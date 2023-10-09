Home Food Preservation

Of the many changes that came about from the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in interest towards home preservation and canning is one of the more positive changes.

Sheila Gains, Arapahoe County Master Instructor of Family and Consumer Sciences notes interest in canning and food preservation has been on the rise since as early as the Y2K event in the early 2000s.

“People wanted to have stockpiles of food in case something happened. While nothing major happened during Y2K, we have various weather events and issues like COVID where supply chains are severely disrupted,” Gains explains. “With COVID, people had a lot of time on their hands and a lot of people suddenly wanted to start canning.”

Gains notes this caused some issues with canning supplies themselves as these manufacturers were also under COVID restrictions as well and there were limited quantities of canning supplies available, which further drove the demand.

Dr. Marisa Bunning of CSU Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition notes there is a growing interest in knowing about food especially in both urban and rural areas.

“Since COVID, I have noticed a growth of specialty grocery stores with larger produce departments and a growing interest in cooking and preservation,” Dr. Bunning says. “There has also been an uptick in the number of farmers’ markets, which is actually tracked by USDA. These numbers have leveled off some now but this means people have the option to buy these fresh fruits and vegetables from local producers.”

Dr. Bunning also notes the COVID-19 pandemic drove the demand for canning supplies into a shortage as more people either got into gardening or expanded their existing gardens as they had more time on their hands.

“A lot of people have kept to behavior and activities they picked up during the pandemic including this interest in gardening, canning, and preservation. I also believe the recent hike in food prices has also driven this interest of growing food at home as people try to stretch their money.”

Gains explains there are four major types of food preservation: dehydration, canning, freezing and fermentation.

“Freezing is the easiest method and tends to taste the most similar to the fresh product,” she explains. “You simply blanch the vegetable, place it in a freezer grade bag to avoid picking up odors or freezer burn, and store until you need it.”

Gains notes dehydrating takes more time and the equipment to do so can be costly. Dried foods tend to taste the least like fresh foods but are shelf stable.

As products such as kimchi and sauerkraut become more popular, the fermentation method has grown in popularity as well. CSU has even offered multiple classes on this process.

Canning can be subdivided into two types, pressure canning and boiling water bath canning.

“Hot water bath canning is for high acid foods such as fruits, jams, jellies and pickles,” Gains explains. “If you will do vegetables, meats, or soups they have to be preserved in a pressure canner to avoid botulism.”

With the interest in canning and food preservation continuing to grow due to various factors, extension professionals note the importance of food safety cannot be understated. Ignoring food safety protocols with canning can lead to deadly cases of botulism.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, home canning of vegetables is the number one cause for outbreaks of botulism across the U.S..

“Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves. It can cause difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death. The toxin is made by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Improperly canned, preserved, or fermented foods can provide the right conditions for the bacteria to make the toxin.”

Gains notes that using tested recipes for canning is essential to avoid the risk of botulism.

“There are a lot of great resources available for people to find safe and tested canning recipes. There is no excuse to ignore food safety with all of the resources available at your fingertips. Your grandmother’s recipe was not tested and it is not sure to be safe. It is critical that the pH and viscosity of canned goods is correct and the heat penetrates clear to the center.”

CSU has spent the last several years developing an application designed to ensure safe food preservation practices for users known as Preserve Smart. This application allows users to plug in their elevation, as well as the type of food they are wanting to preserve and the method they are using to generate safety tested recipes for that item.

Dr. Bunning notes the idea for this application came about when an employee at CSU was at a farmers’ market and found a deal on large quantities of apricots but did not have a quick way to reference how many she would need for certain preservation methods.

“This application is still a work in progress. It started with just fruits and vegetables but we have since added recipes for other food types,” Bunning says. “We decided to include some basic information such as the science behind why your elevation matters as well as a glossary of terms.”

For those just getting started in gardening and food preservation, Dr. Bunning notes reaching out to regional or local extension offices can provide a wealth of information for specific areas and their needs.

“For Colorado and surrounding areas, even with our limited growing season we have a lot of vegetables and fruits that do well here,” she says. “Zucchini is very easy to grow and a good vegetable to start pickling. Tomatoes are also very popular as they are easily grown and can be very useful both canned and frozen.”

“Your local extension agencies are great places to ask questions and get to know your local agents. I naturally discuss canning a lot because it is very popular but I like to remind people that freezing is a great option. For example, strawberries are great to make jams and can, but you may not want or need eight jars of it. You can freeze the amount you need as sliced strawberries or freezer jam.”