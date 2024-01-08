2024 Black Hills Stock Show | Youth Show Events

Central States Fair and Rodeo offers a range of competitive and educational opportunities for local youth

The Central States Fair and Rodeo Inc. offers a wide array of events promoting youth involvement, as well as agriculture education. Youth in the area have multiple options for exhibiting livestock, competing in judging events, and learning about the local agriculture industry.

Unlike typical fair organizations, who manage only a single event, the Central States Fair and Rodeo runs two events: the namesake Central States Fair, as well as the Black Hills Stock Show™. This gives youth in the area the opportunity to participate in premier events both summer and winter.

The Black Hills Stock Show has a long history of promoting agriculture in the area. At the time of its inception in 1958, 12 percent of the population lived on farms and ranches.

According to the history of BHSS, “The ultimate fear was that someday the rancher would be an endangered species. With the hopes of protecting agriculture communities and lifestyles, planners made a commitment to preserve the western heritage in the state of South Dakota.”

With the continued goal of promoting youth programs and community involvement in agriculture, BHSS hired former educator Dani Herring to grow the program and provide an educator’s perspective to promote their growing programs and initiatives geared towards agriculture education.

“We have a lot of families who have been attending and competing at our events and sales for multiple generations,” Herring says. “They have come here for a long time and we recognize if we don’t get the youth to value our programs from a young age, we will never get them back as future consignors, vendors, or volunteers.”

Herring’s first item of business was creating the Agriculture Education Initiative. This initiative took the form of the Agventure area, which features interactive exhibits for students to learn about agriculture, with a focus on the flourishing South Dakota beef industry.

She notes the staff have a five year growth plan in place for the Agventure area and hope to add more interactive pieces and grow the area as a whole to make room for more fun and education for youth in the area. Long term, BHSS is looking to create outreach programs for local schools and spend more time doing community outreach during the fair’s downtime.

In terms of more traditional competitive events, BHSS offers top notch competition for cattle, sheep, and goat exhibitors, as well as a number of other competitive events.

4-H hosts a youth day where there are both livestock and wool judging contests as well as quiz bowls, hippology, and a cookoff.

Across the board entries for each event increased by nearly 100 and the 2023 event saw nearly 500 entries.

“We haven’t reached capacity yet but we are getting closer every year as our entries continue to rise in the livestock shows,” Herring says. “They have traditionally shown in The Monument but it’s becoming a tight squeeze in there, which is definitely not a bad thing.”

While the Central States Fair is more geared towards youth events, BHSS has by far a bigger turnout for the cattle show.

Livestock Committee Member Casey Huckfeldt notes while the youth program at the Black Hills Stock Show is fairly new, having only been instituted in 2019, the committee is looking for ways to grow and nurture the program.

“The livestock committee is committed to growing the youth program,” Huckfeldt says. “Every decision and choice we make for the show is with exhibitors in mind. We want to make this show enjoyable and easy for exhibitors and their families.”

Huckfeldt has been involved with BHSS since she was a child and cites her father and uncle bringing cattle to the show as her initial involvement. Although they did not have a youth show until after she had aged out, she notes BHSS has been a long time favorite of hers.

“One thing that sets BHSS apart is the intimate feel and family-friendly environment. There is a big show feel and spirit of competition, but it still feels like a small show.”

One of the major goals of the committee is to ease some of the headaches often associated with shows. One of Huckfeldt’s first priorities upon joining the committee was streamlining the entry system

“We don’t want anything to be harder or more complicated than it has to be for these families. We want them to leave feeling like they enjoyed themselves at our show. We have worked really hard to streamline everything from the entries, to check in, to show day.”

As the committee moves forward and gets more youth shows under their belt, they hope to continue to grow the program and stay current with times.

“Each year we want to be bigger and better than the year before,” she says. “We do this with a ‘kids first’ mentality and we hope people continue to genuinely enjoy our show and our numbers continue to grow.”