin Tupper, President of United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA)

Justin Tupper

“Sale barn business is all I know,” said Tupper. His father owned Kimball Livestock Exchange, and Tupper himself has owned and operated St. Onge Livestock for 17 years.

Around the time he took ownership of the barn, he also joined the USCA.

Tupper’s reasoning for his political involvement is simple: “To try to keep our producers in business.” He was sworn into office in January, 2023 after holding several prior leadership positions.

“The opportunity to work with cattle producers to make their lives better through what we do in Washington, D.C. and what we advocate for is why we do it.”

Sale barn ownership and livestock production has taught Tupper the value of hard work and brought him into close connection to other producers, which grounds him in purpose when he travels to Washington, D.C. to campaign on behalf of cattlemen.

“I think it’s dedication to our lifestyle and belief in what we do… In South Dakota, it’s about service. We know that we have to give to get. You have to give up some service time to get the things you want and I think we’re willing to do that in South Dakota.”

Peter Orwick, President of American Sheep Industry Association (ASI)

Orwick

During the agricultural crisis of the 1980’s, Orwick’s father told him to find a career outside of ranching. The Newell, South Dakota native took a job as Director for the State Department of Conservation within the Department of Agriculture. He served in this position for three years until he was offered his current position as President of the American Sheep Industry Association. He currently has three decades of service to the ag industry.

Founded in 1865 as the National Woolgrowers Association, the ASI is the oldest national livestock organization in the country. Orwick said that at his office, he is in possession of over a century’s worth of the organization’s publications. Amazingly, the issues are largely the same. Predators, federal grazing, and other political battles may have changed form, but they are still prevalent.

One of Orwick’s greatest accomplishments as President was helping to reform the process of exporting wool after trade agreements in the 1990s negatively impacted the industry. “The warehousemen, whether they were from Belle Fourche, Utah, New Mexico, Illinois, or Ohio, all had to learn how to export and develop relationships. We put together funds to bring the wool buyers to America,” he said.

He is proud of the livestock marketing system in the state of South Dakota and surrounding states, saying that many of the markets are what wool growers nationwide look to. “Our auction sales are so strong in South Dakota. That’s not that common in the rest of the West. In the sheep world, people pay attention to sheep sales in Sioux Falls, Newell, and Billings.”

Orwick spends much of his time in Denver, Colorado, and he says the difference between there and his home state is stark. Perhaps the pervasiveness of agriculture is one reason so many leaders emerge from South Dakota. “It is not the only agriculture-oriented state, but I think [agriculture] is such a key part of the economy. You have all these rural communities where agriculture is still very relevant and recognized, whether it’s on school boards, county commission, or state legislature. You have much, much more contact with rural issues in agriculture.”

Todd Wilkinson, President of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA)

“It’s a real credit to south Dakota.” – Todd Wilkinson, NCBA President Todd Wilkinson

Wilkinson got his start in the cattle business by feeding heifers for his brothers while they were in college. He was paid in heifer calves and grew a cow herd of his own.

He is now an attorney in De Smet, where his daughter assists as a paralegal, and co-owns Redstone Feeders with his brother and has a cow/calf operation in partnership with his son.

Wilkinson’s political involvement began with the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. He admits that he never felt his participation was necessary until zoning issues affected his farm. “I realized if I was going to sit on the sidelines, there were going to be people that were non-ag that would determine what happened with our operation,” he said.

A local affiliate meeting gave him “the bug” and from there, he became more involved in SDCA leadership. Along the way, he was very involved in public lands and environmental committees at the NCBA level. He then was encouraged to run for national leadership.

Wilkinson will serve a one-year term, ending in February, and will be attending and speaking at upwards of 200 events in that year.

On the subject of national leaders with South Dakota roots, he said, “I think we probably all started with the fact that we knew what hard work is. Had I grown up in some other location and been raised differently, maybe I never would’ve gotten into this. Pitching square bales as a kid, learning all of that, certainly educated me on what hard work is. If you’re going to work at something then you need to protect what you’re doing and you need to be involved.”

“We all share a passion for the various parts of the industry. It’s a real credit to south Dakota. Whatever your particular viewpoint, we are all out there trying to make a difference. Too many people would rather sit back and complain about things and not get involved. It takes those with a volunteer, servant attitude, because none of us are getting paid for anything we’re doing. It takes that kind of an attitude to go out and further your industry.”