2025 Fall Homeland | Our Lavender Co: Growing the Future 

Amidst the cornfields of eastern Nebraska, an unusual crop springs from the ground. The tall golden tassels of dent corn form a perimeter for the colorful eruption of pink, purple, and white flowers that herald this year’s lavender crop. Just south of Big Springs, Our Lavender Co. is a five-acre lavender farm run by a mother-daughter team. Peggy Palser and her daughters Nicole Palser and Stephanie Anderson have been running their business for six years. It all began in 2018, when Stephanie was battling severe postpartum depression after the birth of her second child. Her family encouraged her to pursue activities she enjoyed to help her get through it. One of those activities was gardening. “Growing a garden saved my life,” she said. In the beauty of her flower garden, Stephanie hatched the idea to turn her passion into a business. One year later, she, Peggy, and Nicole began cultivating lavender on an acre of her father’s farmland.

Now, Our Lavender Co. has quintupled in size and is growing strong. The five acres of lavender fields supply the farm shop they keep stocked with cooking and bath products, essential oil, dog treats, and more. Stephanie said that demand for their products has increased so rapidly, their fields can’t keep up. While they use all the lavender they grow, they supplement their stores with both U.S. grown and internationally sourced lavender. “We optimize our harvest and how we use it and supplement the things we cannot easily or more extensively produce ourselves,” she said, adding that they offer very few products that they don’t make themselves, mainly the essential oils and some cooking products.

The lavender that they grow comes with its own set of challenges. Unlike most crops grown in Nebraska, lavender is a perennial. “With any perennial crop, you have to take into account winter. The cold isn’t a problem, but our erratic hot and cold winters are,” said Stephanie. The fluctuating temperatures make it hard for lavender to survive its winter dormancy period, and the high winds the state experiences strip moisture from the plants. While there are hundreds of lavender varieties in existence, most aren’t suited to these conditions. “A large part of our journey was figuring out which varieties could survive the conditions of the wild west,”

said Stephanie. They experimented with 24 different lavender varieties and managed to identify the 18 they now grow successfully. Our Lavender Co. produces both lavendula and lavandin varieties.

Lavendulas, or true lavenders, are known for their sweet, soothing smell, as well as their versatility. Lavandins, on the other hand, have higher concentrations of the camphor compound that give them a more invigorating smell that Stephanie compared to Vick’s Vaporub and are unsuitable for cooking.

“You just have to be able to try something new and think creatively and not be afraid to fail.” Stephanie Anderson

Stephanie isn’t picky about what she grows, though. Alongside their planted lavenders grow pumpkins and flowers for cutting to be used in some of their workshops. Stephanie said that “anything alive out there will live its best life” since they don’t pull any unplanned lavender strong enough to survive. This strategy results in some population lavender, or “mutt” lavender that originated as a result of cross-pollination from different cultivars. Since they plant replacement lavender cuttings using a retrofitted CRP tree planter, seeds from cross-pollinated plants don’t hinder their business. Any lavender that can survive the winters and grow in their unamended soil is fair game for their products. The lavender plants are weeded by hand, although the crew currently uses a weed barrier to help them out.

The plants’ thriftiness extends to their water usage. Our Lavender Co. utilizes automatic timers and gallon-per-hour emitters to water the plants from the same residential well that supports the rest of the farm. The emitters run for an hour a day in the spring when the plants are breaking their dormancy, and less often as the summer progresses. In July, they cut the water to every other day, in September it’s once a week, and by October the irrigation ceases. Stephanie said that their goal with this method is to encourage deeper root growth in the plants to give them a better chance at surviving the winter. Harvesting the lavender is done in several different ways, depending on its purpose. Lavender to be used for distillation (to make essential oils and hydrosol) or dried bundles is harvested with a device similar to a walk-behind lawnmower. After harvesting, the leaves are stripped from the plants and they are hung upside down to dry.

All of this production comes with a lot of work, but Stephanie is grateful to have her family by her side for it all.

“We all have different skill sets and it’s cool to be able to build a business with the people you’re closest to and see their strengths in something you’re working with together,” she said when explaining each person’s role on the farm.

While it’s primarily a mother-daughter endeavor, both Peggy’s and Stephanie’s husbands help out. According to Stephanie, Peggy is “the queen of hospitality.” She makes the farm’s customers and visitors (since agritourism is another one of their services) feel welcome and does much of the field management. Nicole manages the business’s website and handles the graphic design from her home in Minneapolis. “She makes us look good,” Stephanie said with a laugh. Stephanie herself handles most of the on-farm business, from product development to hosting the farm’s educational seminars, tours, and workshops. Even her kids lend a hand, helping out with weed management and product testing (the edible ones, at least). “It’s really all of us together,” said Stephanie.

As this small business expands, Stephanie and the crew have big things planned for the future. Their goal is to expand their small five-acre field to a full 140-acre pivot planted to lavender, with a unique setup. “For centuries, the way of growing lavender was to plant the lavender in a field with native grasses and graze sheep,” Stephanie explained. Livestock naturally avoid lavender, and sheep are the best pairing. When their goal of expansion becomes reality, that’s how the farm plans to proceed. Stephanie stated that they plan to plant a field to native pasture grasses and plant lavender directly into the field, hopefully having nearby sheep producer KR Pellet Co. graze the field with their Shropshire sheep. In addition to growing the field, they plan to keep expanding their product line. While currently offering both retail and wholesale products, Stephanie shared that they hope to expand their services to become part of a wider network of lavender producers. “From an agricultural standpoint, we would love to not just be a grower and an educator but help be a part of creating a collaborative style hub of growing and selling lavender.” Mainly, Stephanie hopes that their business can serve as an inspiration for others. She wants to drive home the point that you don’t have to leave rural America to experience opportunity. “You just have to be able to try something new and think creatively and not be afraid to fail, because we have learned the most from the things we’ve done wrong.”