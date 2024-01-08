2024 Black Hills Stock Show | Spotlighting South Dakota Inventors

Outnumbered an estimated 4 to 1, cattle reign supreme to their human caretakers in South Dakota. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising that several unique inventions geared toward the cattle producer come from the Black Hills State.

More often than not, the best ideas come from someone thinking to themselves, ‘there has to be a better way.’ Those exact words flew through the minds of four South Dakota innovators who are not only making their lives on the ranch easier, but also that of their peers across the industry.

BZ Welding – Custom Cattle Handling Products – Watertown, SD

RKE8DX9M

Before pursuing a degree in welding in the late 90s, Brian Zaug grew up on the farm near Watertown, South Dakota. He spent seven years representing BZ Welding as an independent contractor putting up dairy barns all across the northern Great Plains. “I finally decided I wanted to stay at home so I could open a welding shop while working on the farm and ranch. I met a gentleman from North Dakota, and we started building items for him and that’s kind of how we found our niche.” Customization is the name of the game for BZ Welding. They’re known for making cattle handling equipment work in unique design situations. “When we first started, we were mostly doing repairs and mobile work. But the business has evolved into building cattle equipment to fit our customers’ specific needs.”

Everything they build is tested and perfected on the ranch. Every one of the BZ employees has a background in raising and handling cattle. “Our customers can talk to any one of the guys out in the shop and they’ll have an intimate understanding of how the equipment works and why it’s made that way. Even our secretary up front comes from a cattle ranch and knows a lot about everything we build. I’m not the brains behind this operation, I’m just one of several people here helping move the industry forward.” Everything built in the BZ shop is backed up by the guys who made it. Safety and efficiency are their top priorities with each in-shop product built and every customized system installed.

“We stand behind everything we build and if something doesn’t function right, we’ll work with that customer until it does. We’ll even have customers with older systems that ask us to come in and make it work better. People trust us to do that because we’re working cattle just like they are.” The adjustable loading chute and maternity pen are two of the most popular items that BZ manufactures today. “We have options on everything we build so if someone has a smaller herd and just needs a few items, we can adjust for that and make it more cost effective for that operation.” For more information about BZ Welding and their products, visit http://www.bzwelding.com.

Iron Ranch – Engineered Products for Today’s Cattlemen – Watertown, SD

Yl3iI77X

The youngest of two boys on the farm, Charlie Raml always found himself doing the kinds of jobs that didn’t place him inside the heated tractor cab during the winter months. “When I was off at college, those crappier jobs were then done by my dad who was getting older. When I got out of college with an engineering degree, I started designing some livestock equipment to help my dad out.” That’s where Iron Ranch Manufacturing and Welding, LLC got its start. It all began with the calf shelter which got a door on one end so Charlie’s dad could easily walk inside. “Once I got the basics down in the designs, it was about tweaking everything and adding more perks like a gate on the calf shed to lock calves in and out, or the skylights to help with heat.”

Before Charlie’s calf shed design, there wasn’t a similar product on the market that had so many features. Much like the freestanding windbreaks, most of the perks are found in the tiny details. “My dad and brother bought some windbreaks from the local store and after I helped set them up, I knew there had to be a better way to do that.” Along with making the windbreaks easier to set up, brackets along the top make the wind breaks easy to pick up and move with a loader tractor. “I made the design with longer legs and heavier gauge steel and I think it’s probably one of the most effective windbreaks on the market today. The strongest wind we’ve recorded was 107 miles per hour near Tripp, South Dakota, and the windbreaks held up. I can’t guarantee that will happen every time the wind gets that high, but I will guarantee them up to 70 miles per hour.”

Building a business near Watertown, South Dakota, where Charlie grew up, gives him plenty of opportunities to test his products against everything the state can muster up. “I’m lucky to have family that are more than willing to test out my prototype ideas and give me good feedback. That allows me to make sure I’m putting the best products out in the market.” More than just a function of Charlie’s background coupled with his degree, ideas come from customers new and old. “The business has grown tremendously in the last few years. We’re finding dealers in lots of different sates and even shipped products out to Pennsylvania last year.” To find a dealer near you, visit http://www.ironranchsd.com .

EZ Kar-Go – Hydraulic Trailer Hay Rack – Vale, SD

QThVaiCj

Gone are the days of finagling awkward and heavy items to the trailer hay rack thanks to the hydraulic-powered EZ Kar Go manufactured by Prairie Industries LLC in Vale, South Dakota. “About three years ago Jim Zuhoff ,a gentleman from Newcastle, Wyoming had the idea for the EZ Kar-Go and even had a prototype worked up when they approached me about manufacturing it,” said Dean Johnson who owns and operates Prairie Industries. “We partnered with Jim and his wife, Karen, on it and we discovered some problems with that initial prototype that we needed to address to hit our target market.” Made from aluminum, the new design Johnson and his team came up with was lighter and worked a little more efficiently than the first one.

Even with all the hydraulics and mechanisms for moving cargo on and off the roof of the trailer, the EZ Kar-Go only weighs about 600 pounds. To put that into perspective, a regular hay rack on a trailer is only about 150 pounds lighter than that. “You can put anything that you want into the rack, but we are working on some new designs for alternate versions of the EZ Kar-Go. We have an open hay rack and a closed pod rack that still utilize the hydraulic system that make this product so appealing.” These alternate designs are giving more customers the opportunity to purchase an EZ Kar-Go that fits their needs and budget. “The design will probably only hold eight bales instead of 13 because the most common horse trailer on the market is a three-horse slant load. And there just isn’t enough room on the roof from the air conditioner to the back, so we had to make it smaller which means we have two versions from the original intent.”

The water-tight hay rack is in a league of its own as the hay crane is the closest competitor the industry has ever seen. “The most important part about the rack coming down to the ground is the safety feature of it. You don’t have to climb a ladder and be up there in the wind and rain trying to get hay up and down. And you can store other products in there as well.” A lot of the trailers on the road today already have a hydraulic system in place thanks to their automatic jacks. That makes installing and using the EZ Kar-Go even easier. “Those trailers that have hydraulics make it so we can utilize that pump for these hydraulics which means we’re putting less weight on the roof.”

Also home to the Truck Defender, Johnson’s team is always looking for ways to improve their products. “We’re expanding it into the mechanical industry for plumbers and electricians so they can put the EZ Kar-Go on their vans to store their tools.” For more information about the EZ Kar-Go, call Prairie Industries, LLC. at 605-456-1176.

EZ Load Chute – Bale Bed Loading Chute – Belle Fourche, SD

j8ROE72o

Ranching in Western South Dakota usually means doing so in some rough terrain. That’s exactly the case for Terry Kudlock and his family who run cattle on forest service permits through the summer months. This ultimately led to the invention of the EZ Load Chute. “We’re roughly 50 miles from headquarters when we’re in the Black Hills. I was pulling the wheel chute up there one day when I thought that there had to be a better way.” That better way came almost immediately when Terry and his family got to welding on the first version of the EZ Load Chute. “We never anticipated selling these to the public, so that first one didn’t look as nice as the current ones do. And the latest model also has an access door on it.”

Patenting the chute wasn’t hard since there’s nothing quite like it on the market. That led to building chutes for sale right at home on the ranch for about six months. “Orders got so out of hand and we just couldn’t keep up with them in addition to the ranch work. Now we have a manufacturer build them in eastern South Dakota.” Removing the wheels and tongue hitch made it easy for Terry to build a product that’s quite affordable by comparison. All a rancher needs for the EZ Load Chute is a truck equipped with a bale bed. “It’s a handy tool that speeds up the loading and unloading process. You don’t have to worry about driving slowly or keeping lights and wheels in working order, just pick it up and go.”

Built with cattle in mind, the EZ Load Chute comes equipped with a wood floor supported by a steel-grate system to provide traction in almost all weather conditions. Additionally, the solid sides keep people out of view and the cattle moving right along onto the truck. You might expect the legs to lack stability, but they could actually add more than the tire chutes ever did. “Once you get backed up to the chute, it’s solid. The legs are right under where the truck backs up to it where the tires on the others are further back.” With dealers in nine states stretching from Montana to Oklahoma, cattleman across the nation benefit from this idea that blossomed in Belle Fourche. For more information or to find a dealer, visit http://www.ezloadchute.com or call Terry directly at 605-210-0813.

To see these products for yourself visit the trade show during the Black Hills Stock Show and support these South Dakota inventors as they make life just a little bit easier for the people who feed, fuel and clothe the world.