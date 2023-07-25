Horse Roundup 2023 | Made in the Arena: JR Vezain Competing Again

Why do bad things happen to good people? That’s just one of many repeated questions former professional bareback rider JR Vezain has been asked as he’s learned how to live and love life after being paralyzed from the waist down.

Sliding his hand into the suitcase handle for what would be the very last time on September 22, 2018, JR Vezain was at the top of his game. Three years prior, he hit rock bottom when he spent three days in a Sheridan, Wyoming jail. Even after all that’s happened since, Vezain confidently proclaims those three days as his very worst.

“I looked in the mirror and was telling myself that I didn’t belong in jail but when I looked around, I fit right in,” Vezain said. “Leading up to that point, I was doing all the things that I swore I never would: sex, drugs and rock’n’roll, basically. There was a Bible in that cell and when I started reading it, I cried.”

Before the September 22, 2018, career-ending injury, JR Vezain was a million dollar bareback rider in the PRCA. Photo by Dale Hirschman JRVezain1

Raised on the family ranch, Vezain’s parents clung to Proverbs 22:6 as their son walked down some dangerous paths running parallel with the rodeo trail.

“Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” – Proverbs 22:6

Making Mama Proud

“I’m a good example of Luke 15 where Jesus leaves the 99 to come find the one lost sheep,” Vezain said. “After that jail time, I started trying to figure out the Lord’s will for my life instead of my own. I spent about three years rediscovering my faith in Christ and rodeoing for the right reasons.”

Preaching and teaching to everyone who would listen while covering as many broncs as possible kept Vezain busy leading up to that final ride. He was spreading light and love, so why did he deserve to sustain a career ending injury?

“The Lord didn’t make this accident happen, He simply allowed it for a reason that we can’t understand because we’re only human,” Vezain explained. “The enemy comes to steal, kill and destroy but Jesus comes to give life [John 10:10].”

What happened in the blink of an eye for everyone else played out in slow motion for Vezain. After the horse flipped over backwards on him, Vezain knew his back was broken. And as the horse left the scene, he stomped on Vezain’s chest with both feet.

At his core, JR Vezain has always focused on communicating with the horse. Since losing the use of his legs, that looks and feels entirely different but Vezain wouldn’t have it any other way. Photo by Performance Horse Photography. JRVezain4

“It was very calm and very still; I heard the crowd shriek and then it got real quiet,” he said of the accident. “I saw my buddies and the [Justin] Sports Medicine Team come running towards me. I remember telling them that I just needed them to pray. There was an audible voice, that I know was God, that said: you can give everything to me and accept me as the great healer or you can accept the world and lose everything. I chose to accept the Lord as the ultimate healer.”

This single moment, a thought taken captive and made obedient to the word of God would ultimately launch and shape the trajectory of Vezain’s life after rodeo.

Step By Step

Sustaining a chance fracture, Vezain’s spine broke horizontally about halfway down his back at the T10 vertebrae. The fracture also went partially through the T9 vertebrae. This pinched multiple nerves within the spinal cord resulting in paralysis from the waist down.

A fourth place finish produced a check for $27.50 which meant more to JR Vezain than any of the six figure sums that he earned on a bareback horse. Photo by Performance Horse Photography. JRVezain6

“The surgeon who put the rods in my back said that it was one of the worst injuries he’d ever seen in his 30 years in that field,” Vezain said. “He also said that there was only a slim chance that I’d ever walk again. I got a big smile when he said that. All I needed to know was that I had even a slight chance of walking again.”

After 8 days in the ICU, Vezain moved across the street to in-patient therapy where he would be for the next month.

“I believe the Lord wants us to have life and to have it abundantly,” Vezain said. “I believe that because it says so in John 10:10. After surgery, the rehab facility told me they were going to be preparing me for life in a wheelchair. I asked for another therapist because I believe in a God who determines that outcome.”

As soon as Vezain began therapy, he wholeheartedly believed he would walk after three months. That mark came and went without success. He said the same thing about six and nine months.

Just three weeks before the accident, Vezain’s wife, Shelby, told him they were pregnant with their son, Ryatt. After 9 months of therapy in Houston, with due date looming, both Vezain and his wife wanted to be home when the baby arrived, so they headed north.

Still an ongoing process, JR Vezain does something every single day to continue recovering from his injury. And while it might look very different from his first nine months in physical rehab, he’s just as vigilant as he was day one. Photo courtesy of the family. JRVezain10

“That was April 2019, and I had a ‘come to Jesus’ moment while I was looking over the river at our place in Melstone, Montana,” Vezain said. “I was in tears when I asked the Lord why I hadn’t gotten my miracle yet. I felt like I deserved more because there was nothing I had worked at harder than my rehab.”

A soft whisper quietly told Vezain to trust His timing. Surrendering to the desires of his own flesh, Vezain quit putting a timeline on when he’d walk again, knowing that God wouldn’t forsake his faithfulness.

“Even though I have surrendered to His timing, I have not given up,” Vezain said. “I do something every day to rehab my body to walk again. I still believe that I will walk on this earth again. Just like in Daniel 6, I know God will deliver me from the fire and even if He doesn’t, I will still worship Him.”

Rooted in his purpose as a Christian first, Vezain is a husband second, father third, and horseman last. Keeping his priorities in order allows Vezain to maintain this unshakable joy and unexplainable peace in a situation that most would use as an excuse.

“The only way I’ve ever been able to find joy in hardship is through Jesus Christ, the blessings he’s given me and knowing that even if I never walk again that I’ll spend eternity in heaven with Him and is sufficient,” Vezain said.

Just Like Duncan

When Vezain got back to the ranch, not much changed for him other than almost everything. Doing life in a wheelchair doesn’t hold him back, all it did was stir up the creative side of his brain to figure out new ways to do old chores.

Life on the ranch after the accident hasn’t changed much for JR Vezain. Creativity is at the helm of everything Vezain accomplishes in a day simply because he has to find new ways to do old things. Photo courtesy of the family. JRVezain11

Everything from throwing feed sacks and working cattle through a chute was and still is part of Vezain’s day on the ranch. It was never a question of whether he would ride horses again or not, but his dream of continuing as a horse trainer felt out of reach.

“I think my earliest memory in life was when I was 4 years old and I realized I wanted to be just like my uncle, Duncan,” Vezain said. “He rodeoed and trained horses. When I bought my first horse at 9, he helped me start him and then when I was 13, I started spending summers at his house so I could learn from him. My biggest dreams and desires have always been about horses.”

Training horses was always the steady drum beat of Vezain’s life. Even when he was rodeoing professionally, he had several horses back home he was working, either for himself or for clients.

“It was always about making each horse a little bit better than the last one,” he said while casually adding that some of those mounts became full-fledged bridle horses. “My uncle told me that his ceiling would be my floor. I wanted to get around as many top horsemen as I could to learn as much as I could to take back home and teach my uncle one day.”

It was at the inaugural The American Rodeo in 2014 where Vezain would end up ringside of the World’s Greatest Horseman prelims. Watching the fence work got Vezain excited for his life after rodeo. He told his wife, whom he was only dating at the time, that it was the most incredible work he’d ever watched a horse and rider do together.

“At my core is communicating with the horse and even though I was riding and cowboying after the wreck, I was just a bump on a log up there,” Vezain said. “It was about two years after the accident at that point and I had done a lot of praying, surrendering and petition the Lord about what He wanted me to do with my life. Not being able to train horses was the only thing keeping me frustrated.”

JR Vezain and his son Ryatt. Photo courtesy of the family. JRVezain12

Despite his own frustrations, Vezain was and is an inspiration to millions. A testament to that, he was invited on the Team Never Quit Podcast with Marcus and Morgan Luttrell in March 2020.

“They asked what I’d be doing right now if it wasn’t for the accident and I said exactly what I was doing except I’d also be training cow horses,” Vezain said. “Two years after that podcast episode came out, [National Reined Cow Horse Association professional] Aaron Brookshire listened to it and somehow found my number and gave me a call.”

Inspire & Encourage

Knowing that Vezain couldn’t use his legs to ride, Brookshire thought he could help make the cowboy’s dreams inside the cowhorse pen a reality.

“The day Aaron called me, my whole life changed; it was a miracle,” Vezain said about the conversation. “On that call, Aaron told me that lots of non pro riders don’t know how to use their legs and they can still ride and show, and he thought we could get something figured out for me.”

Everything about Vezain’s life looks and feels different, including how he rides a horse. Relearning how to ride without his legs took him back to the 12-year-old boy with stars in eyes watching uncle Duncan work a horse.

“I was stuck in a bog, and I wanted everything to be exactly right to chase my true passion with a cowhorse and that meant I wanted it to be when I was walking again,” Vezain said as he reflected on yet another instance where he had to die to his own flesh. “I’ve had to swallow my pride and work harder than I ever have to be here.”

Taking a few hard knocks to his body and dignity led Vezain to the perfect mount in 2016 sorrel mare Neat Shorty Cat (Neat Little Cat x Playing Short). Just over a year after Brookshire lit a fire under Vezain’s wheels, he entered an arena with a back number for the first time since 2018.

“I’d never had my sights set on showing, but my uncle said, ‘You were made for the arena, and you were made in the arena,'” Vezain said. “That’s when I got nervous for my first show. We did a practice run and by the end of it both me and that mare let out a big breath.”

Showing in the boxing the next morning, Vezain marked an impressive 280 at the Colorado Reined Cow Horse Association (CRCA) Sagebrush show in Pueblo in April. A fourth-place finish produced a check for $27.50. That single check meant more than any of the six figure sums that helped Vezain become a million-dollar bareback rider.

“Getting to ride cow horses was the miracle in my life that I needed to find my purpose again,” Vezain said. “That’s my main goal: use the horse and this sport to shine light and preach the Gospel. My other goal is to compete at the World’s Greatest Horseman and become a million-dollar rider again. I like to take on the impossible because I don’t like to put God in a box. I don’t care if I ever reach those goals, but I have to set them that high so that I can work joyfully as though I’m working for the Lord and not man [Colossians 3:23].”