Three Ten Timber: Reclaiming American Heritage

It’s not often college students hit the jackpot in the roommate lottery, but that’s exactly what happened for Ezrah Szczyrbak and Elias Nissen. The former college athletes had no way of knowing just how important the friendship they forged at the University of Northern Iowa would become both then and now.

Accidently brought together by football, Ezrah Szczyrbak and Elias Nissen both played for the University of Northern Iowa where their time in Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) would forever change their lives.

“I was kind of kidnapped by some upperclassmen to go to FCA, but I stayed because I was intrigued and had some questions that I’d been asking my entire life,” Nissen explained of how he came to be a born-again Christian.

By the end of their freshman year, Nissen took a significant dip in shallow water and committed his life to Jesus.

“I noticed a change in Elias [Nissen] and I was curious about it,” Szczyrbak said. “That was our first year living off campus and I had no idea how to cook, so I initially went to FCA for the free food. I ended up having a lot of questions and they had just begun a question-and-answer series. Instead of just giving us his opinion, the group leader had us open the Bible and search scripture for the answers ourselves.”

It wasn’t long after that when Szczyrbak also committed his life to Jesus.

This empowering discipleship experience and their newfound faith sustained both men through the rest of college and into the first few years of their careers. Later, when they became entrepreneurs, they would again fall back on their faith as they stepped on shaking ground knowing that the God who loves them would sustain them.

Inching Forward

In late 2018, Szczyrbak was a full-time teacher and Nissen worked on a construction crew. The pair came across a dilapidated barn they thought would be good for some of their personal wood working projects.

“We asked the owners if we could tear down their barn and use the wood, and they gave us approval, but it was a little bit too dangerous that we didn’t end up doing it,” Nissen said. “It opened the door, and someone heard about it and then asked us to tear down their barn. Word of mouth brought us three barns in our first year.”

Simply a side hustle during the summer months for the first few years quickly evolved into a full-time gig when Szczyrbak took the first leap of faith. Selling individual boards online was their first form of revenue but proved unsustainable for a full-time career.

“We turned to wholesaling barn wood, which involved taking a barn down, and then finding a buyer to take all of it,” Szczyrbak said. “We considered ourselves wholesalers for reclaimed wood manufacturers who made flooring and paneling as well as for a few lumber yards.”

With a background in construction and a passion for woodworking, Nissen was merely dreaming of the possibilities when he accidentally on purpose took the company to a whole new level.

“It’s a lot of fun to salvage a barn, especially when it would otherwise end up in a hole or falling down,” Nissen said. “I’ve always had the dream to rebuild these structures and find the ones that have enough life in them to repurpose and rebuild them.”

The seemingly far-off idea came a bit early in the form of another college friend, Seth Snitker. His cabin building business was the perfect jump off point for Nissen and Szczyrbak to learn what true craftsmanship looked like.

“We partnered on one cabin and then another and that opened up the door for us in the rebuilding side of things,” Nissen said. “It’s opened up our business where we can take these structures down and give them a whole new purpose in life.”

Much like their born-again experience in college, Nissen and Szczyrbak find purpose in the dilapidated boards, beams and joints of buildings long rendered useless. Just like only a true craftsman can see potential in the dilapidated, only Jesus can take the heart of man and repurpose it.

Three Ten Timber

“When I decided to quit teaching, it was after much prayer and consideration with my wife,” Szczyrbak said. “We felt strongly that the Lord would provide through this and find a way to cover our basic needs.”

The name Three Ten Timber comes straight from the bible in the form of three verses: Matthew 3:10, Romans 3:10 and Colossians 3:10. All three verses work independently and together in the business model guiding the young entrepreneurs.

“We saw a correlation between what we do with these buildings and what Christ does in a sinner’s heart,” Szczyrbak said. “Jesus saw potential in us and gave us a new purpose after forgiving our sins.”

That purpose is hyper focused on traditional building techniques, but both Nissen and Szczyrak know there’s far more to life than swinging a mallet physically and metaphorically.

“Any small business owner can relate to the idea of living by faith, but the ones who know Christ understand it on a much deeper level,” Szczyrbak said. “We know that God is the ultimate provider, and this business could go away tomorrow and everything would be alright. He’s taken care of us spiritually and He promises to provide for those physical needs too.”

Running a business on faith that doesn’t need fuel has kept Nissen and Szczyrbak exceptionally busy since Three Ten Timber officially launched in 2018. With more than 50 barn and cabin projects to their name so far, the pair is doing their best to keep up with the demand.

Creating structures that carry the weight of history while promising to stand strong in the future is the unspoken contract Three Ten Timber signs with each customer.

“I’ve always been fascinated with history and these old structures carry so much of that in the craftsmanship of the beams and joints,” Nissen said. “My favorite part of this job is getting to see that uncovered, dusted off and presented in a new and beautiful way.”

Tearing a barn down is a more delicate process than any chainsaw could handle. As a result, the crews inherently learn from the men who came before them in building these barns. It’s a fascinating experience to learn how to build while deconstructing.

“We’re taking some of the craftsmanship from the original builders while adding our own touch,” Nissen said. “We’re almost partnering with the people who built the original structure more than 150 years ago, in most cases, and now that structure lives on with a similar footprint and hopefully stand just as long as it did originally.”

From beginning to end, reclaiming, repurposing and rebuilding a structure takes several months at the very least. Photos get the process started when a structure is considered for reclamation.

“If we think a structure is worth looking at in person after seeing photos, we’ll schedule a site visit,” Szczyrbak said. “After our visit we’ll make an offer for the entire structure. If that’s accepted, we take the structure down carefully, taking photos, notes and videos.”

The structure is then taken back to their lot in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where joints and beams are either repaired or replaced as needed before it’s listed online. Once purchased, the structure is rebuilt in its new home.

Since the business first started, the duo has traveled coast to coast looking for dilapidated building to breathe new life into and they’ve been to multiple states to rebuild them.

Most of Three Ten Timber’s projects are for some type of living structure. Reclaimed wood is not only beautiful and timeless, but it also tells a story while simultaneously writing a whole new one.

For more information about Three Ten Timber, visit http://www.310timberco.com .

Company Motto: Reclaiming American heritage one timber at a time.