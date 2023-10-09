Cottage Food Laws and Commercial Kitchens

When South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) began visiting communities and determining their needs in the realm of specialty production, the association found that a lack of commercial kitchen space was a large hurdle for small business owners and growers.

SDSPA is a non-profit geared towards specialty producers in the state, particularly those producing non-commodity products such as specialty crops, niche meats and grains, agritourism, and organic products. USDA defines specialty crop producers as those producing fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, honey, landscape plants, etc. Members of the association include growers, processors, chefs, marketers, consumers, resource providers and others interested in producing, marketing and consuming specialty crops and local products.

Laura Kahler was contracted by the SDSPA through a USDA block grant and has been tasked with conducting a series of meetings across the state and the conversation of commercial kitchen space has come up time and time again.

“We get these meetings together to discuss what is going well, what needs improvement, and what are some resources necessary to be more successful,” Kahler explains. “When we start thinking about commercial kitchen spaces, this can be very expensive for a small business. For some producers, the ability to rent the space they need when they need it is a lot more feasible.”

From a legal standpoint, having a space that is already up to par with commercial kitchen standards of the state saves producers the headache and expense of having to build their own space in line with strict food safety laws. Users of the space would simply have to carry their individual food licenses.

Many states have specific laws governing how individuals can sell homemade food goods. South Dakota in particular saw a handful of amendments in 2023 to existing cottage food laws.

According to Curtis Braun, SDSU Extension Food Safety Field Specialist, House Bill 1322 expanded opportunities for producers to sell certain products with “minimal regulator requirements.”

“The bill expands the types of home-produced, home-canned and food products allowed to be sold directly from a household,” Braun said in a release through SDSU. “Before certain foods are processed or sold out of a house, each individual involved in production is required to complete a South Dakota Department of Health-certified online training once every five years.”

The key component of products falling under cottage food regulations is the locations in which the food is allowed to be sold. Products marketed under cottage food laws must be sold at the processor’s primary residence, farmer’s market, roadside stand, or another temporary sale venue. In order to sell at a retail location, products must be prepared in a licensed commercial kitchen.

Instead of reinventing the wheel and building entirely new commercial kitchen spaces, Kahler is encouraging communities to look into underutilized spaces that already exist in small communities such as churches, event halls, and retirement communities.

Braun notes that this option is desirable to producers due to the lower cost. While the process is similar to that of building a totally new kitchen, producers would not have to submit a kitchen layout. Instead, they would apply for the license and submit the food service plan review questionnaire, along with a routine licensing inspection.

In a recent Zoom informational meeting, Kahler invited Merae Meek, who serves as the hospitality associate for Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The church has found much success in renting their kitchen space, serving as both a means of income for the church and a valuable resource for their community.

“When COVID hit, we had a full commercial kitchen with three full-time chefs on staff to serve the needs of our church,” Meek explains. “When we started doing research, we decided renting kitchen space would be the best way to go. We spent a long time ironing out the logistics and this has been a really great thing for our community.”

Meek explained in the informational meeting that they have created a manual of everything renters would need to know and a price list. A monthly fee of $100 covers chemical cleaning and trash removals and allows for the church to charge less for the space.

The per hour rental price varies from $17 to $40 per hour, depending on the space they are renting.

“Our whole kitchen is a shared space so we have different packages that people can choose. We are big enough to accommodate 10 people at once. We can do anything from large catering jobs, to a baker who may just need a single table for space.”

In addition to counter space, the church rents out its cooler and freezer space by the shelf as well as dry storage space.

“When you think about it, how many communities in this region have underutilized spaces that could get approved for use as a commercial kitchen?” Kahler points out. “As much as these types of spaces could benefit larger cities, I think this is a great opportunity to keep money and development within smaller communities and really benefit all those involved.”