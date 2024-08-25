2024 Open Season | Preparing for the Hunt: a Guide from a Guide 

The sport of hunting is a pastime, lifestyle, and means of survival that’s been around since the dawn of time. It’s a way to provide food for yourself and loved ones; to help control the wild animal population; and to bond with friends and family. But what all does hunting entail? Can you just walk outside your backdoor and hope to point your crosshairs at a monster elk? According to Montana hunting guides, Ry Groshens and Coulter Rein, there’s a little more to a hunt than what you see from Elmer Fudd.

Groshens is an experienced hunter who has been hunting since he was a child. He couldn’t wait for the day when he was old enough to get his hunting license. Groshens became a guide after college and has guided for a few different outfitters in South Central Montana. He currently guides for Leyo Outfitting as a side hustle during the fall.

Rein comes from a long line of hunters in Montana’s Crazy Mountains. His father, Charlie, runs Anchor Outfitters each fall which was started by Rein’s grandfather, Chuck. Rein said he grew up going on incredible mule deer and elk hunts with his father and younger brothers and loved helping his dad dress game for Anchor Outfitters’ clients. Rein didn’t get his guide’s license until after he graduated high school and worked for Flat Tops Wilderness Guides in Northern Colorado. This fall, Rein plans to go to work for Ishoowa Outfitters in the Northern Shoshone area, guiding mule deer and elk hunts.

These two guides share many of the same opinions and offer up almost identical advice on preparing for a hunt, solo or guided. Their first tip centers around physical fitness.

“One of the most important things you can do when preparing for a hunt is to be in physical shape to complete the hunt,” Groshens said. “Every hunt is different, but it obviously doesn’t hurt to be in good shape. Some are more physically demanding than others. It can require some long days covering many miles walking and/or riding in some rough country. Altitude can be tough when you’re not used to it.”

Rein added that hunting large game in most northwestern states is different than hunting in other states, as it can be more physically demanding.

“I’ve experienced a lot of hunters who more or less expected they would be successful by sitting on a random game trail and waiting for an animal to walk into the crosshairs, but hunting up here is more than that,” Rein explained. “You have to get out of camp, get high up in the hills and mountains, glass hill sides hard, and cover a lot of country for just a chance to find game. It’s important to be in fit for these hunts so you are capable of hiking miles over steep hillsides and through deep creek bottoms while wearing winter clothing and carrying all your hunting gear.”

When it comes to the gear in your pack or on your back, Groshens and Rein shared many of the same opinions.

“The most important thing is good boots — always take care of your feet. Second is a good pair of binocs. My dad always says, ‘two things you don’t buy cheap are boots and optics.’ Bring appropriate clothing for the climate you’ll be in, better to have a few extra layers rather than not enough, and no matter the time of year I always have a raincoat in my pack,” Groshens explained.

Rein agreed with Groshens’ footwear comments. He said he wasn’t the best person to give recommendations on specific brands of clothing for coats or pants, he just wears what is comfortable, practical, and warm and doesn’t care much about wearing the most expensive pair of long johns he can find. But Rein recommends not cutting corners in the shoe department.

“I’d bring water resistant pants, a water resistant jacket, and whatever underlayers you’re comfortable in. But what I think is the most important, and most guides will agree, is to bring good footwear,” Rein stated. “You’ll likely be in cold wet conditions and will want something that will get you over rough terrain comfortably. I highly recommend not going cheap on a good pair of insulated hiking boots.”

Rein adds that keeping your pack light is also a good idea. He said he carries his knife kit, game bags, game calls, binoculars, a head lamp, inReach [a hiking GPS & satellite communicator], basic first aid, fire starter, a dry pair of socks and gloves, and a few other odds and ends items. Rein added that outfits may provide some of these items already, and that extra space in your pack could come in handy to store layers of clothes if you need to shuck them.

Rein also commented on packing for a solo or drop-camp style hunt. He advised that if you’re hunting at a drop camp, double check with your outfitter on what you really need to bring along. If you’re hunting on your own, you’ll need a couple wall tents, saws, axes, wood stoves, cook tops, lanterns, cots, cookware etc., but if you’re hunting at a drop-camp, there’s a good chance these larger items will be provided. He said regardless of whether you’ve booked a drop-camp hunt or are spending some nights in the hills on your own property or public lands, you’ll always need your own food, bedding, and gear.

“Try to match gear evenly, weight wise, with other members in your hunting party. Your guides will really appreciate this and is highly recommended by most outfitters to make even and comfortable loads for the pack mules that carry it all in for you,” Rein added.

All the gear and “want-to” in the world doesn’t mean much if you’re not prepared to make the shot. According to Groshens, the key is “practice, practice, and more practice.”

“Get comfortable in all conditions and positions. The fanciest, most expensive gun or bow doesn’t mean a thing if you can’t shoot it well. It’s also important to know you and your gun’s or bow’s limitations,” Groshens elaborated.

Rein said it’s not about what weapon you’re shooting, it’s about the skill of who’s behind it.

“I recommend spending as much free time as you can practicing with your bow or rifle as you can prior to the hunt. Shoot in different positions at different ranges in different angles until you are comfortable and confident in that one shot, one kill moment,” Rein said.