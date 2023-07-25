Horse Roundup 2023 | Streaming Real Stories about Real People

For Kevin Holten, president of Prairie Rose Productions, sharing real stories about this industry has been central throughout his career and what ultimately led to him starting WILD RIDES TV — a newly launched subscription streaming service focused on telling real stories about the lives of real cowboys and cowgirls and more.

“Before I started producing television, I never felt like anyone was producing shows that were accurate about the western and cowboy world,” Holten said. “I knew the most accurate way to do this was through our own network and interview people we were talking about. Who better to tell the stories than those directly involved?”

This approach makes for great stories and great television because people’s lives are not boring, he said. People’s lives affect all of us.

Beni Paulson, former PBR Finals contestant and WILD RIDES TV reporter, interviews breakaway roping legend, Jackie Crawford, behind-the-chutes at the Mandan Rodeo Days, Fourth of July rodeo in 2022. Courtesy Photo. beni-pr-photo

“This is what WILD RIDES TV is — a storyteller,” Holten said. “Our network is made up of many people who come from ranching, rodeo and rural backgrounds who have also competed in urban and big business arenas. We collect people’s memories and experiences, past and present, to bring real stories.”

Holten is no stranger to producing and telling stories across this industry. He grew up ranching and farming in Wild Rose, North Dakota, and after receiving a degree in journalism and graphic design from the University of North Dakota, began his career at a newspaper in Boulder, Colorado, was transferred to Southern California, and then on to magazine publishing in California for many years. He competed in rodeo and continued riding, so he always kept a foot in the western world. He stumbled into TV, becoming a spokesperson for a new rodeo league during his time in California. His path eventually led him back home to North Dakota and, while working a few different career paths, he started a rodeo back up in Medora that hadn’t been around for 40 years.

“People told me I couldn’t start the rodeo back up,” Holten said. “So, I said, okay, and did just the opposite.”

This can-do mindset led him to produce his own television show to more accurately portray the lives of the western and cowboy world. You may recognize other programs produced by Holten. He first started a rodeo interview series that aired for a while throughout the state of North Dakota on NBC. From there, he’s currently in the eighth season of producing “Special Cowboy Moments” for RFD-TV. Then, once the Cowboy Channel came into existence, he started airing “Wild Rides,” a series that digs deep into the behind-the-scenes world of rodeo. Holten is continuing to produce “Special Cowboy Moments” for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, however, all new episodes of “Wild Rides” are moving to the new WILD RIDES TV platform.

The “Wild Rides” series features some of the biggest names in rodeo and is just one of the many stories that are being shared on the new WILD RIDES TV.

“We are currently producing 15 new series with many more in the works,” Holten said. “To produce this many series, we needed this new platform to be able to do this. The problem is not coming up with content, the problem is being able to tell those stories in a lifetime.”

WILD RIDES TV is bringing new western series from many headliners, such as “Winning Ways,” hosted by Joe Beaver, “Pure Grit,” hosted by Amberley Snyder, “Rodeo’s Son,” hosted by eight-time bull riding world champion Donnie Gay and “Flint Unedited,” hosted by Flint Rasmussen.

“These western headliners are not only walking entertainment, but it’s not just about them, it’s also who they bring onto their shows,” Holten said. “For instance, Joe Beaver brings on fantastic guests, such as Trevor Brazile, as does Amberley Snyder.”

Alice Johnson and her husband, Louis, were partners with John Wayne in one of the largest and most successful cattle operations in the country in the 1970s called the 26 Bar Ranch near Stanfield, Arizona. Alice is the primary investor today for WILD RIDES TV. Courtesy Photo. alice-duke-and-louis

The platform is also hosting series that are not western to ensure it caters to a broad audience. This includes series called “How Couples Met,” “First Step,” “Preserving America” and “The Reveal.” The series, “The Reveal,” is a powerful story where Phoenix artist Katie Von Kral reveals paintings given as a surprise to those whose lives have been extremely impacted. “Preserving America” is a series about recipes and food canning that is hosted by Bambi Porter, the Gypsy Cowgirl, and features guests like rodeo funnyman JJ Harrison. This series is not only popular within this industry but also across many urban couples, Holten said.

Regardless of which series you might be watching, all have a common theme — the stories are real. Some moments might bring tears, or some might cause you to fall out of your chair laughing. The programming is very behind-the-scenes.

“There are plenty of moments during an interview when we, as the interviewers, along with our crew have tears in our eyes,” Holten said. “The people we interview are not reading from a script. Their stories are filled with love, danger, victory, fear, life, death, perseverance and commitment — and nothing is made up.”

And because these are hosted on a streaming platform, these stories are preserved for all time so that viewers can watch their favorite episodes over and over.

“How many people tell you they’ve watched their favorite show, like Lonesome Dove, over and over again?” Holten said. “Well, now you can do that with all episodes on WILD RIDES TV. With streaming, you can subscribe to programming that you’re truly interested in. You are getting a lot of bang for your buck.”

Through this platform, the stories are also not impacted by time. Unlike a TV slot, WILD RIDES TV episodes can run for any amount of time needed.

“When we set out to capture a story about somebody, we don’t have to fit it into a half-hour time slot,” Holten said. “This can cheat the story. What we do is roll the cameras and let the episode create itself in a way.”

Holten said that they’ve already had a great response worldwide for WILD RIDES TV.

Kevin Holten (right), producer for RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel and creator of WILD RIDES TV, interviews Forrie J. Smith (left), who plays “Lloyd” and Cole Hauser (center), who plays “Rip” on the hit TV series “Yellowstone.” Courtesy Photo. forrie-cole-and-kevin

“We’ve gotten feedback from people letting us know they never knew about something that was shared in an interview,” Holten said. “This feedback tells us we’re asking the right questions. I think that one way or another, almost every episode we do for every series is a learning experience. We are all always going beyond the surface to bring information people don’t already know. It’s accurate and real, and that’s what makes a story interesting.”

You can learn more about the new WILD RIDES TV at wildridestv.com. It is available through platforms like Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick TV, Android TV, TCL, Panasonic, Sharp, Philips, Sony, App Store, Amazon App Store, and Google Play for only $6.99 per month with a 7-day free trial.