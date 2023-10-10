NILE Rodeo Events

The Tie Down Roping during the first performance at the NILE PRCA Rodeo October 20th 2022 . Photo by Josh Homer/Burning Ember Photography. Photo credit must be given on all uses.

Owen Wahlert_Tie-Down Roping

The Saddle Bronc Riding during the first performance at the NILE PRCA Rodeo October 20th 2022 . Photo by Josh Homer/Burning Ember Photography. Photo credit must be given on all uses. Houston Brown 2_Saddle Bronc

Rodeo runs deep through Montana’s history and western life thrives in the Big Sky country. The Northern International Livestock Exposition Stock Show and Rodeo begun in the fall of 1968 has become a staple in Billings. Their mission is to embrace and preserve the western way of life and rodeo is the perfect showcase of the skills that built the west.

The pro rodeo will be held October 13 – 15, inside the First Interstate Arena. In conjunction with the pro rodeo, there will be a High School Rodeo Showcase. Two athletes per event are invited to compete alongside the pros for a chance to prove their skills against some of the best. These cowboys and cowgirls are chosen from the Montana High School Rodeo Association as leaders in their respective events.

Money won at the NILE rodeo counts towards the next PRCA season, which makes it an important rodeo for athletes to get to before the winter rodeos.

Each night of the rodeo is paired with a special theme to benefit local organizations. This includes a “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” and “Patriot” night, where they give back to the community by supporting research and treatment programs as well as veterans and first responders.

This year, the cowgirls will get the chance to show off their skills in another event; breakaway roping. The fast-paced event has worked its way onto the big stages of rodeo and has opened up new opportunities for the future growth of the sport.

Houston Brown, a 24-year-old cowboy from Miles City, Montana, was the NILE Saddle Bronc Riding Champion last year.

“It was great, it’s a pretty good check and to start off the season with a win under your belt is a really good feeling, I had a lot of confidence going into the winter rodeos,” he said.

It’s one of his favorite Montana rodeos to go to because of the great crowd and stock. “Billings, Montana, loves rodeo.”

Although his season started strong, it hasn’t quite gone how he had planned.

“Not the best, not the worst,” he said. Brown is still hoping to finish his season strong and finish within the top 30.

The NILE is a week-long event, and while it attracts professional rodeo athletes, they feature a different type of cowboy the second weekend. On Friday, October 20, the ranch rodeo preliminary round will start at 8 a.m., and the following day the finals will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Ranch rodeo teams are made up of four people, and just 30 teams are accepted into the preliminary round. After competing in team sorting, team doctoring, and team load and tying, only eight teams will advance to the finals. During the finals a fourth event is added: team branding.

Dusty Holland of Clyde Park, Montana, was on the 2022 winning team, when he earned the prestigious “Top Hand” award.

“It was pretty neat,” he said, “I got it over a lot of guys that I have a lot of respect for.”

“I happened to have a good night,” Holland added.

He’ll be competing with the same team for this year’s event and has hopes for winning it again.

For Holland, this ranch rodeo stands apart from the others as it draws in “the better teams around the state,” thanks to the qualifier rounds.

There will be a ranch bronc riding during the finals Saturday night with only 10 entries accepted.

New this year at the NILE is the youth team penning sponsored by Rocky Mountain Compost. It’s open to teams of three between the ages of five to 15 years old. This will also take place during the finals on Saturday and is limited to eight teams.