2022 Black Hills Stock Show Editorial: Things change, things stay the same

Editor, Maria Tibbetts, with her son, Weston, at the Black Hills Stock Show in 2020--passing on the tradition of wood chips and cinnamon-sugar donuts. Photo by Liz Munsterteiger.



It’s probably the smell that brings back the strongest memories of the Black Hills Stock Show for me. The cinnamon and sugar of the spiced nuts, and the mini-donuts, the wood chips and cattle. That takes me back to being 9 years old and having a knot in my stomach as I got on the bus on Youth Day to judge livestock at the Fairgrounds in the frigid cold, to come back for the Burger Bust, and to wander the trade show all afternoon, carrying my coat.

The sounds of Kyle Evans bring back those memories, of when he opened for the rodeo. His vocals still haunt the trade show, as people still line up to buy his CDs from the next generation of musicians.

While a lot of the Black Hills Stock Show is still the same from when I first wandered the halls more than 30 years ago, things change, as you’ll be sure to see when you pull into the parking lot at The Monument (no longer the Civic Center). The addition of The Summit Arena means the Barnett Arena is now the Barnett Fieldhouse, where cowboys and cowgirls warm up, not where they perform. The transfer of the horse sale to the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds has been well received, so is likely a permanent change.

The Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument is getting in on the action this year, hosting the Josh Abbott Band in concert after the rodeo on Feb. 5, and it is also being used for luncheons and award ceremonies.

Live music fans will have another opportunity to catch some favorites, with Brandon Jones, Trey Lewis and Casey Donahew performing at the Stock Show Stampede on Friday, Feb. 4. The Kjerstad Even Center will also host the annual Boots and Beer Festival, featuring Dirty Word and beer samples provided by local breweries.

Rodeo Rapid City tickets are now sold through http://www.themonument.live , in addition to the on-site box office, and by phone.

But Youth Day is still a draw for kids from all over the region (although it’s on the second weekend of the BHSS, not the first, this year). And there are more opportunities to see livestock, including the popular youth cattle, sheep and goat shows.

And the smell of cinnamon and sugar and wood chips will still greet you at the door.