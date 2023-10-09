Sustainable Landscaping with Native Plants

Sustainability has become a hot button term in recent years as the general public becomes more aware of their daily effects on the environment. When we think of landscaping in a sustainable way, it comes down to choosing, installing and maintaining plants in a way that has the lightest footprint and most benefit for both people and wildlife.

Deryn Davidson is the Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Sustainable Landscapes Specialist. Davidson notes landscaping in a sustainable way is more about a holistic approach instead of focusing on a single aspect such as water conservation or supporting pollinators, both of which are important pieces of the puzzle.

“Generally speaking, there is more awareness about the impact we have on the environment,” Davidson says. “But if you asked 10 different people what is driving the shift towards sustainability, you may get 10 different answers.”

“Some people may have heard that pollinators are in trouble and want to do their part to help. Others may have noticed their water bill rising and want to make an effort to use less water in their yards.”

Davidson notes sustainable landscaping looks at not only plant choices, but soil types and water use as well. In addition to native plants, adapted, non-invasive plants can also be good choices in these landscapes.

Native plants are defined as those that were present prior to Europeans colonizing North America. Adapted plants are those that do well in the ecosystem but were introduced from another area. Adapted plants have been tried and proven to be non-invasive, which is critical.

“Not only do these landscapes require fewer inputs, they create a sense of place and celebrate our local ecosystems. Creating these types of landscapes provides habitat and a reconnection to our wild spaces.”

Colorado State University Natural Resource Extension Specialist Nathaniel Goeckner notes the western states including Colorado and its neighbors are dominated by dryer ecosystems and short grass prairies.

“The short grass prairie in Colorado is one of the most changed ecosystems in the state,” Goeckner says. “It is estimated nearly 50% of this ecosystem has been transformed to another use. By planting native plants, we can help stem that change and bolster good habitat for other native species.”

Another perk of utilizing native plants in a home landscape is these species already have specific relationships with native pollinators, birds, and other wildlife.

“By promoting native plants in your gardens in landscapes, you are essentially creating a continuation of existing ecosystems of the area,” Goeckner said.

As water conservation becomes a hotter topic of conversation every year, the added benefit of drought tolerance with native plants cannot be understated.

“When homeowners choose plants native to their area, they are choosing plants who have had thousands of years of adaptations to survive in the ecosystems in which they are native or adapted to.”

“In our research garden, we have plants on drip irrigation but most of our natives do not need much supplemental water. Once these plants get established they are good to go. For someone who is maybe just getting into gardening, these can tolerate a lot more neglect because they are meant for this environment.”

For those looking to have wildlife come visit their property, utilizing native plants can attract wildlife as it can provide both food and shelter.

“There are a lot of native currants such as the golden and wax currant plants that do well and are popular with wildlife,” Goeckner said.

When choosing which native plants are best suited for you, the site in which they will be planted is an important consideration. A quick chat with a local extension agent can help narrow down some options that will work in a specific area and conditions.

“Just like introduced and ornamental plants, native plants will have specific light and water needs and should be planted accordingly. For example, someone with a south facing slope or other sunny area, some plants may not do as well there, but natives found in sunny spots will thrive in that type of site.”

Some popular foothills and prairie plants include winecups (Callirhoe involucrata), prairie spiderworts (Tradescantia occidentalis), and blanket flowers (Gaillardia aristata).

“Native grasses such as blue gramma, big and little bluestem, and buffalo grass do really well and once they get established.”

When it comes to drought tolerance, Colorado and surrounding areas are home to numerous plants with adaptations such as wax or hairy coatings on their leaves, These types of adaptations allow plants to tolerate drought and hold onto moisture better than plants who lack these attributes.

CSU has a lot of fact sheets that lay out the elevations, water and sunlight needs of the countless native plants in the area.

For those looking to plant trees, the area is home to a number of native pines, the most popular being ponderosa pines, which do well from New Mexico into Montana. Some popular deciduous trees include cottonwoods and a variety of elder trees. In general cottonwoods and aspens tend to be faster growing but short-lived with weaker wood than their coniferous counterparts.

“If you have an area with some low lying wet spots or near water, peach leaf willows (Salix amygdaloides) do really well or a Rocky Mountain Birch (Betula fontinalis).”

“But the most important thing is to reach out for information on what you are planting and the site conditions they require.”

“The only caveat with pine and coniferous trees is if you live in a wildfire prone area, make sure you double check the correct spacing and keep them at least 30 feet from your home as a wildfire safety precaution.”

Regardless of what plants they choose, Goeckner encourages everyone getting into native plants to start small and build from there.

“You can start small and increase in size, it can be overwhelming to start with a large project like converting your entire lawn” he says. “Start small and then get in contact with your local extension agent so they can help you work through any hiccups that may occur along the way.”