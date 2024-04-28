Homeland Spring 2024 | Bear Butte Gardens 

When Rick and Michelle Grosek started Bear Butte Gardens in 2011 it was a small venture. After moving back to their South Dakota roots, the Sturgis couple decided they wanted to get their hands “in the dirt.”

“We just had one little garden. We only put out information locally and we didn’t have any greenhouses,” Michelle said.

Rick and Michelle Grosek started Bear Butte Gardens because they “wanted to get their hands in the dirt.” 11-Bear-Butte-and-Cattle-1

Like the seeds they plant, the business has grown “little by little.” They have added two greenhouses, and are considering adding a third. Initially the just offered vegetables; now they have a farm store that is open six days a week year round, and sell a wide variety of their own produce, meats and eggs as well as other locally sourced products.

Neither came from a farm or ranch background, although all of their parents did, and this planted a desire to be close to the land in them.

“My parents pursued other careers out of necessity,” Michelle said. “There were 14 kids in my dad’s family and eight kids in my mom’s, so there was not enough income for all the kids to stay on the farm. Everyone went their own directions. When I was very young we lived on the edge of Newell on five acres for a while. We had rabbits and had a few sheep each year, just enough to be a project.”

Rick’s family came from farms over by Webster. His dad worked at Homestake mine, and he kept some horses on the edge of town. After living in Michigan for a time, the couple purchased an acreage outside of Sturgis.

“I think for me it was having that little taste of being just outside of town when I was a kid,” Michelle said. “We had space to go out and explore, and I wanted to let my kids do the same thing out across our pasture. There’s so much natural learning you do out of town, and we wanted that for our kids.”

For many years they were just living on their acreage, leasing out the pasture and having their neighbor come to do their haying, but eventually they decided that they wanted to do something with gardens and produce.

Their parents were supportive of the venture, but Michelle said their experience is probably different than many families when a new generation steps into farm management.

“We have talked about how many farms get handed down with some kind of expectations when they pass from one generation to another. We have had to experiment with everything we do, especially since our parents have now passed away.”

She has wished for her mom’s advice more than once since they added sheep to the venture. After raising bottle lambs for years, Michelle decided to get a few bred ewes.

“My mom grew up on a sheep ranch where they ran 1,500 sheep. I definitely wished mom was around; it would have been so handy to have her knowledge to draw on. I wished I could go back and ask her how she handled the lambs!”

A neighbor has provided invaluable advice for Michelle on how to keep her bottle lambs alive, and how to assist in difficult lambing situations.

Every spring Rick and Michelle evaluate the coming year and decide how much to plant for that year. They may increase or scale back depending on the year, weather patterns, and other time commitments.

“Some years, instead of eight gardens, we have two or three,” she said.

They have tried different things over the years, including raising turkeys to offer for Thanksgiving, but have opted out of that at present.

“We just have a few turkeys here now to help with grasshopper control,” she said.

Rick wanted to add a dairy cow to the operation, but Michelle says she’s not as comfortable around cattle as around the smaller ruminants, so they compromised and got a couple of dairy goats.

“We do get some weaned steers every year and finish them,” she said. “We raise the steers out on pasture, growing them slowly until they are ready to harvest.”

Along with beef, they also offer a limited amount of lamb and goat meat to their customers. In past years they have offered beef halves and quarters; now Sturgis Meats is federally inspected and they are able to sell meat by the cut in their farm store. Their farm is certified organic, but they have chosen not to certify their meat.

“Our customers know that our pasture and hay is certified and they’re good with that,” Michelle said. “Sturgis Meats can process certified organic meat now, so we could go that route if our customers demanded it.”

Twenty to 25 laying hens keep Groseks and a few customers in eggs.

“We keep the chickens out of the gardens until we are done harvesting, then we let the poultry go through. We would like to get organized so that the goats can go over the gardens after we’re done harvesting but we haven’t come up with good fencing to make that workable yet.”

Michelle is considering adding guineas to her flock again.

“They get the bugs, and I loved that when we had them before,” she said. “They’ll venture out a little farther and do grasshopper control.”

Every year Michelle chooses some new varieties to try in the gardens. She loves the diversity of the different vegetables and flowers and said that picking favorites is tough.

“I really love growing vegetables and flowers, although I don’t put as much time into the flowers. We incorporate flowers into our gardens to draw the pollinators, and of course benefit aesthetically from them as well. I sell a few cut flower bouquets in the summer.”

Squash is another favorite, and Michelle enjoys showing children who visit the farm the difference between the male and female flowers on the vines.

“I love all the different kinds of squash, and love watching the pollinators go back and forth,” she said. “I also really love dried beans, I’m just enamored with a crop that you plant, weed, and basically leave alone until everything else is done. Then you grab all the dried plants out of the garden, put them in the greenhouse to dry, and fill jars of beans for the winter. They’re so beautiful. And you could keep them for decades and still have a food source.”

She enjoys the wide variety of colors and textures in lettuce and spring greens.

“There are so many options!” she said. “I really like the flavor of the darker tomatoes such as Black Krim and Cherokee Purple. Their shelf life is horrible; you pick them and they crack immediately, but the flavors are so nice!”

She plants a combination of colors of fresh beans: burgundy, green and yellow.

“When we harvest them we have three colors of beans in our bags,” she said.

Ten to 30 families sign up for CSA shares for Groseks’ vegetable baskets every year.

“We have a lot of return customers and we only sell so many shares depending on how many gardens we decide we want to grow that year,” Michelle said.

Their business has mostly grown by word of mouth and social media. In 2020, they opened a store on the farm.

“We’re open 9-5, Monday through Saturday,” she said. “We try to be very consistent with that year round.”

They carry other local and regional products in the store, with about 60 different producers and vendors participating.

“We get our cheeses and a couple of beers from east river in South Dakota and our kuchen from a lady just over the border into North Dakota, but I try to stay as close as I can with everything. All of our vegetables come from within 100 miles of here.”

For anyone considering growing produce to sell, Michelle said that a good place to start is to ask yourself, “What do I love?”

“I always try to encourage people to follow their interests or passions,” she said. “Don’t try to do everything at one time. There are already enough challenges to gardening and livestock without trying to do it if you don’t love it.”

She also suggests starting small.

“Don’t try to grow 50 varieties of vegetables the first year,” she said.

Gardeners tend to wear “optimism blinders” every spring, Michelle joked.

“We always think ‘everything is going to grow great this year,'” she said, “But it you don’t really love the process a business isn’t going to last. You have to be pretty invested in seeing it through.”

Michelle said that people are often surprised at what a great deal of really good locally grown produce is available in western South Dakota.

“I enjoy making connections between the families who are consumers and local growers and producers,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things about what we’re doing here.”