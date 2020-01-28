Youth take center stage in new event

A boy holds the halter of his Maine Anjou steer during the Black Hills Stock Show. This year organizers are expecting up to 100 youth to enter the new show. Photo by Focus Marketing Group.

BHSSYouth

A new event debuts at the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City.

The Show-Rite Youth Beef Show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 beginning at 11 a.m.

It is an open youth livestock show, held in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, for youth ages eight to 21 years of age.

Formerly, the two-day horse sale was held at that location, but because of construction projects at the Civic Center and other logistical issues, the horse sale will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds and will take place Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Amanda Kammerer, livestock and marketing director for the Black Hills Stock Show, says they are planning for from 50 to one 100 youth to enter. But each youth might bring multiple cattle to show, “so we might be up to the one hundred head mark pretty easily,” she said.

The facility lends itself to a youth show in the winter. “It’s out of the weather and a heated building with wash racks. It’s a great facility for that time of year,” she said.

The show will pay well, too. In addition to class payouts, the top five champions will be paid $1,000 for first place, $750 for second, $500 for third, $350 for fourth and $250 for fifth.

The youth livestock show is a good fit for BHSS, Kammerer said. “Over the years, we’ve seen an influx of kids showing their family’s ranch consignment cattle. This will give them their own show.”

It’s also a way to showcase and include the youth in the stock show.

“That’s where ag starts,” she said, “with the youth. We hope these kids get started in the youth show and come back as consignors when they get older. It’s a great place to rub elbows and get involved.”

The Show-Rite Youth Beef Show is sanctioned under the S.D. Junior Point Show Association.

For more information, visit the Black Hills Stock Show website at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com.