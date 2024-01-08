2024 Black Hills Stock Show | Sutton’s South Point

Chuck Schmidt rides South Point at the 2023 rodeo in Grand Island, Neb. The sixteen-year-old bay gelding is one of the superstars at the Sutton Rodeo Ranch. Photo by Rodeo Ready/Clay Guardipee.

1 chuck schmidt on south point by rodeo ready

Chuck Schmidt rides South Point at the 2023 rodeo in Grand Island, Neb. The sixteen-year-old bay gelding is one of the superstars at the Sutton Rodeo Ranch. Photo by Rodeo Ready/Clay Guardipee. 1 chuck schmidt on south point by rodeo ready

A South Dakota horse earned an Idaho saddle bronc rider $40,000 last year.

Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, rode the Sutton Rodeo horse South Point twice in 2023, the first time in Rapid City at the Extreme Broncs Finals in August, for $15,000 (including the average payout), and a second time in Sioux Falls at the Governor’s Cup in September for $25,000.

And with the help of those winnings, Bruno entered the Wrangler NFR in third place last December, with $225,259 in regular season earnings.

The sixteen-year-old bay horse, ranch raised by the Suttons on their place near Onida, South Dakota, has won his share of awards.

He’s been selected to buck at the Wrangler NFR eleven times and in 2022 won third place in the PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year category. He’s won the Badlands Circuit Saddle Bronc of the Year seven times (including 2023) and is the 2023 Animal Athlete of the Year for the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre, S.D.

Shorty Garrett won the saddle bronc riding at the 2023 Rodeo Rapid City on South Point. Photo by Rodeo Ready/Clay Guardipee. 2 shorty garrett on south point by rodeo ready

There are a few tricks to getting out on him in the chutes.

Steve Sutton advises bronc riders to be on him two or three riders before their turn, and to keep the other cowboys away from him when he’s in the chute.

Bruno took that advice.

“You have to be patient and get everybody away from him,” he said. “You have to do it all yourself, and that can be nerve wracking. Steve will come up and ask your buddies to get back.”

In Sioux Falls, Bruno was prepared. “I had him saddled and sat on him, scratching his neck and waiting. You sit there and be patient, and when they come to you, you rock and roll and go.”

Dawson Hay rides South Point at the 2023 Rodeo Rapid City. The bay was ranch raised by the Sutton family of Onida, S.D. Photo by Rodeo Ready/Clay Guardipee. 3 dawson hay on south point by rodeo ready

The gelding is by the famous Sutton stallion Justin Boots and out of a dam called Dipping Angel, a daughter of Wrangler NFR bareback horse Justin’s Angel. Sutton bucked him as a bareback horse for a short while, then switched him to the saddle bronc riding.

South Point “drops his head, the cowboys give him a lot of rein, and he jumps and kicks across the arena,” Sutton said. “He doesn’t go very far in those eight seconds. He starts right at the chute and never quits.”

Last summer, he came up lame after sticking his leg out the side of the stripping chute. They didn’t buck him as much, leaving him home to heal. “He’s had his share of battle scars,” Sutton said. “We thought this might end his career.”

But it didn’t.

South Point used to pitch a fit in the chutes. “We had a terrible time getting a halter on him. He was bad in the chutes. Then (the cowboys) realized how good he was, and they put up with it.

“He’s better in the chutes now,” Sutton said. “He’s pretty mellow now.”

Bruno will decorate part of his living room with a picture of himself on the bronc in Sioux Falls and the saddle and trophy he won there. “I have the back number, and will make a collage and put it in a corner of the house,” he said.

Bruno’s last ride for the 2023 regular season was on South Point in Sioux Falls, when he won $25,000.

It was a good way to end the year and be ready for the National Finals.



“It’s kind of a storybook ending for the year, to end the season like that. That horse alone has done wonders for me. He holds a special place in my heart. He’s been good for a long time, and probably always will be.”