2022 BHSS Premier: Rodeo Rapid City Named Back-to-Back PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

The Sutton family, and others who help make it such a success, were recognized with the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award, for the second year in a row. Courtesy photo.



The Monument, in Rapid City, South Dakota, is excited to congratulate Rodeo Rapid City on their win as the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year for the second time in a row. The announcement was made at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Dec. 1.

“We are honored to win this award and thank everyone who had a hand in helping us do it,” says Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock and the staff of The Monument all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. This event means so much to our entire family and we feel blessed to do what we love. We also want congratulate Belle Fourche for chalking up another win as Medium Rodeo of the Year and the Burke Stampede for their recognition in the Hesston Sowing Good Deeds category. It was another big year for South Dakota!”

Rodeo Rapid City has won this award three times previously, most recently in 2020 along with 2002 and 2003 and has been nominated for Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year twenty times. Contract personnel, committees and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event placed their votes at the end of October. The 2021 Rodeo Rapid City included $80,000 in prize money along with nearly 600 contestants.

“We have worked many years with Rodeo Rapid City and the Sutton family and we couldn’t be more proud to have them in our facility,” says Craig Baltzer, executive director at The Monument. “I can’t wait to see what the 2022 rodeo brings as they move over to Summit Arena.”

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, SD. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth-generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award-winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year and NFR and Hall of Fame Stock Contractors James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.

–The Monument