Past High Sellers Looking Forward to 2023 NILE Horse Sale

The NILE Horse Sale October 22nd 2022 . Photo by Josh Homer/Burning Ember Photography. Photo credit must be given on all uses.

2023 NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale

The Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale takes place annually in Billings, Montana during the third weekend of October. The sale gives breeders and trainers an opportunity to market their animals to buyers from all over the United States and Canada. Every year, the sale gives buckles to cosigners who bring in the high seller in each division: Weanling, Yearling, Colt Classic, and Performance.

Ashley Quarter Horses – High Selling Yearling

“Our horses work as a ministry for us,” says Lanell Ashley, one of the owners of Ashley Quarter Horses located in Belt, Montana. At the NILE Horse Sale in 2022, Lanell and his family were honored with the high selling yearling. However, they aren’t in the horse business just to sell horses; they strive to connect with people and share their Christian faith with others.

Running the business is a true family affair. Lanell explains that he does most of the talking and outreach; his wife, Kelly, completes the paperwork; their daughter Shaylin runs the Facebook page; and their son-in-law, Jonathan, helps with the day-to-day activities when he is home from being a pipeline welder. When their older daughter, Amanda, is not teaching, she can be found on the ranch helping out.

The Ashley family has been raising horses for nearly 60 years, predominantly ranch and rodeo horses. Since the family also owns a cow/calf operation, horses have been a necessity for them to live their everyday lives.

“We look for horses with good minds, feet, and bone and decent size to handle the rough country [in Montana]. They need to be big enough to rope cattle, be able to go up and down hills, and last all day,” he says.

With six studs on the ranch, three cow-bred and three speed bred, the Ashley’s are able to blend their genetics. “We like our cow bred horses, but feel that they need a little bit of speed infused in them to make them more versatile.”

Most of their brood mares have been home raised, giving the family a better idea of what they are like. With this, Lanell understands that he needs to use outside genetics to get the crosses he wants. One of Lanell’s favorite things is seeing the offspring from new breeding combinations. He loves the “old bloodlines that have proven themselves over time.”

One of Lanell’s favorite events of the year is the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale. “The NILE crew puts on a great event and they have treated us very well. We enjoy the sale; it’s an opportunity to make connections with people who come through.”

He also sees it as a time to visit with breeder friends to share opinions on new genetics and compare notes to help each other improve their programs.

Every year, the family picks a random yearling or two to take to the sale to show off their bloodlines. Lanell didn’t see the high sale coming, but he was honored by it. “It was humbling. We knew he was a nice colt but we really didn’t think he was going to be so well accepted,” says Lanell.

Although the colt brought $26,000, Lanell doesn’t want their colts to seem

unaffordable for people. He says that he doesn’t want to lose the people who have helped put his family in the position they are in today.

“We just want to stay humble and grounded,” he explains. “We are willing to work with most anyone to help that next generation come forward.”

Lydia Hutchison – High Selling Performance

It’s not every day that a third grader is able to earn the buckle for a high selling horse at the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale, but Lydia Hutchison did just that. Coming out as the first lot in the sale, Lydia and her pony, Dixie, were able to earn the top selling spot in the Performance Horse category. Lydia’s mom, JoBeth, explained that this was also Lydia’s first year selling and showing a horse at the sale.

“It was her goal to sell one and to get one to lay down in the ring…she always talked about it.,” says JoBeth. “Now that she’s getting old enough, we thought she could do it; and she proved that she could.”

The Hutchison’s pride themselves on the hard work they put into their horses. The family often buys horses that they want to give a second chance at life. JoBeth says that they enjoy taking horses in and helping them find their job. Oftentimes, they see horses that they’ve trained turn into great rodeo horses or ranch horses.

Dixie, Lydia’s top selling pony at last year’s sale, was rescued before she went to the meat locker. The Hutchison family purchased her three years prior to the NILE sale. JoBeth explains that they sent Dixie to some friends who broke her to ride, then JoBeth and her husband, Luke, rode the pony around before letting Lydia start her training. Lydia’s biggest goal was to have a horse lie down in the ring, which she accomplished during her first sale. “It was kind of exciting,” Lydia recalls. “[The sale] moved really fast.” Lydia is excited to continue training horses with her family.

This year, Lydia has taken on a new horse to sell at the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale named Bullet. Lydia explains that Bullet is extremely gentle. She’s been practicing trick riding and ranching on him to make sure that he’s broke and ready to go to a good home.