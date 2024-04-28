Homeland Spring 2024 | Alternative Housing Trends

Tough economic times and adventurous lifestyles are lending to new trends on the housing market, including tiny homes, shop houses, and barndominiums. Homeowners have various reasons for choosing these options: frequent travel, lifestyle, and cost-efficiency among them. For now, insurance, financing, and zoning remain challenges for these alternative homes, but builders and owners remain hopeful that the growing trends will pave the way for more nontraditional homeowners.

Tiny Homes

Colton Kudlock of Kudlock Construction, LLC. in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, built his first tiny home in 2021. Since then, he has sold nearly a dozen to clients all over the upper Midwest.

He thinks younger generations of homeowners have different desires than their parents. “I don’t think this generation wants a big house and matching house payment. They want something small without a great big mortgage – just a lot simpler living. The younger generation is different. They want to go off and travel on the weekends,” he said.

The average cost of a tiny home is $52,000, according to an August 2021 study, which is $336,000 less than the national median home price, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index.

Some tiny home owners save even more money by finishing the inside themselves. Kudlock has sold both finished and unfinished tiny homes. “You see them around and see people do neat things with them. It takes the right kind of person to spend the money on a tiny home,” he said.

One customer from Bozeman purchased her tiny home and moved it there with minimal hangups. However, South Dakota seems to be more limiting in terms of zoning laws within city limits. According to Kudlock, cities are unsure whether to classify tiny homes as mobile homes or stick-built houses. The tax laws are similarly uncertain on how to categorize tiny homes, and the decisions vary from county to county. So far, Kudlock’s main tiny home customers live rurally where there are fewer restrictions.

Furthermore, Kudlock sees young people have trouble getting loans for a tiny home for similar reasons as above, and most of his clients pay cash.

Though he thought their popularity would come sooner in his area, he says, “I do foresee them, with time, becoming more popular in the [Black] Hills.”

Kudlock operates by taking orders and building according to his client’s specifications, so he doesn’t usually have tiny homes readily available. The bulk of his business is building sheds and barns, but many of the sheds he sells are finished for more domestic purposes such as offices or weekend lodges.

Placing buildings like these is less complicated when they are intended for temporary use and are set without plumbing or electric. One client turned his finished shed into a hunting cabin. Another is using one for an office at a campground. Other clients use their finished sheds for an “in-law suite” (a weekend room for guests) or a “she-shed” (a workplace for hobbies or projects).

Mazee (Pauley) Van Driel uses her tiny home for her accounting office. The living room serves as a waiting room and one of the bedrooms serves as the office. Her tiny home was completely furnished and was “way more cost-effective” than erecting a stick-built office on her property.

She enjoys the benefits of working from home while having a completely separate office space across the yard. “My work stuff is organized and ready over here, and at the end of the day I can close the door and close my mind on it and go home. Before I got this moved in, I was trying to do some of it out of my home office. It got to be a lot,” she said.

Her clients come to her place near Dupree, South Dakota, and have given her positive feedback in the tiny home’s first year of use. To offset the tightness of space, she and her husband constructed a wraparound deck that nearly doubles the standing room.

Van Driel had no issue getting financing for the building, as it was classified as an office. It has electrical and plumbing, and other than an exposed pipe freezing once this winter, there have been no problems with the South Dakota weather. She said that even though it has a lot of windows, the tiny home is well-built and well-insulated.

She offers feedback from her first tax season in the tiny home: “My office is by itself is kind of tight just because I’ve got my desk in there and another table. If I’ve got two or three people in there, it’s tight, but the waiting area is pretty big – lots of room back there.” Van Driel bought her tiny home already finished, but says if a person custom-built one to suit their needs, it would be even more seamless. Next year, she says she will make various changes, like taking out the shower for more filing cabinet space and putting in a loft.

Shop Houses and Barndominiums

Chuck Graham of Graham Welding Service and Construction in Baker, Montana has one answer for the reason his customers are choosing to build nontraditional homes: cost.

“You get a lot more for your money. You get a lot bigger building for price per square foot,” he said. Homeowners can expect their barndominium or shop house to cost up to half of what the average stick-built or modular home costs.

Graham builds 7-10 barndominiums and shop houses (houses attached to either a barn or a shop) per year. As of March, his crew is constructing their third structure of this kind and have five more in the books for 2024.

Durability is another determining factor. “We do all metal. When you build a shop house or a barndominium the longevity is there and it’s there forever,” he said.

Graham says that while the general housing market is slowing down – according to a friend that owns a home building company – business is booming for those in barndominium construction.

His crew can build any variation imaginable. “Currently my wife and I have an indoor arena in Oklahoma that we bought and put a house at the end of it. Another client built a big stall barn and put living quarters above it. I’ve had clients build shops then at one end of the shop build a two-story house. I’ve seen all shapes and sizes. We can do anything. They dream it up and we design it and build it,” he says.

The barndominiums are popular among equine enthusiasts. Depending on how their home in constructed, owners could catch their horse out of the stall and go to the barn to ride without ever setting foot outside.

Similarly, owners of shop houses can complete mechanic work or other projects in the shop just outside their door.

As with other nontraditional housing, there may be challenges with legality, insurance, and financing. Some states may not allow shop houses or barndominiums. “Where we work primarily in Montana and South Dakota, I’ve never run into any issues. We’re building a bunch of them down here in Oklahoma. I can’t answer for all states what the rules are. I’m licensed to work in about seven or eight states right now. As far as I know everywhere we work, they’re legal,” Graham says.

Graham knows of the case of one customer who had difficulty in getting a building of this kind insured. Certain insurance companies will not insure a house unless it is a standalone structure. In this case, the client switched to an insurance company that would insure their home.

Financing a shop house or barndominium may pose a challenge, too, but Graham states that most of his clients are “high-end” and can pay cash or have their finances sorted before they ever contact him. Prospective homebuyers should check all state, county, and city ordinances and ensure all insurance and financial logistics are in place before beginning to build.

Since the trend is recent, Graham is unsure of the resale value of barndominiums and shop houses, but says that the general rule of thumb “in the metal building business, whenever we build shops and arenas, they figure at the end of the job, it’s worth more than what they paid for it.”