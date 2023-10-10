Building the Next Generation: NILE expands youth contests, programs

Livestock judging solid with high sights

Jess Moody of Big Timber, Mont., has helped coordinate the NILE livestock evaluation contest for three years and is currently superintendent. His passion for developing youth, looking at good livestock and bringing a taste of the “big time” to Billings have shaped the NILE into a top rate contest for Montana 4-H and FFA kids.

In 2022 they had over 800 kids competing – “We had a great turnout and the contest was really good. I’m pretty happy with how we’re going,” Moody said.

He believes Montana has great livestock and incredible kids, but not as many opportunities to develop judging skills as other states. His years competing nationally on teams at Casper College and the University of Wyoming honed his interest in bringing some of the experience of larger national contests like Denver, Houston or Louisville back home.

“I want to spike interest in judging through the NILE contest and give kids a taste of what they are going to see if they go on to judge beyond Montana. There are a lot of talented kids here, but if you’re one who wants to go further, you could be a little awestruck when you see how it is done elsewhere.”

As part of taking the program to the next level – the idea of someday adding a collegiate contest has been discussed – Moody recruits officials from Colorado and Wyoming, along with state natives, to place classes and give official reasons. “Montana has a lot of qualified people but if we add voices and input from other areas, we broaden our scope and learn from outside our region,” he said.

Moody recognizes he’s only improving on what is already a great program. “We have a great committee and a great board. This is the top livestock judging contest in the state, and we have a lot of people pulling who want to continue to make it even better. It’s not a single engine train.”

The heart of the program will be what Montana is known for – quality cattle. A traditional livestock evaluation contest consists of a mix of 12 classes of cattle, swine, sheep and goats. Moody aims to keep half of those as cattle classes.

“Montana is very much cow country, and I like to make the contest reflect the region and the industry where you’re at and what is being done there.”

He feels strongly that the value of livestock judging goes beyond evaluating animals and marking cards.

“At a certain level, you begin to know enough about livestock you’re not going to get much better at comparing animals – but what judging really does for you is builds relationships with people you meet and teaches you how to justify an opinion.”

The NILE livestock evaluation contest will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at the First Interstate Arena. Any FFA chapter or county 4-H program can enter a junior and a senior team of up to six competitors each; the top four scores will count toward the team. Youth may also compete as individuals.

NILE Colt Classic evolves toward youth

The NILE Colt Classic didn’t start off specifically geared toward youth but has organically shaped itself to fit that need.

2020 was the first year of the colt training workshop and clinician Bill Oliver and his team out of Cody, Wyo., said it was a tough year to launch, with COVID restrictions and uncertainty. Now four years in, the program has a solid foundation and has evolved into a three-day clinic geared toward youth over the age of 14.

“It wasn’t by design, but we wound up with a lot of young kids who were starting colts so we continued to gear it in that direction,” said Oliver. There is not a traditional application process to participate in the Colt Classic. However, the clinic is free to youth over 14, most who have started their own colt at a Bill Oliver Horsemanship clinic during the spring or summer before the NILE. “We want to be involved in the process of bringing these kids and their horses to the NILE, and make sure we have a good fit,” said Oliver.

Most of the colts that go through the program sell in the Gold Buckle Sale at the end of the NILE, “in some ways similar to a kid taking a market animal project to sell,” said Oliver. However, it’s not mandatory. “If a kid has a ‘forever’ horse and this is a step in their training, they don’t have to sell.”

Most of the colts that go through the program have a dozen to 20 rides by the Gold Buckle Sale. “The hard part is over and we have them going pretty good,” said Oliver.

The methodology of Bill Oliver Horsemanship is a combination of many of his mentors and influencers. Oliver is a retired forest ranger with over 46 years of background training horses and mules. With a lifetime of experience out of the arena and far from help if needed, his number one priority is safety. He works with the kids mostly from his own horse to teach natural horsemanship, building a foundation on trust and respect. It’s a process he doesn’t believe can be rushed.

“We take an ‘old ranch’ type of approach,” said Oliver. “We get on these horses for the first time in May or June. We work them good, then we turn them out, let ’em grow and don’t push ’em to hard. We come back in October and work for a week.”

He believes in training not just the horse, but the rider too.

“We’re not bucking them out, snapping out colts,” he said. “I could never make that work with kids.”

The program produces value – Oliver said they’ve watched the prices on program colts steadily increase. Last year’s sale average was $10,625, with the highest selling for $15,000. There is added value in potential buyers watching the clinic. “Where else can you go to a horse sale and for three days ahead of time watch [the sale horses] get put through their paces like this?” he said.

Oliver said the NILE board and staff have been influential in building the program on two key areas – education and fellowship, while managing for extremely high quality colts. Excellence and safety are standard, but it’s still ‘cowboy.’

“It’s wild and it’s live and every once in a while, it’s still a colt start,” he said.

Which makes it … authentically NILE.

Sisters grow herd through Merit Heifer program

The purpose of the NILE Merit Heifer program is to help youth ages 12-16 get a start in the beef cattle business by awarding applicants a heifer from donating breeders. Last year 23 heifers were given to successful applicants, who then are required to return to the NILE the following year to show their yearlings.

The Lyson sisters, Kennedy and Jaxyn, from Baker, Mont., are former heifer recipients who have successfully demonstrated the purpose of the program.

Kennedy, 16, was awarded a heifer in November of 2019. “I think I was the first person ever to request a baldie heifer,” she said. Kennedy, just 12 when she applied, was paired with Carl and Denise Loyning of L Bar W Cattle Company in Absarokee, Mont., and given the opportunity to pick out her heifer. “The L Bar W raises purebred Herefords, and they kept asking me if I was sure I didn’t want a registered heifer,” Kennedy said. “But I knew I wanted a commercial cow to build my herd with, so I stuck with my plan to get a baldie.”

Kennedy had never even shown a 4-H steer but had a lifetime of experience on her family’s ranch to base on.

She took her heifer, Emersyn, to the NILE the next year. “It was a little scary going to that big of a show, especially coming from a small fair like we have in Baker,” Kennedy said. But she jumped right in and said the best thing to come from the show was making two close friends from her class. “None of us had very competitive heifers, but we all have really productive cows.”

Production was her goal – and she’s been successful. Her heifer calved every year and Kennedy showed a progeny pen for the last two years with Emersyn and her two calves. At the time she was gifted her heifer she also bought four other heifers from the Loynings and has continued to build her herd from those original five.

Lyson (10)

Jaxyn, 15, also applied when she was old enough and received a heifer in 2021, which she named Remi. “I learned a lot from picking her out and even though she didn’t grow into a real showy type, she is a great producer and I plan to keep breeding her and her calf,” said Jaxyn.

Kennedy said that even better than the white-faced calf she was given is the relationship and experience the Loynings have offered her and her family. Carl and Denise come to watch her show at the NILE and the Baker fair and have invited her to their ranch several times to experience purebred cattle work. She considers them family, and goes to the L Bar W bull sale every year. In her visits she has gotten to work on AI protocols, embryo transfer and study EPDs. The Loynings also gifted her 10 straws of semen to breed her own cattle.

“I got to be right in the middle of their work with AI and embryo transfer. It’s really sparked my interest in breeding and genetics. These visits weren’t something that was a requirement, but the relationship has definitely been the bonus,” she said.

The girls both hope to continue learning from the Loynings and even if they don’t keep returning to the NILE show pen, they will be involved with cattle as their herd multiplies – just as the program intended to happen.

SIDEBAR:

Meats and vet science contests new this year

The 2023 NILE will offer two new youth contests – meat evaluation for 4-H and FFA members, and vet science for FFA members. “We saw a need in the industry for another meats judging contest in Montana, and worked to make that happen this year,” said Shelby Shaw, director of youth education for the NILE. The vet science contest parallels the national FFA vet science career development event, which is relatively new, and “falls in line with our goals at NILE,” says Shaw. In their first year, the NILE team isn’t sure what to expect in registration numbers but is optimistic they will have some great contests to add to their offering. Both contests will be held in the First Interstate Arena concourse area; vet science is Monday, Oct. 16, and meat evaluation is Tuesday, Oct. 17.