Back to Good Roots

Good Roots Farm and Gardens is an event center and community hotspot just a mile and a half north of Brookings, South Dakota. Bill and Julie Ross, who have been married for 46 years, moved back to South Dakota to take care of Julie’s parents when their health was declining. After their passing, the couple spent time figuring out their next move and what they wanted to do with the farm. They knew it was in a great location just outside of Brookings and the 96-year-old barn that stood on the property had already caught the attention of people who saw its potential. The Rosses spent the next few years planning, learning, and organizing for what would become a popular hub for people to come together in their community.

They heard about pizza farms that were scattered up and down the Mississippi River and knew it would be a perfect way to make use of their organic vegetables. Additionally, they saw a need for a place that friends, families, couples, and strangers alike, could gather and build a heightened sense of togetherness. The couple based their goals for this new venture around three main values they shared.

“We started with the end in mind: caring for the Earth, building community, and encouraging all people to come together and enjoy each other,” said Julie Ross.

White Daisy and Barn

Their season of restoration was a busy one. The barn, which is now used for weddings every weekend in the summer and events during the week, was once exactly what one would expect a near century-old barn to look like. After years of animals and harsh weather, it took Bill three days of power-washing just to get it clean. From there, they poured cement for the main level floor and repurposed an old school floor for the loft. They added a patio for indoor and outdoor eating as well. They used as many of the original farm buildings as they could to keep the venue authentic. This included turning an old outhouse into a bar which is loved by many. The building her dad used to work on tractors in is now a preparation suite for brides, and they turned a garage into an art room that includes pottery wheels.

There are seven different locations on the farm at which couples have gotten married, and they host events for all different occasions, such as corporate gatherings, university events, birthday parties, family reunions, and more.

The property also features a high tunnel greenhouse, pastureland, a few goats and sheep, apple and cherry orchards, and five acres of Aronia (chokecherry) – a berry with the greatest antioxidant levels in existence. They also offer wagon rides, fire pits, great locations and props for pictures all upon contract. The farm is surrounded on the east and north by a 100-acre conservation reserve, which serves as a pheasant and pollinator habitat with native grasses and thousands of wildflowers, all owned by extended family.

Among all the events hosted at the farm, they take special pride in their wood-fired pizza nights. Every Sunday evening starting in June and going until mid-October, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. people from all over gather to enjoy pizza picnic style with their family and friends. They use local ingredients for their pizzas, handmade and hand-tossed dough, sauces made in-house, and toppings from their own gardens. They even offer dessert pizzas with the apples, cherries, and Aronia all grown on the farm. These nights are pet-friendly (as long as they are on a leash) and they encourage guests to bring yard games and to take in all the farm has to offer while they wait for their pizza.

Good Roots Farm and Gardens has 12 employees on staff for their pizza nights and 28 people who live on the farm with them. They include SDSU students, a couple whose job is to oversee the gardens, and currently some scientists who are using their farm as their place of study.

“We have four fire pits and they are all getting used regularly,” said Julie. They often have gatherings for everyone who lives on the property and it has become a small community of its own.”

Although the couple has already achieved their goal of bringing people together, they are continually looking for ways to expand. They have an exciting addition to the venue planned for next summer. While they frequently have local musicians out to play, they are working on the construction of a stage to host outdoor concerts in 2024. In addition, they plan to open a small store on site and may renovate an old granary.

The farm is open from May through the end of November. The other six months of the year, Bill and Julie spend their time traveling around the world to see their four sons and two grandkids. An updated calendar can be found online at goodrootsfarmandgardens.com with upcoming events, as well as additional information about booking weddings, events, pizza orders, and more.