NILE Livestock Shows

It is no secret youth livestock shows can serve as an invaluable marketing avenue for registered cattle producers to showcase their genetics to the public while providing youth the priceless opportunity to raise cattle and expand their knowledge. In addition to traditional youth livestock shows, the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) offers numerous open livestock shows and events for exhibitors of all ages.

According to the NILE, “The Open Breeding Cattle division is open to anyone to show within their respective breed shows. All grand champion females and bulls within each breed are invited to show in the NILE Supreme Row presented by Bravera Bank.”

Winners of the open female and bull shows will receive a $1,000 cash prize and the iconic bronze NILE Boot.

In addition to the more traditional open show, NILE also hosts a pen of three show, giving ranchers the chance to show off their commercial cattle in their “working clothes.” According to participant and NILE committee member Denise Loyning, the committee for the show finds three judges from Montana and surrounding states who are active in the commercial cattle sector to judge this unique show.

Cattle are broken up into classes by the average weight of the three head. The show strives to have only three pens per weight break, depending on the closeness of the breaks and the size of the show. The cattle are not judged at halter and there is no fitting allowed.

“The judges are looking at the same types of things commercial producers are,” Loyning says. “They want a good structure phenotype but they are looking at what will make the best set of commercial females.”

Much like traditional livestock shows, the winners of each class compete in a champion drive where the grand and reserve champions are crowned. In 2022, Loynings were named the reserve champion pen of three.

“We take baldies and registered Herefords to this show, but we raise our registered cattle in a commercial environment. I really like the premise behind it being commercial cattle focused. There is a place for fitted show cattle, but for us and our business, we are focused on the efficiency of commercial cattle.”

For 2023, there will be some big changes to the schedule working in favor for open show and pen of three exhibitors.

“The commercial pen show will be on Saturday and the first full day of NILE festivities, which will get us more traffic for show day. People can take advantage of vendors and walk through the barn and see all the commercial heifer pens and the cattle operations who brought them to town. Potential buyers get to look at these females and really see what these genetics can do for their own programs in a familiar environment with the show being so local.”

For many producers like Loynings, these types of shows offer up marketing opportunities for their females and allow them to get their name and genetics out there.

Chad Murnin, who owns Bar Star Cattle with his wife Stephanie, has found much success in the pen of three show, bringing home grand champion honors for the last three years.”

“My wife and I grew up in production agriculture and she steered me towards Herefords as Stephanie is a lifetime Hereford breeder,” Murnin explains. “For us, the pen of three is a good opportunity to show off what we can do with our own genetics that are comparable to what we sell.”

“We spend a lot of time selecting three consistent heifers similar in type and kind to bring to town. The last three years, we have had the champion commercial pen with sets of true F1 black baldies sired by Bar Star Hereford bulls and out of our commercial Angus cattle.”

Murnin describes the event as the “anti-show-show” due to the laid-back nature of the show and key differences between it and traditional cattle shows. For pen of three, cattle cannot be fit or clipped and show loose in the pen as opposed to being shown at halter.

In 2022, the Murnins decided to also participate in the open show with some of their registered Herefords and brought home champion bull honors, best six head, and were named the premier breeders.

“We usually show at Denver, so this is something new for us and we will be competing again. It is such a low stress show and the quality of the cattle in the show is top tier. We like how everyone is in a good mood and they put camaraderie above competition.”

For the Murnins, and many others, the rich history of the NILE is enough to keep them coming back again and again.

“The NILE has such a rich history in agriculture and actually started at the Billings stockyards, so for us being local to here, it is a really neat show that originated here and stayed here. It’s a good opportunity for us to exhibit cattle and go to one of the premier regional shows in our area.”