Horse Roundup 2023 | Breeding Challenges in Northern Climate

In northern states, horse breeders have the dilemma of wanting early foals while trying to avoid foaling in snow and bad weather—especially if they don’t have adequate facilities for foaling indoors. Many stallion contracts end in June, so the breeding season for these mares is very short.

Dr. Candice Carden ultrasounding a client’s mare in preparation for breeding season. Powder River Vet Hospital -Dr Carden ultrasounding mare

Dr. Candice Carden, a reproductive veterinarian at Rising C Equine (Powder River Veterinary Hospital) near Sheridan, Wyoming says this is a big challenge for many mare owners. “If you want an early foal in Wyoming, Montana or the Dakotas, you can’t escape the risk of spring storms. There is no easy solution.”

She recommends checking mares early, even if you don’t want to breed in April. “We need to check mares by mid to late April to see if they are cycling yet. If we know when a mare is cycling, that’s helpful. By the time we get to mid-May and people want to breed, we don’t want to start checking and realize we just missed her,” she says.

Mares’ cycles can be tracked and timed, and if a mare has an issue that might interfere with fertility, the veterinarian is aware of it—maybe long enough ahead of breeding to resolve that issue. “By contrast, if someone brings us their mare on the First of June and says they want to breed, and she has a lot of fluid or some other problem we have to deal with, then we have to wait. We waste precious time in a short breeding season, trying to clean up the mare. Even if you don’t want to breed early, get a mare checked at least 4 to 6 weeks ahead of when you think you want to breed her,” Carden says.

Dr. Candice Carden is the principal equine reproductive veterinarian at the Powder River Veterinary Hospital near Sheridan, WY. Powder R V H Dr. Carden with foal

Some mares also benefit from medications and supplements for metabolic diseases or chronic painful conditions—which can negatively affect pregnancy rates.

Most stallion contracts end in June, so some clients elect to do frozen semen if it’s available, if they need to breed in July. “We usually stop breeding the end of June because once we get into July and it’s 95 to 100 degrees, many mares shut down and stop cycling. Then we spend a lot of money trying to get them pregnant and are still not getting them pregnant,” she explains.

“For us, breeding mares later than June rarely gives better results. We are pretty firm about the July 1st deadline. If a mare is just a few days later than that, we’ll breed her, but we don’t take in new mares to breed after the 1st of July.”

The Powder River Veterinary Hospital Crew –Olivo Verastegui, Dr. Olivia Phelps, Michelle Phelps, Dr. Carden and Jessica Dube with one of the stallions they work with. Powder-R-V-H-crew-Olivo-VerastegulDrOlivia-Phelps-Michelle-Phelps-Dr.CardenJessica-Dube-1

Mare owners who don’t want an early foal are stuck with a short four-to-eight-week window of time, depending on the year. “This year it will just be a four-to-five-week window because we’re still having unpredictable weather—which makes mares unpredictable. Until the weather settles down there’s not much we can do. We can’t control if or when a mare gets an an ovulatory follicle, or a diestrus follicle. The things that enable us to breed them or give them Lutalyse may get stopped in their tracks by what the mare is doing.” A person has to wait for the mare and Mother Nature.

“For people who want to breed earlier, we have many solutions. We can use the Equilume masks that in essence put mares under lights without needing to have lights on and timers in their barn stalls from December on. We can successfully bring mares into normal cycling a little earlier with the masks. This is an option for some people even if they don’t want early babies; they can put masks on those mares about two months ahead of when they want them to start cycling,” says Carden.

That takes away a lot of the unpredictability, in terms of weather. “With the mask on, the mare thinks she is getting 16 hours of light each day and starts to cycle.” The transitional period will be behind her by the time you want to breed her.

If you plan to breed the end of May, put her in one of those masks the end of March. By end of May, even if there’s still snow on the ground, she will be cycling. The longer days trigger transition out of anestrus.

Using their own resources, Cowans predict a mare’s cycles as accurately as possible. Cowan1

Nutritional management is also important, especially for older mares. “We recommend a vitamin-mineral supplement and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These have been proven in blinded studies to improve conception rates. If we are looking at a shorter season and want to do everything we can to make it work, we have owners put the mares on these supplements two months before they want to breed. This will help ensure that the mares are as ready to breed as possible,” Carden explains.

Mares need good-quality hay, and grain if needed, during winter, so they are in optimal body condition for breeding season. “We can’t compete with Oklahoma weather, and if a person wants to have it easier for their mare to breed early, we suggest taking her to Oklahoma. You can either stay here and fight it, or take the mare south—which can solve a lot of problems.”

There is no magic bullet. “Some people bring their mare and want the shot that will make her come into heat. We do use all the tools we have, but there are certain criteria the mare has to meet before we can give her medications. Otherwise, those won’t work and you’ve wasted your money—and you could potentially mess up her cycling by giving her something at the wrong time. We are very careful on what we give and when we give it because we want an optimal outcome.”

Carden also advises mare owners to give mares their spring vaccinations–including flu/rhino, if they are traveling to a breeding facility—three to four weeks prior to breeding, since vaccination can create inflammation that can negatively affect conception rates.

ADVICE FROM A BREEDER – Tigh and Jill Cowan (T4 Quarter Horses, in central South Dakota, near Pierre) have raised many good horses and stand several stallions; they were owners of the legendary Sun Frost. “We usually try to start breeding between the 5th and 10th of May,” Tigh says. “We may start the first of May, to try to map those mares, but our goal is to have a number of mares lined up by the 15th of May and possibly synchronized so that we can get as many bred as possible in a short amount of time. Our goal is to be done breeding by the first of July,” he explains.

Cowans continue the legendary family Sun Frost line at their home in central South Dakota, and run their mares and foals in pastures on the ranch. Cowan2

“We utilize a lot of management decisions, to accomplish that. We ship semen to some customers and one thing that’s been an advantage for some mare owners is that we also have a place in Stephenville, Texas–where our daughter Breelyn is right now,” he says. Their whole family helps with the horses. Breelyn and Hayden are out of school, Telson is in college, and Trake will be a high school senior this year.

“We don’t force mares; Mother Nature indicates whether the mare is having a good cycle and is really ready to breed or not,” Jill says. “We may use Estrumate or Lutalyse to help them have their first cycle and become more regular before we actually breed them. We hope to help them come into a regular cycle so that when we want to breed, they are ready to go,” she says.

“We often see some ovulations that don’t look normal, and these strategies can help minimize those problems. We also do a lot of teasing and watch their reactions with the teasing stud, to make sure we aren’t missing something. Mother Nature rules, so we let them indicate when the optimum timing will be for live cover or artificial insemination (A.I.). I think a lot of people underestimate the value of teasing mares,” Jill says.

Ultrasound is also important, to know if there is a viable follicle. “We do a lot of ultrasounding before we start the breeding season, to map mares and figure out where they are in their cycling. If a mare is having odd behavior, we try to figure out what the problem might be, and go from there,” she says.

“We have our own ultrasound machines; this absolutely is a game-changer for us,” says Tigh. “We are very remote here, and I don’t think we could be as successful without the ability to ultrasound those mares at their beck and call; we don’t have to wait on someone else’s schedule. There are three of us here who can ultrasound mares so that really does help,” he says.

“Even early in the season when we are using Estrumate or doing the things that help us get mares starting to cycle, we ultrasound them to keep track of how it’s going. Usually by May 15, we have mapped most of the mares and are not just starting flat-footed. We have a fair amount of knowledge on each mare,” Tigh says.

They don’t put mares under lights and don’t try to foal early. “We try to foal our mares on grass,” Jill says. “But if a person is trying to foal early, we recommend putting mares under lights, to help them cycle normally quicker. One year we tried to start breeding May first and it seemed like we were seeing normal cycles, but we were not getting any pregnancies. Other breeders had similar complaints that year. If we’d had those mares under lights, it might have been better,” she explains. “Everything might look right, but Mother Nature can still trump you. If you want to breed early in this part of the country you probably want mares under lights.”

River Breaks Lake on the T4 Quarter Horses main ranch is a favorite hangout for the mares and foals. T4-Quarter-Horses-river-breaks-lake-1

Tigh says they push the envelope as hard as the mares will allow. “We try to start foaling by April 10, which is really pushing it for our area. An enormous amount of management and effort that goes into make that bell curve happen as quickly as possible. Our goal is to have a large number of mares bred by June. With such a short breeding season, if you turn around twice you are out of time,” he says.

“If you have a mare that stumbles, you have a problem. This is our reason for starting to check them early. Once we start to seriously go to breeding, we already have a lot of information on most of the mares. The mares that foal first, however, are like a time clock; you start dealing with them immediately and go from there. It’s always a struggle for us to get that bell curve closer—between May 15th and the first of July.”

Jill says that for the most part, they get three tries, and rarely four. “If you strike out on three, you don’t have an opportunity to keep trying.”

Nutrition is very important. Tigh says this can also be a challenge when people are busy. “We try hard to have the nutrition right, all the time, but definitely ramp it up so mares can get a regular cycle as quickly as possible. Nutrition plays a huge role in having them ready when Mother Nature turns on the green light,” he says. Reproduction is a luxury; if the mare’s body is not ready for a pregnancy, she isn’t going to be fertile.