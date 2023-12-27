From the Editor Stallion Showcase 2024 | Letter from the Editor 

Three years ago, the horse market took flight, and it hasn’t come down since. Though naysayers thought it could never last, the high prices and quality horses seem to be here to stay.

The explosion of incentives, more added money at futurities and jackpots, and continuing advancements in equine reproduction remain drivers of the industry.

There’s a top and a bottom to the market, of course, but that means there’s a horse for everyone.

In the past few years, we’ve seen positive changes for all involved in making “a good one”: horse trainers are better recognized, quality programs are sought after, and stallions are the most popular guys in the room. Those in the horse industry live in exciting times.

No matter the discipline, from the ranch to the arena, we seem to be creating a more ideal horse all the time – one who enjoys his job and lasts a lifetime. It’s good news for horse lovers like myself.

Money and other matters aside, it never hurts to sit back and reflect on the blessing of looking between the ears of a horse in beautiful country in the Tri-State Livestock News region. These magnificent animals don’t ask for anything but our time and care, and they give us their all. We’re the lucky ones.

Happy bidding and happy new year,

Kaycee Monnens Cortner