Horse Roundup 2023 | Remembering Bill Hackett

Bill Hackett rode saddle horses that bucked so often that his kids grew used to picking up all the items in the sagebrush that fell out of his shirt pockets: a tally book, sunglasses, smoking pipe, and tobacco.

Bill’s daughter, Jacque said, “I grew up in a wonderful time. They were hard times. [My parents] were the hired couple that worked on ranches. Dad cowboyed and Mom cooked… and Dad rode everybody’s trash,” she laughed.

Bill Hackett suffered a heart attack and a stroke in his later years, but never lost his passion for horses or teaching his trade to others until the time of his death. Hackett1

William D. Hackett of Gillette, Wyoming passed away peacefully April 11, 2023 at 88 years of age. He only wore one hat his whole life – a cowboy hat – but fulfilled two major roles beneath it: first as a cowboy and second as an equine muscle and bone specialist.

Leaving home at the age of 14, he began his life as a cowboy, riding the Powder River breaks tending cattle and sheep for other ranchers. He married the love of his life, Billee, at the age of 19 and the pair worked closely together as newlyweds for various outfits. They welcomed their two children, Dusty and Jacque along the trail.

Indeed, Bill never balked at the horses that were deemed “outlaws”. The harder they bucked, the more chances he wanted to give them. He could ride horses that nobody else could, according to his daughter. He lived his life in this manner for another three decades: shoeing horses, selling them, cowboying, and ranching.

Riding so many horses that bucked throughout his cowboying career, Hackett appreciated a good horse and spent the latter half of his life dedicated to helping all horses live pain-free. Hackett4

Whenever Bill was in a horse wreck, he made an appointment in Gillette with a massage therapist named Buster Harlow to piece him back together. Thus, a lifelong friendship was born. Harlow was eager to use his knowledge to benefit horses, though he knew little about them. Hackett, on the other hand, knew nothing about massage, but knew all about horses. The two joined forces to create their own unique form of equine bodywork. “They saw things totally from different sides but they could come together and make it all work. The two of them together made an unbelievable team,” said Jacque. The combination of Harlow, a bulking man with his Hawaiian shirts and balloon pants, and Hackett, with his six-foot-three stature and cowboy attire, was a sight to behold.

Yet, they became two of the most sought-after therapists in the region, traveling to rodeos, jackpots, and clients regularly. Hackett found himself reflecting on the unmanageable horses he used to ride, realizing that the vast majority of them had behavior problems due to pain. Jacque said, “Things we asked them to do, they couldn’t, and now we know why. At least we learned that and it made us more aware.” With his newfound knowledge, Hackett could ensure that the “problem horses” brought to him could find relief.

This method of alternative therapy was met with resistance from local veterinarians at first, but when they saw the results Hackett achieved, several began working with him. He loved training and working on polo horses and warmbloods the most, though he worked on everything from jumpers to show cattle to rodeo horses.

Riding horses no one could, Hackett gained an intimate knowledge early in his life of how a saddle horse should feel. He used this knowledge later as an equine muscle and bone specialist. Hackett5

Hackett also taught his daughter the trade, which she still practices. Jacque says, “The days of using whips, bigger bits, or bigger spurs are gone. People of all ages have become aware that animals are just like people and need the same kind of care. They have muscles, nerves, skeletons, and we’re asking them to do things that aren’t normal. Yeah, things will happen.”

Hackett was concerned with the whole horse, not just the inner-workings of their muscles and bones. Because of his past as a horse shoer, he was not afraid to criticize a bad shoe job. He also enjoyed helping clients find solutions to nutrition problems, which he found to be caused by processed feeds on the market. Much of this knowledge came from Dr. Regan Golob, a world-renowned nutritionist with whom he hosted clinics.

At the time, Jacque was rodeoing on the weekends and using her competition horses as saddle horses during the week, so good nutrition was paramount. “There’s a difference between looking good and feeling good. What we learned is just common sense and practical nutrition. We were actually riding these horses long, hot, sweaty miles. We had firsthand experience in what this nutrition was doing and not doing,” she says. Hackett’s approach to nutrition included the most basic and natural ingredients that could be found, and he never underestimated the value of turning a horse out on pasture.

Hackett never hoarded information. Instead, love for the horse motivated him to share as much knowledge with clients and students as possible. He might share the quick tip in passing, but he also used the apprenticeship model to teach students over the course of years.

One such student was Mandy (Mankin) Hagler. “I credit [Bill] 100% for what I do for a living,” she says. Hagler was a teacher for 12 years, and switched careers because of the knowledge and support she received from Hackett. When she began working on horses for a living, she called him regularly for advice. These daily phone calls soon grew into a lifelong friendship. “He was always there for me,” she said. “We just started talking about life. I learned a lot from him.”

Hackett pictured with several of his students. L to R: Mandy (Mankin) Hagler, Sara (Mankin) Reed, and Jacque Hackett have him to thank for their equine careers. Hackett3

Just as Bill did not work on horses the same way Buster did, nor could Hagler do things exactly the same as Bill. Whereas Bill could watch a horse walk and spot the problems based on their movement, Hagler did not have that “eye”. Instead, she used the foundation Hackett gave her to pursue knowledge in acupressure, which she could understand. “I became self-taught. I use soft tissue to tell me what’s wrong. Everything Bill said made sense, but I couldn’t feel it that way,” she said. “Everybody has to find their own way.”

Hackett suffered a heart attack in 2004 and a stroke in 2014, so the last years of his life were spent teaching, hosting clinics, and working when he could. Despite the use of a wheelchair, he never admitted defeat. His wife, Billee, simply wheeled him up to a horse where he grabbed a handful of mane to stand, and he set to work. His influence on the equine industry is immeasurable, and his techniques and stories live on in all those he taught. Bill and Billee were inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bill and Billee Hackett were inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2015. They are pictured with their daughter, Jacque. Hackett2

Hagler, who lives in Phoenix, drove 20 hours to Hackett’s funeral. “He called me just a month before to tell me all the plans about his funeral, like he was planning a party,” she said.

Hackett sold his young friends, Cheyenne and Laramie Seymour, one of the last horses in his string several years ago – a Dash for Cash bred mare. This mare foaled on the exact day that Hackett died, giving birth to a bay stud colt named “Smokin Bill.”