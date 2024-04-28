Homeland Spring 2024 | Real Estate Market Trends

Nobody can predict the future, but it is helpful to gain insight from realtors with boots on the ground to know one’s next move buying or selling land. The old adage “location, location, location” will always ring true when it comes to real estate. The demand for ranch land, houses, and acreages varies greatly based upon zip code and use.

Denver Gilbert of Clark & Associates said that land continues to be a “safe place to park money” as land is an “inflation-proof” investment. This fact will continue to drive land buyers in the coming years, and Gilbert doesn’t see it changing soon.

Auctions Yield High Prices

Rick Shippy of Shippy Realty & Auctions in Winner, South Dakota, said that he has seen a surprising trend in his area: land sold via auction is extremely high.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. Years ago, you might’ve seen it bring $100-$200 above appraise value [at auction]. We’ve actually seen some that have brought consistently $300-$700 above appraised value. Some of it, we’ve even seen higher than $1,000-$1,500,” he said.

“It’s kind of interesting. In our area, listings kind of used to be the way to go out here. Right now, the listings tend to sit anywhere from two months to two years on the market with very few lookers. From our experience, if you went to an auction, five to ten bidder numbers was normal back in the day. Now, we’re seeing 20-30 bidder numbers given out, down to as low as nine or ten. But it seems like we’ve got a lot of active participants at auctions right now.”

Shippy and his team do most of their business in Tripp County and surrounding counties. Many auctions sell high due to neighbors trying to outbid one another. “You get two neighbors that really want something that hasn’t been available for 50 years and now they have their one chance,” he said.

Interestingly, he’s seeing mostly South Dakotans buy land in south central South Dakota. All types of land are bringing high prices at auction currently.

For Gilbert, who deals mainly in production land in Montana and Wyoming, said that performance at auction versus listing depends on the land and location. “We do a lot of each: auctions, public listings, private listings. It comes down to the parcel of land you’re trying to sell. Smaller parcels do well if you can get more than one buyer in the room. If you’ve got a larger listing, quite often they don’t do as well at auction unless it’s got something to it: irrigation, good location, access. The whole thing is getting buyers in seats. If it’s 100 miles from the nearest town, it’s probably not a good auction piece.”

Recreation Uses Rise

Since Covid, buyers are looking for land on which they can recreate, and Shippy’s region is prime for deer, pheasant, and grouse hunting, along with fishing. It wasn’t always this way.

“We went through a period of time where recreation didn’t give any additional value. People [used to buy] land set up for pheasant or deer hunting with CRP trees, and they were ripping out 15-year-old tree groves so they could farm it. They didn’t see any value in the recreation. That’s turned since Covid. People were tired of being locked up and they could come hunt. They could invest in dirt for security and get their money out of things that aren’t as secure as land.”

Production Land Still High

Like Shippy, Gilbert is noticing that farmers and ranchers continue to live by the phrase “if you can pick it up next to you, pick it up.” Despite higher interest rates, if ranchers are in the place to take on more debt in order to pick up more land, they will.

“They’re trying to expand their herd for whatever reason: kids coming home from college, adding to current operation to make it more efficient. They’ve paid down debt and cattle prices are high enough that on paper it works,” Gilbert said. “They don’t get a chance very often to add on to what they have already.”

Gilbert notes the impending crisis in the cattle industry caused by high land prices. “The average age of a cattle rancher is over 50 years old. The average cow herd size is 50 cows. It’s harder than ever to ranch, unless you’ve got off-farm income. Unless you’re big enough, and that’s a massive cash outlay. That keeps young people out of the game as much as anything. That could be detrimental to our industry down the road.”

However, he does see “more people trying to make a go of it. They’re getting more involved in FSA programs and NRCS programs. They’re treating it like more of a business.”

Still, the cattle business is tough, even with increased income. “[There are] record prices for cattle, but everything else is so high the input costs are higher, too. I can’t say our net is any better than it was.”

In his home state of Montana, Gilbert has seen ranchers from burgeoning areas, such as Bozeman, able to sell their land for “an incredible amount of money,” then move to a less populated region, such as eastern Montana, and buy a ranch three times the size.

The Future

Due to the tremendous uptick in prices in Shippy’s region of South Dakota, he sees a correction coming. “It went up too fast, in my opinion,” he said. “I’m guessing that by this time next year, we’re going to see a downturn. I really do. I think we’re going to see good prices going into fall, but they could start changing after the first of the year. I think a lot of things are going to dictate what’s going to happen. My guess is that it will be a 5-10% downturn. Just a slight correction, but I think it’ll come back within a couple years. More likely than not, I think it will come back with a vengeance. Then it’ll take a 10-20% hike.”

“I definitely foresee land continuing to sell decent for the next few months,” Shippy said.

Gilbert sees a consistency in the future. “I don’t see land prices coming down, there’s too much outside interest. I don’t think that’ll change. Land is more liquid now than it’s ever been. Once people get enough money invested in other things – the stock market, bonds, etc. – they look toward land to put more money into.”