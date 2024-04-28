Homeland Spring 2024 | Agricultural Aviation

Flying spray planes is a dangerous occupation, but an exciting one, and the adrenaline rush that Perry Hofer gets from flying for his customers has kept him hooked for over 40 years. Hofer is from Doland, South Dakota where he farms and raises cattle with his family while also operating Doland Aerial Spraying with son, Mikel.

“We keep busy all year long, farming, spraying and taking care of the cattle,” Hofer says. “Our spraying season might start around May first, roughly, and then it’s just kind of like a crescendo as it builds up. If the weather allows you to fly, you’re out there.”

July and August are usually spent flying hard fertilizing corn, then putting fungicide and insecticide on corn and soybeans and then it slowly tapers off. This last year, Hofer was flying into November spraying pastures.

Hofer got the bug to fly when he was only in the fourth grade and went for an airplane ride with a neighbor in a Cessna 172. He still vividly remembers being in that airplane and the feeling he got, telling himself that someday, he was going to fly too.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have been flying airplanes now for 44 years,” Hofer says. “I got my commercial license in 1985 and I don’t know if I ever thought of any other kind of use of my flying license other than this.”

To eventually become an aerial applicator, pilots must start by getting their private license, logging the required flight hours for their state then testing for their commercial pilots license, as pilots cannot receive compensation for flying without a commercial license. Beyond spraying crops, aerial application is also used in fighting fires, reseeding after big fires and oil spill suppression.

Paul Soulek, president of the South Dakota Aviation Association, says he lucked out when he was trying to get his commercial license, because it can be hard to log the flight hours required when you can’t get paid for them.

“The guy that taught me how to fly did a lot of flying other people around, he allowed me on the back flights when he wasn’t for hire, to fly and log the time,” Soulek says. He also bought a small plane to log hours in.

It’s an occupation that someone has to really want, in order to be successful. After a pilot has their commercial license, they need to learn the pesticide and application side of the game which means a lot of hours on the ground, loading planes and doing calculations. That could take place under a mentor, like Hofer or Soulek had, or could be at one of the many agricultural flight school opportunities. Hofer credits his mentor for keeping him alive

“There’s a lot to it. It’s a dangerous occupation,” Hofer says.

The safety aspect for being an aerial applicator and flying at low levels is a big deal. Nationally, 12 pilots were involved in fatal accidents last year, eight of those accidents were from hitting power lines. Despite the danger of the occupation, flying spray planes is in Hofer’s blood and he says that passed onto his son.

“I tell my son, once you crawl in that airplane, you’ve got to utilize every one of your senses ” Hofer says. “Your sense of feel, your sense of smell, your sound, your sight, all of them, and then you step them all up to a higher level. I’m blessed that I’ve been flying for over 40 years and I’m still learning.”

Hofer has been involved with both the South Dakota Aviation Association and the National Agricultural Aviation Association heavily throughout the years, serving as president of the latter in 2019, and more recently as a presenter at various state conventions, educating fellow pilots on safety programs.

“I’m just trying to give back something to the industry,” he says. “Hopefully help people think and not make some bad mistakes that every once in a while, could cost people their lives.”

Beyond helping pilots be as safe as possible, the SDAA and the NAAA are vital to aerial applicators when it comes to legislation regarding the industry.

“Basically, I have to explain to the committees a lot, that in South Dakota, the number one industry is agriculture, and we’re one of the tools in the toolbox for them,” Soulek says. “We’re visual, people drive by sprayers all the time and they don’t even see it, but they see that big yellow airplane out there and they think we’re poisoning them.”

Soulek has gone to bat for agricultural pilots, making sure towers are marked and helping educate pilots to read signs that tell where power lines run and recently, the industry is facing a new one: watching for drones.

“The fear that I have, anybody flying these drones has to file the same guidelines as a guy in an airplane and the biggest reason for that is so they understand what a mid air collision is, that’s basically our biggest worry,” Soulek says.

From towers to windmills to power lines and drones, Soulek doesn’t want to restrict the freedom to do as people wish on their own land. He does want people to know that ag pilots are out there, and they’re going to be flying low and sharing air space. Recently, he sat down with two high ranking Air Force officers who were taking public comment about a military operation area over a big part of the Midwest for training purposes.

“I just wanted them to know, we’re out there. Don’t forget about the fact that we’re out there. We’re at low level and we don’t want to get hit just as badly as they don’t want to hit us,” Soulek says.

Becoming a spray pilot was a long process for Soulek, who grew up farming and ranching but always knew he wanted to be a pilot. For years, he drove truck through the winter to pay bills during the off season. Today, he runs his family farms and continues to fly and represent the industry that he loves.

“It’s a different kind of flying and it takes a passion to get into it. You have to have a passion for flying but most guys that stay in it for the long haul have a passion for agriculture too,” he says. “They go hand in hand.”