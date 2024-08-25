2024 Open Season | Outdoor Buddies Gives Paralytics New Lease on Life 

The love for the outdoors is universal, and Colorado provides some of the best hunting and fishing in the country. However, for the bodily impaired, it can be a challenge to get out and enjoy nature. Outdoor Buddies exists to help the disabled experience the thrill of hunting and fishing with the help of adaptive equipment and volunteer efforts.

The mission of Outdoor Buddies, according to Larry Sanford, President of Outdoor Buddies, is to “get folks back in the outdoors who have been deprived of that experience.”

Outdoor Buddies was founded in 1984. “We were started by Craig Hospital and the hunter’s safety instructors’ section of then the Division of Wildlife, which is now Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Craig had these folks coming out with spinal cord injuries and that’s how they started it. We’ve carried it into a whole other realm,” Sanford said.

Sanford has been a part of the organization for 30 of the 40 years.

Large groups of people take part in events on the calendar like ice fishing, pond fishing, pheasant hunts, clay shooting, sighting-in days, and more. Smaller groups or individuals may be taken on hunts for larger game, such as deer, elk, or antelope. “Really, anything that somebody wants to get out and do,” Sanford said.

Last year, they had 248 people with disabilities send in hunt requests for elk, deer, and antelope. “We end up doing probably 100 big game hunts [a year],” said Sanford.

People come from 41 states to take part in the Outdoor Buddies events and it’s completely free for those with disabilities.

Landowners donate land to be used for Outdoor Buddies. They have use of land mostly in Colorado, but also in Kansas and Wyoming, and manage 30,000 acres for the city of Fort Collins for hunting purposes.

Mission

Sanford is passionate about returning avid outdoorsmen to the place that makes them happiest, especially after a traumatic injury.

One older gentleman who is a regular at Outdoor Buddies scans the calendar for events to attend. “His family can’t take care of him, so he’s in a nursing home. The only time he can get out to do things is when we have events. His wife will call me and say, ‘John’s feeling down,’ so we’ll just do something. It means the world to him.”

Sanford learned early the power of hope for the paralyzed. “One gentleman was paralyzed from the neck down, and he was an avid hunter. He is so down because hunting was a passion of his. His brother called and asked, ‘Is there a possibility of ever getting him out on an elk hunt?’ I said, ‘Get him a license, we’ll get him out this year.’ The brother said, ‘I don’t want to give him false hope. I said, man, we’re giving him hope.”

He went on, “That license turns into a golden ticket to hope. That January, he shot a cow elk up at Estes.”

“Unfortunately, the high quadriplegics aren’t with us a long time. The longevity isn’t there,” he said. “You get five years, so you want to get things done as quickly as you can.”

Adaptive Equipment

One of the most pivotal pieces of equipment that Outdoor Buddies adopted was the use of a Go Getter. The Go Getter was invented by Jerry Haynes, who volunteered with the impaired before his own son, Brady, was paralyzed.

“When he got hurt, I decided I was going to make something that would get him out in the field so he could still hunt. We dreamed this thing up in the shop,” said Haynes

Brady received a spinal cord injury in 2002 when he stopped to help a woman with a flat tire. He picked up the tire, which resulted in fracturing his spine, causing paralysis. Today, Brady is an agronomist who flies drones to scout fields.

Though Haynes was already helping the paralyzed, he was even more inspired to help his son and others after Brady’s injury.

Haynes did not put a patent on the Go-Getter. “I just wanted to help people,” he said.

“That’s what it’s all about. When we’re building them, we were selling them at cost. We weren’t trying to make money; we were just trying to get guys back in the outdoors.”

“How you get paid in that deal is when the guy smiles, that’s what it’s all about. We don’t do anything special. We’re just plain old people.”

The Go Getter is a seat that bolts onto the front of an ATV. “It’s a frame that has a swivel seat on it, and it’s built so that it has a five-point bracing harness. The arms fold up and down so the person can transfer from their chair. You put the arms down so he has spot to hold his gun or fishing pole.

If we’re hunting pheasants, we try to figure out where the range of motion is, to the right or the left, and so the bird will fly that direction and help. It’s a little bit of swivel so he can move and follow like he is standing in the field,” Haynes explained.

“It enables them to get out and about a little more, see the country, rather than being in the vehicle.”

During pheasant hunts, there may be two or three hunters in Go Getters, but there may also be hunters walking alongside to flush out the birds. It’s the furthest thing from a “canned” situation, Haynes said. It is as near to the real thing as a hunter can get.

Rough terrain is no problem for the four-wheeler, and the hunter is strapped safely onto the front. Gun safety is built in, because the hunter is always in front of the driver.

Surprisingly, the noise from the four-wheeler is not an obstacle for pheasant hunting. “It’s surprising how quiet [the four-wheelers are],” he said. “95% of the time, we have pointers, dogs in front. They’ll go back and forth and they’ll point where a bird is at. We’ll ease up with the four-wheeler. Yes, it’s a crunching sound, but the bird’s first instinct is to lay down and hide. Once you get in place, you send the flushing dog in and they flush the bird out.

“When you’re getting somebody out with a disability like that, it’s about the experience, not really getting the animal. Although we all want people to get the animals, but that’s not the main thing. And that piece of equipment allows you to do that.”

Community

One of the greatest benefits of hunting through Outdoor Buddies is the camaraderie built amongst hunters. Sanford said that when a man comes to hunt, it is for more than the hunt. “He gets to be around all these like-minded people, so that’s cool. They get to talk about not only what they’re doing, but their paralysis and medical situations and ask, ‘What do you do to help stop that? Hey what’s your medical condition? Can we talk?’ They get reconnected.”

Veterans, especially, are able to connect with their fellows, either through volunteer veterans or other participants. “Because nobody else understands what they’re going through,” said Sanford.

Sanford, who is an amputee himself and missing his left arm, feels that he is relatable as a leader. “But I’ve been able to do physical therapy. I’m able to get around do really good now. It’s nice that we can relate.”

“There’s a lot of trust that goes on. When they get out of a rehab hospital they have been given this brand-new body. They went in it was 100% and ten foot tall and bulletproof. Now you have a brand-new body, they don’t know what it will do or how to deal with it. Or their family members can’t cope.”

Outdoor Buddies provides a support system for anyone facing these struggles.

Sanford does not hesitate to help anyone who wants to hunt. “We take people who are paralyzed from the neck down (they don’t go on the Go Getter). We can do incomplete quads (C5, C6 injury) who still have some use of their arms, but not full use.”

Their Go Getters have been fitted with “a T-bar on the front for the gun to sit on, so they don’t have to hold the gun,” Sanford explained.

He has even guided the blind on various hunts, and has several more booked every year. “It can be done. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”

For Sanford, the type or degree of disability does not matter. “When I get somebody who calls and says they want to get someone out, I say, ‘Let’s get them out, let’s get them going.’ They say, ‘You don’t know what their disability is?’ And I say, ‘It doesn’t matter.'”

Outdoor Buddies is just as fulfilling for the volunteers as it is for the participants.

Haynes said, “I always tell people, it’s more fun to help than be helped.”

“It’s really powerful for the people who come and help and do those things. They don’t realize how impactful it is to them. It’s amazing.”

Sanford said, “We always tell people, and have told them for years, it’s not about hunting and shooting. It’s not all about the trophy. The trophy is to get the smile on the man’s face, knowing he can go back and have a cold beer with the guys around the campfire, and say, ‘This is how I missed mine,’ or ‘This is how I got mine,’ or ‘Man, did you see that sunset?’ or ‘Did you hear the birds out there?’

“Getting people in the field gives them a new lease on life.”