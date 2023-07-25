Horse Roundup 2023 | Sole Woman Steer Ropes at CNFR

As countless rodeo athletes wrap up the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, some cowboys – and one Colorado cowgirl – are looking back on the inaugural National Finals Steer Roping (NFSR) – College Division competition held in Clarendon, Texas at the end of May.

Shoemaker attributes much of her success in the steer roping to her dad, who was a steer roper himself. Courtesy photo tripping7

The event was started by coaches Jess Tierney and Don Ed Eddleman of Western Oklahoma and Cisco Colleges, respectively. These coaches were steer ropers themselves and noticed they had students with no outlet to steer rope with other college students.

“They were entering handicaps, jackpots, and pro rodeos but there was no outlet to compete at the collegiate level,” Eddleman says. “We saw there was a need for it and decided it was time for us to spearhead this and give this generation of young steer ropers more opportunities.”

In Fall 2022, NFSR began holding qualifying ropings in preparation for a finals event scheduled for May 2023. Competitors have to be members of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) to confirm collegiate eligibility but the event is not directly affiliated with NIRA. Students had to accumulate 100 points across 28 qualifying rodeos to compete at the finals.

“We had 30 competitors from 16 different colleges compete and 23 students qualified for the finals at the 100 point mark. This has exceeded all expectations we had for this going into the first year.”

Eddleman explains the process of getting entered was more like an invitational. Students had to fill out paperwork with NIRA to establish eligibility and then send a video of them steer roping in some capacity prior to being entered.

“We decided to run it like a team roping and anyone could enter so long as they could send the video. A lot of ladies trip in the pasture to doctor cattle and if they can rope, they could enter. Don Ed doesn’t have to say you can or can’t, the steers sort that out on their own.”

Competitors from across the country came to Clarendon, Texas to compete for the title of champion collegiate steer roper. Courtesy photo tripping8

Kassandra Shoemaker, a student at University of Wyoming and native of Gill, Colo. was the sole female to qualify for the finals event. Shoemaker won the second round and the average at the Torrington qualifier and punched her ticket to the finals.

“There were some circuit finals steer ropers there and there really is just no adrenaline rush like it. They are so welcoming and willing to help and give advice.”

Shoemaker notes her dad was a steer roper and she grew up traveling to the Wyoming Steer Roping Association jackpots with him. She grew up on her family’s cow/calf operation and spent a large portion of her childhood on the ranch and in the vet clinic with her Dad. Though she has been around horses and rodeo her whole life, she prioritized sports and FFA in high school and only rodeoed one semester.

After attending online college for two years during COVID and attending some amateur rodeos, she moved to Laramie and joined the UW Rodeo Team to breakaway and team rope.

“During COVID, I was just starting colts and roping because there wasn’t much else to do. I started hitting some amateur rodeos and my friends finally talked me into moving up to Laramie and rodeoing,” she says. “I really started steer roping in Summer 2022 and entered a couple of the Wyoming Steer Roping Association jackpots. The guys there were really helpful and welcoming.”

When it comes to her practice approach, Shoemaker notes she has always leaned on her dad’s advice that the event was all about horsemanship.

Kassandra attributes much of her horsemanship skills to her time growing up and working on her family’s Colorado ranch. Courtesy photo. tripping2

“They just have so many jobs in the tripping pen and so many things to work on like the get off, setting the trip, and leaving the corner. It can be hard to nail down one single thing to practice on so I really like to focus on horsemanship. My Dad used to always say, ‘this isn’t a normal timed event, so be patient, set it up and trust your horse.'”

Shoemaker hopes to continue her career in steer roping and is planning on jackpotting throughout the summer in preparation for the upcoming college ropings.

In terms of women in the event, Eddleman encourages women with roping experience to venture into the steer roping event.

“A lot of women do this everyday on the ranch and may not realize it,” he says. “A lot of times they may be helping their husband or their dads and trip steers in the pasture to get them doctored and that can translate well into the arena.”

Shoemaker hopes to see more women pick up steer roping.

“You cannot be scared to try something new, there are so many people willing to help and let you practice. Don’t be too proud to take advice and struggle, just get your foot in the door and do it!”

Given the success of the event this year and the number of points competitors were able to rack up throughout the season, Eddleman notes they will be making some adjustments next year.

“We are bumping up the qualifying points to 300 from the previous 100. We had a lot of ropers who easily cleared that 100 mark so we want to bump up that qualifying number some.”

In addition to her involvement in collegiate steer roping, Kassandra Shoemaker also competes for the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team in the breakaway and team roping. Courtesy photo tripping1

He also hopes they can have a wider range of qualifying events next year to include more northern and western ropers, instead of just those located centrally to Texas and Oklahoma. Some challenges include weather and the types of steers needed for these events.

“We want to branch out some and get some rodeo athletes from up north, it can be a little tricky with the weather but we want the best of the best to compete for this title and we look forward to next season.”