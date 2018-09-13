NILE 2018
September 13, 2018
Read these stories, and browse the horse sale catalog in the digital file below.
- Cover artist: David Graham
- Schedule of Events
- NILE Board
- Message from Randy Vogele, NILE president
- Message from Jennifer C. Boka, NILE general manager
- NILE Volunteers of the Year: Linda McCormick and Kat Pfau
- Stock Dog Trial
- Radiant Rodeo
- Versatility Ranch Horse Competition
- Wyoming Night Out
- Grandfathered In: Clint Casterline’s Horses
- Merit Heifer Profile: Mckenzie Mork
- Merit Heifer Program: 2018 Recipients and Donors
- Gold Buckle Select Horse Futurities
- Raffle Filly
- 2018 Horse Sale Catalog/Information
- Weanling & Yearling Consignments
- Performance Horse Consignments
- 2018 Gold Buckle Futurity Rules and Entry Form
- Cattle Barn Map
- Expo Center Map
- NILE Market Map
- Vendor Index
- Advertiser Index
Trending In: NILE
Trending Sitewide
- How to build the best loading chute
- A Female Force: Codi Sebastian punches her ticket at the Sandhills American Qualifier
- Officials trying to locate 100 horses in 20 states to test
- Beef All Day, Every Day. Cattle producers learn about the benefits of ‘The Carnivore Diet’ at USCA’s annual meeting
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm