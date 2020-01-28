Cattlemen’s Family Legacy Cattle Scholarship Winners Named

Amanda Kammerer, Black Hills Stock Show livestock marketing director, presents the Cattlemen’s Family Legacy Cattle Scholarship to one of this year’s recipients, Rylee Schroeder.

Amanda Kammerer, Black Hills Stock Show livestock marketing director, presents the Cattlemen’s Family Legacy Cattle Scholarship to one of this year’s recipients, Kaylie Phillips.

Each year, the Central States Fair Foundation invests in the next generation of cattlemen and women through the Cattlemen’s Family Legacy Cattle Scholarship.

This year’s recipients are Kaylie Phillips of Chadron, Neb., and Rylee Schroeder of Winner, S.D.

Phillips and Schroeder will each receive a heifer, which has been donated by individual consignors at the Black Hills Stock Show. To qualify, recipients must be 8-17 years of age and agree to show the heifer at the Western Junior Livestock Show in Rapid City in October.

“It is a great honor to be selected for this scholarship,” said Phillips. “I would like to thank the Black Hills Stock Show, the Western Junior Livestock Show staff and everyone who helped and supported me to make this possible.”

Phillips is a freshman at Chadron High School, an active member of the Dawes County 4-H, Dawes County 4-H Executive Council, Dawes County Junior Leaders, Dawes County Livestock Judging team, junior livestock judging coach and a member of the Chadron FFA Chapter.

“I learned about this program when I first started showing at the Western Junior Livestock Show in 2017,” she said. “I plan to show this heifer at local shows, the county fair, and the 2020 Western Junior Livestock Show. I also plan to use this heifer as my Supervised Agricultural Experience for FFA, where I’m working toward earning my American Degree. When this heifer is old enough, she will be added to my cow herd and become a production female.”

Looking to the future, Phillips wants to remain involved in the beef cattle industry. She plans to attend college and obtain an agricultural degree.

As the Black Hills Stock Show approaches, she is looking forward to Youth Day, where she will compete in the livestock judging contest.

She will receive her heifer at this year’s event, and in thinking about the application process, Phillips said, “I learned a lot about myself and how much I have grown over the years, and it has helped prepare me for the future.”

Meanwhile, Schroeder says a tough year in the cattle business prompted him to apply for this scholarship.

“My dad gave me my first heifer the year I was born,” he said. “I have continued to build my herd by raising calves and buying heifers. The past few years with blizzards and low cattle prices, I thought it would be a great opportunity to be awarded a free heifer.”

To receive a heifer through the Cattlemen’s Family Legacy Cattle Scholarship, hopeful recipients must write an essay, obtain a letter of recommendation and fill out an extensive application.

“Last year was the first year I applied, and I was asked to meet during Western Junior for an interview with a panel of people,” said Schroeder. “I had not been comfortable talking in front of people, but when I was told I did a good job and to apply again this year, it gave me a lot of confidence. Because of this, I can now actually carry on a conversation with an adult. Also, we run cattle for a family friend, and when I read his letter of recommendation, I knew that he had a lot of trust in me to be working with his cattle.”

Schroeder is an eighth grader with plans to attend Mitchell Technical Institute after high school to take agriculture-related courses. He is currently involved in 4-H, FFA, football, baseball and a member of the South Dakota Junior Points Association. When he’s not busy with school activities, he is working on the family farm, feeding hay and calving out cows.

“I love that time of year,” he said, of the upcoming calving season.

In the future, he would like to raise registered Red Angus and Shorthorn cattle and take over the family farm.

“It was a surprise, but also an honor to be selected, especially since I know some of the kids who were interviewed are older than I am,” he said. “I am looking forward to raising this heifer the proper way and feeding her correctly, so she will breed. I plan to keep her in production and sell her future bulls and females.”

Looking ahead to the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show, Schroeder says it’s a family tradition that began when he was just one-year old.

“Our family enjoys going for the weekend and taking in all of the activities and the rodeo,” he said. “For the past couple of years, my dad and I have manned the Accelerated Genetics booth, so I have enjoyed talking to people about bulls. Last year, I helped my brother with a bull he consigned in the Red Angus show and sale, and hopefully in the coming years, I will be able to bring more cattle out.”

He added, “Thanks again to the selection committee. It is truly an honor to be selected for this scholarship, and I hope I can raise a great heifer!”

Look for Phillips and Schroeder as they take possession of these heifers and show them throughout the upcoming year. As the year progresses, the winners will be required to submit progress reports to the Central States Fair Foundation.

For more information about this program, visit https://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/p/about/151.