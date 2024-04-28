Homeland Spring 2024 | Daily Bread: Sourdough, the Ultimate Slow Food

Be gentle when you touch bread.

Let it not lie uncared for, unwanted.

So often bread is taken for granted.

There is so much beauty in bread–

Beauty of sun and soil.

Beauty of patient toil.

Winds and rain have caressed it,

Christ often blessed it.

Be gentle when you touch bread. – David Adam, The Open Gate: Celtic Prayers for Growing Spiritually

As a wheat farmer’s daughter, I have memories of helping to mix and knead bread dough from the time I was very small—so small, in fact, that my mother’s large McCoy ware mixing bowl was almost large enough for me to sit inside. James Beard was the text most often consulted for bread recipes, although Mom developed her own quite readily, even selling fresh bread locally for a time.

According to Joy of Cooking, two cups of active sourdough starter is equivalent to approximately 1 Tablespoon of yeast. Rising power can vary widely between starters! 2-starter-happy-overflowing

My parents invested in a high quality flour grinder as newlyweds, and we ground our own wheat to make our bread. I remember my father using the wide winnowing basket they had brought home from their Peace Corps stint in the Philippines to separate the chaff from the wheat, letting the wind take it away, before he brought the full, red-golden kernels into the house to grind; the sweet, earthy smell of the flour, the yeasty odor of the dough and the warm, crusty delicious loaves that came out of the oven.

I had just turned 12 the fall that sourdough joined our family. On a family trip to Yellowstone, we found a fun restaurant that we visited more than once: Jedediah’s House of Sourdough. Their sourdough flapjacks were the best imaginable. Before we left town, mom bought a jar of starter to take home. The start, we were told, traced all the way back to the early 1800s, the days of the mountain men and fur trappers. It was said to have descended from a sourdough used by Jedediah Smith, a contemporary of Hugh Glass.

Mom had unsuccessfully tried sourdough a few times before. I have a distinct memory of a rye sourdough starter that turned into grotesquely amazing forms of blue mold, and caused my brother to gag when he got the job of discarding it on the compost pile.

Now, with our historic starter and a little cookbook, we were set. We baked crusty loaves of sourdough bread, made sourdough flapjacks, and kept coming back to our family favorite: sourdough cornbread.

If you have tried sourdough with discouraging results, you’re not alone: James Beard says that sourdough “is a most fickle process… difficult to perfect at home.” But it’s worth the effort in the long run. While sourdough can be tricky, I would not call it difficult. Here are some things we learned as we worked with our sourdough:

Sourdough is a living organism. Just like some people can’t keep a house plant alive, some have trouble with sourdough. Like all living things, it needs care, attention, frequent feeding and coddling. It needs a warm place to work, a cool place for storage, and can be finicky about what it gets fed.

High quality, unbleached white bread flour or all purpose flour are best. Add whole grain flours in the recipe, but don’t feed the starter with them. The little “yeasty beasties” eat starch, but they can’t eat the fiber in the bran of whole grains, and that is liable to grow mold and smell more like you’re making some gosh-awful fermentation.

Each sourdough starter is a unique strain of yeast. Depending on the cultures alive in the air of your home, you may be able to wave your “magic wand,” also known as a wooden spoon, in the air, and stir equal parts of white flour and water together, and grow your own sourdough.

If the previous method doesn’t turn out satisfactory results, you can make your own starter, get some from a friend with a floury thumb, or purchase one. If you buy a starter, it generally arrives freeze dried and must be brought to life by adding warm, unchlorinated water, flour and keeping in a warm place for a few days. Another option is to create a starter with active dry yeast so you know what you’re growing.

It’s vital to your sourdough’s health to avoid using chlorinated water when you feed your starter. Chlorine will kill the little beasties.

Laura Ingalls Wilder mentioned putting biscuit dough scraps back into the sourdough start, but I don’t recommend that. Feeding with only flour and water will reduce your chances of growing something really strange.

Some recipes for sourdough starter suggest adding milk or other dairy products to the starter. I do NOT recommend this. Milk will spoil and rot when kept at room temperatures.

Sourdough isn’t just for bread—pancakes, biscuits, brownies, coffee cake, and our family favorite, sourdough cornbread, are all a treat. You can adapt any favorite bread or cake recipe to make with sourdough!

If your sourdough seems sluggish, feed it smaller amounts of flour and water more frequently. I recently learned that if you expect to not be able to feed your sourdough for a while, it’s a good idea to mix in extra flour to help it last longer between feedings.

Make sure to feed your starter in a container large enough to keep it from overflowing when the starter is “working.” Glass or stoneware containers are ideal; stainless steel is ok, plastic is not recommended.

It’s normal for some separation to occur in your sourdough starter. Just stir well before using. Sometimes the liquid may turn gray. This is called “hooch” and it is normal, it doesn’t mean that the starter has spoiled. Just pour it off and carry on.

For basic bread making tips, I highly recommend James Beard’s Beard on Bread and The Joy of Cooking.

Sourdough is the epitome of slow food. My preference is to m make my bread dough in the evening before I go to bed, and generally by morning it has risen to the point I can form the loaves, let them raise and then bake them. It also works if I make the bread dough first thing in the morning, and then make the loaves in the late afternoon, but that only works if I actually do mix the bread early!

Flours are not all created equally. Bread flour, both white and whole wheat, has higher gluten content for making yeast and sourdough breads. All purpose flour will make a softer loaf than bread flour; bread flour will give a chewier texture and crust. Pastry flour is lower in gluten content and is perfect for making flaky pie crust, tender biscuits and a variety of desserts. Rye flour makes a very sticky dough, and it does not have as much gluten as wheat flour. The texture of rye bread tends to be more dense than wheat bread. Different brands of flour and different varieties of wheat will not work quite the same. You may need to add a little more or a little less flour than a recipe calls for. Experiment with your recipes until you are happy with the results!

For amazing flavor, grind your own wheat right before you mix up your bread. A couple of sources I recommend for whole wheat and flour include: Belle Valley Ancient Grains; https://bellevalleyancientgrains.com and Sunrise Mill; https://sunriseflourmill.com.

Sourdough Rye Bread – Ruth Wiechmann/Joy of Cooking

This is my version of a unique and tasty recipe.

2 c. sourdough starter

Add: 3 ½ cups rye flour

2 cups warm water

Allow to “work” four hours or overnight.

Sponge I:

Mix in: 1 cup rye flour

1 tsp yeast (optional)

¼ cup water

Cover with a damp cloth and allow to rise until doubled in bulk.

Sponge II:

1 ½ cups rye flour

1 ½ cups white flour

2 tsp yeast (optional)

1 cup water

Mix until smooth, cover with a damp cloth and allow to rise until doubled in bulk.

Then add:

1 tablespoon salt

4 tablespoons caraway seed (optional)

½ cup melted butter

1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

Stir until smooth, let rest 20 minutes.

Knead in 1 ½ to 2 cups all purpose flour, until you have a firm dough, one that will not flatten or spread. Divide and form into four small or two large round loaves, kneading in a couple tablespoons additional flour per loaf as you form the loaves. Place them on a greased pan and allow to rise but not to double in bulk. Bake at 375 40-60 minutes depending on loaf size. Note: Rye bread is denser than wheat bread so it takes longer to cook through, especially if you opt to make the large loaves

Sourdough Biscuits – My adaptation of a favorite recipe from the Cowboy Cookbook

Sift together:

1 ½ c whole wheat flour

1 cup all purpose flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1 Tbsp honey

Cut in: 1/2 cup soft butter

Make a well and add 2 cups sourdough starter. Mix gently to form a ball, and knead it gently a few times. Form into large walnut sized balls and let rest for 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 400, and preheat a 12 inch cast iron skillet in the hot oven. Melt 2-4 Tablespoons of butter in the hot skillet, place biscuits in the skillet and bake 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.