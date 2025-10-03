2025 Fall Homeland | Better together

With the abundance of fresh produce available to us year-round, it’s hard to imagine anything different. Yet it was not too long ago that if families wanted fruits and vegetables for eating out of season they had to be preserved when they were ripe and saved for the months ahead. Fresh broccoli was not available in our small-town South Dakota grocery store until after I was born, and romaine lettuce required a special order well into my adult years.

Canning and freezing produce in the summer and fall to preserve it for winter use is a longstanding tradition in my German-from-Russia heritage. My memory holds a long lineup of food preservation snapshots. Whether canning peaches, snapping green beans, picking chokecherries or harvesting apples, doing these projects together often meant a gathering of multiple generations of family.

There are some things that are just meant to be done together. “Many hands make light work,” and it’s a lot more fun to pick chokecherries with your sisters than by yourself. When it comes to emptying an entire apple tree or three, it pays to have parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, all armed with paring knives, and someone to run you up in the loader bucket to reach the tree tops.

As jars are filled and stories are told, the torch of knowledge and tradition is passed from old, wrinkled experienced hands to small fingers just beginning to learn. “Arbeit macht du Leben süß,” Grandma would say. “Work makes life sweet.” When the project was done, the rows of jars on the shelf and the stacks of full bags in the freezer promised a delicious return on the time investment come winter.

By the time I was a teenager, the canning and freezing of our garden produce became my job, partly because Mom had her hands full with my younger siblings, and partly because I was interested in learning how to do it. I already had plenty of experience, as I’d been helping harvest, freeze and can fruits and vegetables since I was a toddler. I had mom, Grandma and Grandma B all handy to answer questions as they came up. To top it off, I had at my disposal my great-great-grandmother’s canner: a giant blue enamel kettle big enough to fit 12-quart jars or nineteen narrow mouth pints.

From the garden: pickles and salsa

I remember Grandma Phyllis putting on a long-sleeved shirt and helping pick beans—because the rough, fuzzy bean leaves made her arms itch. I remember snapping beans with Grandma Phyllis and Grandma Bossert, busy fingers breaking out rhythms and broken beans clattering into large stainless steel and plastic bowls.

Stuffing jars of green beans to make pickled beans was an organizational adventure, requiring the straightest, fattest beans, all broken to the right length so as not to come up too high past the neck of the jar. Mom didn’t like dill, but conceded that adding dill to the jars of bean pickles really was a good addition. We would let the beans go an extra day before picking them when we planned to make bean pickles so they were a little bigger than the usual size for blanching and freezing them. More mature beans maintain a firmer texture when pickled.

Pickled Beans, The Joy of Cooking

Wash green or yellow beans and remove stems. Place a large garlic clove, a couple of dried hot peppers and a head of dill into sterile jars. Pack beans in with the “tail” to the bottom of the jar. Tip: lay the jar on its side when you start putting the beans in so they don’t slide sideways.

Brine for 8 quarts:

10 cups water

10 cups cider vinegar

1 cup pickling salt

Bring to a boil and make sure the salt is dissolved. When jars are filled, pour in boiling hot brine, seal, and process in a boiling water bath: 15 minutes/pints; 25 minutes/quarts. For optimum flavor development wait six weeks before you start eating them!

Pickled Beets

Beets are easy to grow, full of vitamins and minerals, and beet greens are delicious and full of nutrients too. Pickled beets graced the table at every holiday meal, and plenty of ordinary meals as well. Peeling and chopping beets is the perfect job for small hands, as the skins slip off easily after the beets are cooked. When my children were little, I cut the beets in slices and let them cut them into smaller pieces with butter knives. When the project is done, everyone is purple! This summer, I had the privilege to pass the recipe on to another family member who has now married and has her own garden produce to put up. She used to help me can and freeze, and now she’s asking me for recipes.

Pick beets, cut the leaves off, leaving 1″ of stems above the top of the beet and wash them well. In a steamer pot, blanch them until they are tender but not soft. When they are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut them into bite sized cubes.

Brine:

2 cups white vinegar

2 cups apple cider vinegar

4 cups honey

2 quarts water (approximately)

It takes about 1 ½ cups of brine per quart of beets; 30 pounds of beets yields approximately 12 quarts.

Put the cut up beets into a large stainless steel kettle and cover them with brine. Add pickling spice to taste, well secured in a spice ball, or tied up in a clean cloth. I like to use cinnamon sticks, bay leaf, dried hot peppers, peppercorns, allspice, yellow and black mustard seed, and coriander. Whole spices are preferable. Bring to a boil, skim off foam, ladle beets into clean, sterile jars, make sure brine covers the beets and there are no large air bubbles. Wipe jar rims, seal with hot canning lids, and process in a boiling water bath for 25 minutes (quarts); process 15 minutes for pints.

Cucumber pickles

Pickle making was its own adventure. Mom had tried making pickles, complete with using Aunt Delila’s recipe and even going all the way to Delila’s farm to get water from the well there, and they were a complete disaster. She vowed never to make pickles again after that. So when I wanted to make pickles, I asked a friend for a recipe. My first pickles were also horrible. Our friend accidentally told me to put four TABLESPOONS of salt in each quart jar. It was supposed to be four TEASPOONS… When we tasted them they were nearly impossible to eat. As I had gone to quite a bit of work to make them, and we NEVER wasted food, I didn’t want to throw them out. Whenever we opened a jar of those pickles, we would pour the brine off and soak them in fresh water for a few hours to help draw the extra salt out and make them edible.

It took me some years, experimentation and different recipes, but I did improve my pickle-making.

Processed Dill Pickles

Put dill, ½ tsp. pickling spices, garlic, and a hot pepper (optional) in the bottom of a sterile quart jar. Add 1 Tablespoon salt, 1 Tablespoon sugar and ¼ cup cider vinegar. Fill jar with cucumbers and then add unfiltered water to within 1″ of the top. Seal jars and process in a hot water bath.

Processed Bread and Butter Pickles

Here’s how I found the recipe in Grandma B’s collection:

12 cucumbers

2 cups sugar

2 cups vinegar

2 tsp. mustard

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 Tablespoons turmeric

1 small head cabbage (shredded)

2 cups onions (sliced)

Slice cucumbers, add salt and onions and let set one hour or overnight. Drain and add other ingredients. Heat to nearly boiling, until cucumbers start to turn yellow. Fill sterile jars, seal and process in a boiling water bath.

Here’s how I adjusted it based on what I had available:

1 cup salt

16 quarts sliced cucumbers

8 cups slices leeks

8 cups sliced onions

15 large cloves of garlic, sliced

2 sliced peppers

Combine and let stand for 1-2 hours or overnight.

Add:

4 Tablespoons yellow mustard seed

4 tsp. black mustard seed

2 Tablespoons celery seed

1 Tablespoon turmeric

4 cinnamon sticks

6 cups honey

4 cups white vinegar

4 cups cider vinegar

4 cups water

Heat till nearly boiling and cucumbers start to turn yellow. Fill sterile jars, seal and process in a boiling water bath.

Killer Salsa

fresh hot peppers of your choice

1 tsp. cumin

½ tsp. salt

2-3 cloves garlic

Oregano, basil and thyme to taste; cilantro if desired

2 cups fresh tomatoes

Put all ingredients into the blender, blend to desired consistency, and refrigerate. It can be processed in a boiling water bath if desired.

Fruits in their season

We don’t live in a peach-friendly climate, so every summer we would bring home boxes and boxes of peaches to can. Mom took some traditions from previous generations; I remember Grandma Bossert teaching us to put one pit in the bottom of each jar as we sliced peaches for canning. “It gives them good flavor,” she told us.

In other ways, Mom struck out on her own path. Putting it Up With Honey brought a more healthful option of using honey as a sweetener instead of sugar to the canning process. She liked to add a little lemon juice to the syrup. She also left the skins on the peaches when she canned them instead of peeling the peaches. She was the original “crunchy” mama, long before the term evolved!

Syrup for canning fruits from Putting it Up With Honey

Use for canning peaches, apples, crabapples, cherries or other fruit of your choice. I typically use the “light” version for peaches.

Light syrup:

1 ½ cup honey

4 cups water

(yields 5 cups)

Medium syrup:

2 cups honey

4 cups water

(yields 5 ½ cups)

Heavy syrup:

3 cups honey

4 cups water

(yields 6 cups)

One quart of sliced peaches requires approximately 1 ¼ cups of syrup. Follow standard recommendations for canning peaches in a water bath.



Apples and more apples

I remember spending my entire fifth birthday picking and processing apples; Grandpa Milton and Grandma Phyllis, great-grandpa and grandma Bossert, probably even Uncle Jerry joined in on the action. Grandpa B’s hands turned black from the reaction of the acidic apple juice and the blade of the paring knife he was using, obviously not stainless steel, but very sharp. He had once been a butcher, could cut apples faster than anyone, and he kept knives sharpened.

We had a beautiful old apple tree in the garden when I was a child. Every other year or so, it would be completely loaded with the best apples I have ever eaten. Sadly, we never knew what variety it was, and it died when I was a teenager. Apple harvest meant slicing apples to freeze for making desserts later. It meant canning applesauce, or apple chunks. Grandma Phyllis and Grandma Bossert canned crab apples whole; something I remember as a big treat. Mom developed an apple butter recipe that was to die for—provided that one did not scorch the apple butter in the process of cooking it down.

Chunky Applesauce

Fill sterile jars with quartered small apples, or larger apples cut into chunks. Add a piece of cinnamon stick if desired. Add syrup to fill the jars to the top of the shoulder. Process in a boiling water bath 30 minutes for quarts.

The same method can be used for canning whole, washed crabapples.

Apple Butter

8 quarts pureed applesauce

2 Tablespoons cinnamon

1 Tablespoon allspice

2 tsp. cloves (optional)

4 cups honey

12 oz. unsweetened frozen apple juice concentrate

Place all ingredients in a large roaster, and bake at 300 until desired consistency is reached. Stir frequently. Apple butter can be cooked down on low heat on the stove top, but that brings a much higher risk of scorching the bottom of the pot. Fill sterile jars with hot apple butter, seal, and process in a hot water bath: 30 minutes for quarts; 15 minutes for pints.