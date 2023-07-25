Horse Roundup 2023 | One Time Pepto Dies, Joins Owner

Every horse owner should be fortunate enough to own a once-in-a-lifetime horse.

For Jeffery and Sheri Matthews, founders of Matthews Cutting Horses in Weatherford, Texas, that horse was One Time Pepto; sired by Peptoboonsmal and out of One Time Soon (by Smart Little Lena).

Jeffrey Matthews was looking at mares, but a red roan stallion caught his eye. He purchased One Time Pepto, sired by Peptoboonsmal and out of One Time Soon (by Smart Little Lena), and the stallion became a sire of earners of over 20 million dollars. Photo by Cappy Jackson. One-Time-Pepto-Head-0028

But the legacy of a horse isn’t necessarily what he accomplished in the show pen, and Sheri Matthews is quick to say there’s more to a great horse than winnings. Although Jeffrey Matthews passed away in March, 2022 and One Time Pepto was euthanized in April, 2023, both left indelible marks on the western sport horse world.

Jeffrey first saw One Time when he was shopping for yearling mares in 2002. With an eye for quality horses tracing back to his involvement in the Thoroughbred world, Jeffrey noticed a young red roan stallion.

“He kept going back and thinking, ‘this is a cool horse and he has bone – he has something special,'” said Sheri. “What was unique about One Time from Jeffrey’s perspective is that he wasn’t shopping for a stud – he was shopping for yearling mares.”

Sheri says a lot of moving pieces have to come together for a stallion to end up being ‘something,’ starting with success in the show pen then moving to breeding. “The stars just kept aligning for One Time,” said Sheri. “We have a strong Christian faith and felt very blessed. In our minds, with a blessing comes a responsibility to do right by that. Our passion was these horses and breeding good ones; horses that would be good investments for people. We felt very responsible for the mare owners – we wanted to give them the best breeding horses that would last and that they could do more than one thing – versatile in several ways.”

Jeffrey Matthews, owner of One Time Pepto, with Jeff Oswood, of Oswood Stallion Station. Sheri Matthews credits Jeff Oswood for his guidance in retiring One Time Pepto in 2006. Photo by Cappy Jackson. ONE-TIME-Pepto-JM-JO-11_0096

As One Time racked up successes in the cutting pen, Sheri says Jeffrey did the unthinkable and retired the stallion sound.

“He retired when he could have had another whole year competing in aged events,” said Sheri, explaining the decision. “When you put that much pressure structurally on a horse, it comes with injuries and stress; things that require therapies to keep them at peak level. Unfortunately, a lot of those therapies end up compromising the quality of semen and viability – not just fresh but frozen. Those were all things Jeff Oswood advised us on and Jeffrey chose that direction.”

Sheri credits Jeff Oswood as a key player in One Time’s success. Jeff, who had moved his stallion station from California to Weatherford, Texas in 2005, had extensive experience managing high profile stallions.

“It was perfect timing for One Time,” said Sheri. “Jeff was involved from the get-go and had years of experience we benefited from. He was a very important piece of this and is the one who helped in the decision to retire One Time early and service all the interest there was.”

Since One Time’s retirement in 2006, Jeff Oswood made sure the plan included freezing large quantities of high-quality semen, which Sheri says wouldn’t have been as exceptional if the stallion had continued to show.

“To this day I am grateful to Jeff Oswood for what he did because we had something to fall back on here that was better than good,” said Sheri. “One of the things Jeffrey and I always agreed on is when a horse dies, you don’t try to keep him in the mix for years on end. I’m grateful for the frozen semen – we have enough for several good breeding years like we’ve had.”

The Matthews raised One Time Royalty and owned him when he won the Open NCHA Futurity. Photo by Suzanne Forrest. One Time Pepto Leader NCHA REV

As breeders, the Matthews aimed to maximize their stallion’s value. Sheri says this was accomplished through a smaller supply of semen to maintain higher value for those who bred mares to him.

“We’ve had some very loyal mare owners over the years,” said Sheri. “When we opened the book after One Time proved himself as a sire and when his offspring started doing so well in both cutting and reined cow horse, goals had been met. We were still going to keep the number of breedings within reason, but you have to breed a certain number every year to stay in the statistics for an event.”

The Matthews believe strongly in the importance of relationships among the stallion owner, the trainer, and manager. “They aren’t always on the same plan, but that’s why you have advisors – to look at things from all angles,” said Sheri. “You want to make decisions considering all perspectives.” Sheri is quick to note others who played a role in One Time’s success, including trainer Matt Gaines who she says did an exceptional job training and showing the One Time.

There are fewer One Time horses today, but Sheri says that’s okay. “We felt very blessed that the mares are proving to be good producers when they’re crossed back on some of the stallions out there,” she said. “In 2017 Jeffrey and I decided to scale down our breeding operation, and it took several years to do this, but we went from 100 horses down to the 30s. Instead of breeding 30 to 35 mares each year, we bred five or six. That was hard but we decided to keep our best One Time mares and start breeding them.”

Mares in the Matthews’ program all have some similar, basic qualities, but because they’re so different, and because the Matthews bred different kinds of mares with a variety of bloodlines, the breeding decision for each mare is unique.

“We have to breed to stallions that have strong programs behind them, which means their owners are subscribing them to all the right competitions, they’re advertising them and getting them out there,” said Sheri. “Those horses need to be valuable in the market. They have the bloodlines, the black type behind them that will make them valuable on paper, and we want them to be valuable as individuals in performance and longevity. The task of the breeder is to complement the mares and find good crosses, and sometimes that’s trial and error.”

While it isn’t always a popular position, the Matthews always held true to their belief that horse owners have a responsibility to always consider the best interests of the horse.

“That’s how we approach it,” said Sheri. “Some people are strictly in the business aspect of it, some don’t care about the business aspect and just love the horse. Then there are those of us who have to pay attention to the business aspect and the love of the horse, and want to do the right thing for the animal. My husband was really good at that, and it taught me a lot.”

Despite their “limited” approach, One Time Pepto’s 1,621 offspring born since his first breeding season in 2001 have amassed over $21 million in earnings in all events, including cutting, reined cow horse, and reining.