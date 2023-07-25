Horse Roundup 2023 | A Horse Named Walt

There are good horses. There are great horses. There are horses that are pure magic. Talent, training, speed and good sense are all part of the picture. But the difference between the good ones, the great ones, and the few that are outstanding, all comes down to heart.

“Walt” was a plain bay gelding, bred and raised by Walt Vermedahl near Polson, Montana. An injury kept him on the ranch, where Vermedahl started him and gave him a job chasing cows. He also got a good foundation as a rope horse.

“I bought Walt when he was 10 years old,” Travis Tryan said. “They say it’s bad luck to change a horse’s name, but I started calling him Walt because I got him from Walt Vermedahl. I credit a lot of his talent and ability to how he was brought up. Walt did an outstanding job breaking him. He taught him how to work at a young age so the travel and the work of rodeoing never bothered him. The foundation was all there, he just needed some fine tuning and he figured out quickly how to make a really fast run.”

Tryan was 19 when he bought Walt, and while he didn’t know much about the horse’s bloodlines at the time, looking back he’s not surprised at how much talent Walt had. Precious Speck, as he was registered, was a grandson of Docs Jack Frost out of a double bred Three Bars mare.

Travis Tryan grew up roping with his father, Dennis, who is also a member of the Montana Rodeo Hall of Fame. “My dad rodeoed, my mom rodeoed; it was just what we did,” Tryan said. “My dad taught me everything I know.” Courtesy photo. 10705

Tryan grew up roping with his father, Dennis, and his brother, Clay. He started with junior breakaway and then moved into team roping. As soon as he was old enough, he got his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) card.

Walt was the dream team partner that Travis needed to start his career as a team roper. Travis and his brother, Clay, both roped on Walt that first year, going to over 100 rodeos. Walt never got bored or tired of coming out of the box.

“My older brother, Clay and I both rode him throughout the year,” Tryan said. “He got us both to the finals at the NFR, and we both rode him at the finals. That was kind of unheard of. He made lots of runs. Clay would rope, then three teams later I would rope. Neither of us had to worry about Walt getting quick or taking your throw away. Walt competed with you; whatever you were trying to do on that steer he would do it.”

And Walt loved to do it.

“I think that what makes horses really great is a combination of athletic ability and the fact that they love to do whatever you’re asking them to do,” Tryan said. “When you find those things together, you end up with something really special. They’ll do their job no matter what.”

It is important for a professional rodeo horse to be nearly perfect every run to be in a position to win, and do that consistently. They also need to be physically and mentally tough. For the head horse, speed is another key factor.

“You have got to have speed,” Tryan said, “But they have to have a brain too. They have to react as you react or even before you react. When you have a 4.5 second run, you’re throwing your rope one second into the run; your horse needs to be watching the steer and helping you be in the right spot, not just running fast.”

All of those factors came together in Walt.

“He had speed and conformation; he was well built and had good bone,” Tryan said. “He wasn’t too big, but he was just big enough to handle every steer. He was the perfect size head horse. He was good in the box, but if you even thought about going, he was gone.”

Tryan said that when Walt started moving there was no stopping him from going to the steer.

Walt was ranch raised and spent his formative years putting in long days working on the ranch. “Wet saddle blankets go a long way,” Travis said. “When a horse knows how to work from a young age, when you throw him in the trailer it’s no big deal. Walt was great. When you got him out, he was always ready to do something.” Courtesy photo. 10706

“I really don’t know if you can train that part into them, it was something that was unique to him,” he said. “It made him good at Cheyenne, where the arena is three times the size of most others and you have to give the steer a thirty-foot head start. He was equally good at the NFR where as soon as the steer moves you have to go all out. Some horses will run hard and then hit a wall and level off, or outrun the steer, but not Walt. He was gaining until he caught up to the steer, and if you were on him, you weren’t ever out of control.”

Walt passed away suddenly in 2010, while Travis was getting ready to rope at Clovis.

“Walt had an aortic aneurism, and it was over in thirty seconds,” he said. “It happened fast. That was a sad day. He was family. The only positive thing was that when he came into the PRCA he was one of the best horses competing and when he left at age twenty, he was still the best. He had a 10-year run where there were other really good and great horses, and I know I’m partial, but I’m going to say that he was the best.”

A lot of people thought so. Walt was named PRCA head horse of the year in 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2009, and was well on his way to winning that honor again in 2010 when he died.

To date, he is the only head horse in the PRCA Hall of Fame.

Walt set the bar high, and Travis is still looking for his next great head horse.

“You’re always looking for a great horse, always wanting it, always believing it can happen, but you never know when it’s going to happen,” he said. “I didn’t tell people that Walt was great, people told me. That’s when you know for sure; they speak for themselves. They go out and perform, they win and that shows it.”

When Tryan is evaluating the potential in a new horse, he says that the first thing they have to do is catch his eye.

“They have to stand out,” he said. “When I try one, I never look at their papers first. I never have. I want to try a horse for his ability, his talent, what he’s going to be. I don’t want to talk myself into something. I want to ride them first and then look at how they’re bred. That way I can keep my head out of it and go off of feel and results.”

Tryan has ridden some more good horses since Walt passed away, but he hasn’t ridden any of Walt’s caliber.

“That’s the hardest part about it,” he said. “I think when you’re trying to find a great horse, it’s not easy. He was a great horse. There’s not a lot of great basketball players or golfers either, anything truly great is hard to find. When you find them, though, you know it. They are different. They stand out, and when you get on and ride them you can tell.”

Precious Speck “Walt” will be inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame at the banquet in Billings Oct. 7, 2023.