Strategies for Better Soil

Managing land for soil health has ecological and economic benefits. According to Jeff Goodwin, PhD (Director, Center for Grazing Lands and Ranch Management within the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture), for optimum soil health, six principles apply:

1. Context; consider environmental, financial and social context for decision-making

2. Armor the soil: keep it covered to minimize bare ground

3. Minimize soil disturbance by utilizing reduced/no-till practices on cropland and adaptive grazing strategies on pastures.

4. Increase plant diversity with warm and cool season grasses and forbs.

5. Keep living roots in the ground all year

6. Integrate livestock grazing.

These principles can be followed whether a person has one acre, 10 acres or thousands of acres. Here are examples of farms and ranches that have been working at this goal and seeing improvements.

Dusty Emond is a 4th generation rancher in north central Montana. The operation runs cow-calf pairs, heifers, stockers, sheep and goats. The goal is to utilize regenerative practices.

“I went to the Ranching for Profit school in 2006 and started going to seminars on regenerative agriculture,” Emond said. “The more you learn, the more you realize you don’t know! We went to all of Nicole Masters’ seminars and it amazed me how little I knew about soil—in terms of microbes, fungi ratios, etc. I was barely aware that we had microbes and fungi, let alone ratios! It was an eye-opener and made me believe there is a lot of potential to improve this ground.” We’ve been slowly working our way to becoming more regenerative, trying to pay attention to soil health and trying to improve our grazing management and rotations,” Dusty explains.

“The pastures that have been getting some rest are showing more diversity. We now have a lot of green needle grass, which for our environment is an indicator that the soils are improving. I don’t remember seeing much green needle grass when I was a kid; we mainly had blue gramma grass and shorter species that can withstand higher intensity season-long grazing. So, we are getting some more desirable species.”

The Bar Cross Ranch near Cora, Wyoming (southeast of Jackson Hole) has been practicing holistic management. Katie Scarbrough, Ranch Manager, saidthis operation for many years was typical to the area, putting up hay in summer while cattle were on the range, and grazing hayfield aftermath in the fall, and fed hay in the winter.

Bar Cross Ranch – meadow grass

Jeff Goebel, a Certified Educator with Holistic Management International has done some work with Katie on the ranch. Jeff brought in Gregg Simonds a few years ago, for his input.

“Gregg used to manage the Deseret Ranch in Utah and he can often help answer questions,” Scarbrough said.

Some of the things that work well in other parts of the country with more rainfall and better soils do not work in the arid West on geologically younger, thinner soils in rugged terrain.

“This is why we brought in Gregg, to ask what he thinks,” Scarbrough said.

With traditional season-long grazing, land becomes degraded. One way to reverse that trend is with rotational grazing. Using adaptive grazing practices and regenerative principles, with more water sources and temporary fencing, soil improves again. An important benefit from grazing in desert country is increased microbial stimulation from the grazing animals and the fertility they supply via manure and urine. This helps stimulate soil biology and growth of new grasses from the latent seed bank. Soil water infiltration rates increase significantly. The simple use of regenerative principles and practices are more efficacious and far more productive in restoring a degraded landscape than any chemical or mechanical means or planting seeds.

Barney Creek Livestock is a family operation near Livingston Montana, devoted to regenerative agriculture. Pete and Meagan Lannan have been practicing holistic management for 10 years and feel it’s the only way they were able to stay in agriculture.

This ranch has been in the family since 1900.

“When my dad took over the ranch, it was the era of modernization,” Lannan said. “My dad built up the cattle herd and always had a job on the side as well.”

When Lannan came back to the ranch and looked at cost of equipment, he had to find another way to keep the ranch going.

“I started reading about Allan Savory, and books by Joel Salatin. I watched videos and found some of Gabe Brown’s information. I read Jim Gerrish’s book Kick the Hay Habit and books about grazing,” he said.

Lannan learned that cattle are a great tool to build the soil.

“My interest in holistic management and rotational grazing began because I didn’t want to have to prop the ranch up with an outside job; I wanted the ranch to be profitable on its own,” Lannan said.

Barney Creek cattle

With rotational high-density grazing he and Meagan have seen visible progress in the productivity of pastures, and now they are also leasing a few other places.

“One place was really degenerated; the new owner wondered if there was any hope for it, and we said yes,” Lannan said. “We’ve seen degraded land improve, here and in Africa. Nature will recover it, with proper management.”

Some of the old ways 100 years ago were very healthy for the land, then modern technology, commercial fertilizer and big machinery came along and people thought they needed to grow more productive crops and get more performance from livestock.

“It was counterproductive. Now we try to get back to more diversity and a healthier land base,” Lannan said.

Bart and Shannon Carmichael focus on holistic management and regenerative agriculture in South Dakota. Ranching has been a lifelong passion for Bart, who started leasing his grandparents’ place near Faith, South Dakota when he was a junior in high school.

“It was just 4 big pastures Grandpa used as seasonal pastures. After Shannon and I got married, the first thing we did was start building fences, dividing those big pastures so we could do more moves and rotation.”

In 2012 they had a serious drought and decided to allot areas for the whole herd, using 40-acre pieces fenced off with temporary electric fence.

“It really helped stretch our pastures,” Carmichael said.

Rotational grazing extended their grazing season; there are not many days that they have to feed hay in winter.

“When we’re moving through pastures during winter, we almost always have green grass (green understory in the tall grass) everywhere we go,” Carmichael said.

They started dividing pastures into even smaller pieces, which gave everything else more recovery time. All the forage species have a chance to mature and go to seed. This has made a huge difference in forage quantity and quality and allowed some of the missing native plants to come back in.

Tom Heyneman has been using intensive grazing to improve grass production on his Bench Ranch near Fishtail, Montana. His parents bought the ranch in the 1950s and had sheep, dairy cows, and registered Red Angus.

“In the early 1980s they learned about Allan Savory and went to one of his seminars. By the mid-1980s they were utilizing holistic management principles. Wayne Burleson, a certified holistic management educator, began helping them do a lot of cross-fencing,” said Heyneman.

Pastures on the Bench Ranch have been monitored a long time, and photos taken early on by Burleson provide a comparison with what the pastures look like today, showing progress in grass production. There is an obvious contrast.

Twenty-three years ago, they fed big round bales on some dry ground during winter, so cows would stomp out the sagebrush—which had become dense on that high, dry area. The cows got into all the round bales, trampled hay into the soil and deposited lots of manure and urine—creating a sheet of compost.

Today you can still see where the cows created natural compost; the grass is three times higher than in surrounding areas.

“Next to this spot that didn’t have cattle impact there’s almost no grass, and a lot of sagebrush,” Heyneman said.

Burleson took photos of that area the first few years, and they show that this area went from sagebrush and short grass to almost all grass. Livestock can be a good tool for improving the soil. This is Nature’s way to build soil.